West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday travelled on an e-scooter in Kolkata to protest against the rising fuel prices.

#WATCH | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee travels on an electric scooter in Kolkata as a mark of protest against rising fuel prices. pic.twitter.com/q1bBM9Dtua — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

However, considering electric scooters are a better, environment friendly alternative to conventional fuel-based vehicles which depend on petroleum, many netizens were amused at the strange form of protest.

she should also highlight that Modi government is the one who focused on renewable energy that's why she is using it. Else think of the situation, it could have been the worst. 😃😃😃 — Jitendra_MODIfied (@Jitendra3nov) February 25, 2021

Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have been betting big on the electronic vehicle market. Recently, electric car giant Tesla also opened up an office in Bengaluru earlier this year.

How is this a protest? Riding on a cycle or EV is actually a good practice. If you really want to protest Rising Fuel Prices, then you should PUSH your vehicle from home to work!! #ThisIsTheWay — Souvik Nath (@I_SouvikNath) February 25, 2021

Some even suggested what would have been the correct way to protest against rising fuel prices.

Good, that's what Shri Nitin Gadkari ji was telling. Switch to EV and charge EV with Solar



Good move by Chief minister, let us see how many people will follow that — Hemant Kumar T (@HemantKumarT2) February 25, 2021

Some hoped that people follow CM Banerjee’s footsteps and switch to electric vehicles to save fuel as well as money.

Others also used this opportune time to seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood actor who died under mysterious circumstances in 2020.

As the election fever grips Bengal, political parties have upped their ante. Earlier today, the West Bengal police denied permission to AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi to hold a rally. It is believed that Mamata Banerjee is afraid that AIMIM’s entry into Bengal politics will eat away the Muslim vote bank for TMC.