Thursday, February 25, 2021
Netizens hail Mamata Banerjee for inadvertently highlighting PM Modi’s focus on use of renewable source of energy by riding an e-scooter

Netizens were amused that since e-vehicles are a more environmental friendly mode of transport, riding it to protest against rising fuel prices is quite a meta.

Mamata Banerjee rides an e-scooter to protest against rising fuel prices, netizens react
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday travelled on an e-scooter in Kolkata to protest against the rising fuel prices.

However, considering electric scooters are a better, environment friendly alternative to conventional fuel-based vehicles which depend on petroleum, many netizens were amused at the strange form of protest.

Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have been betting big on the electronic vehicle market. Recently, electric car giant Tesla also opened up an office in Bengaluru earlier this year.

Some even suggested what would have been the correct way to protest against rising fuel prices.

Some hoped that people follow CM Banerjee’s footsteps and switch to electric vehicles to save fuel as well as money.

Others also used this opportune time to seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood actor who died under mysterious circumstances in 2020.

As the election fever grips Bengal, political parties have upped their ante. Earlier today, the West Bengal police denied permission to AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi to hold a rally. It is believed that Mamata Banerjee is afraid that AIMIM’s entry into Bengal politics will eat away the Muslim vote bank for TMC.

