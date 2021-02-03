Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Home News Reports No compensation for families of farmers who lost their lives in protests: Centre tells...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

No compensation for families of farmers who lost their lives in protests: Centre tells Lok Sabha

On February 2, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, was asked in Lok Sabha if the Centre has any plans to compensate the families of the farmers who had died during farmer protests.

OpIndia Staff
Compensation
No compensation for protesters who died in farmer protests - Ministry of Agriculture (Image: New Indian Express)
9

The Central government will not be compensating the families of protesting ‘farmers’ who have passed away while protesting. On February 2, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, was asked in Lok Sabha if the Centre has any plans to compensate the families of the farmers who had died during farmer protests. The central government has denied plans of any such compensation.

28 Members of Parliament, including Asaduddin Owaisi, had asked in Lok Sabha if the Government is aware of the farmers’ protests. The MPs further asked if the Government is aware that protesters are falling ill or dying during the protests and if they are aware if they are keeping a record of the protesters who have fallen sick or died.

The MPs asked if the Government is planning to compensate the families of those who had died during the protests. They asked if the Government had initiated any negotiations with the farmer unions. The MPs further asked if the Government is planning to repeal the Agriculture Laws.

No compensation for the families of protesters who had died

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, in his reply, said that they are aware of the agitation. There are some farmer unions and their members agitating against the newly enacted Agriculture Laws, he said. He further said that the Government had requested the union leaders several times to send elderly, women and children back to their homes amidst harsh weather and the Covid-19 situation.

Answers by Ministry of Agriculture (Image: Lok Sabha)

In its reply, the minister said that the government of India is negotiating with the agitating protesters, and so far, they had eleven rounds of meetings. “Government had put forth one proposal after another to amend the farm laws. The demands of agitating farmer unions were related to the three farm Acts viz. “The Farmers” Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020″, “The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement On Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020” & “The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020″ etc.” he added.

Details of eleven rounds of meetings held with farmer unions (Image: Lok Sabha)

The minister made it clear in its reply that there is no provision of any compensation for the families of protesters who had died during farmer protests. While replying to the question if Government will repeal the laws, he said that the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the Agriculture Laws until further notice.

Farmer protests and violence on Republic Day

Farmers had marched towards Delhi on November 26, and since then, thousands of protesters are lodged on the borders of Delhi. The Government of India has tried several times to alleviate the situation, but the farmer unions are not listening to any proposal and demanding the Government must repeal the laws. Amidst all the mess around the newly enacted laws, the farmer unions announced they would hold a tractor rally on January 26.

The unions gave in writing to the Delhi Police that they will hold a peaceful march and will not enter Delhi, keeping security concerns in mind. However, the protesters broke all the promises they had made to the Delhi Police and entered Delhi from unauthorized routes. They barged into the Red Fort and hoisted two flags, one triangular and one rectangular with a Sikh holy symbol. When the police personnel tried to stop the protesters, they got violent and attacked the police. Several police personnel were injured during the clash. There were videos of protesters attacking police with batons and swords. Some protesters even tried to mow down the police personnel with tractors.

Both President of India and the Prime Minister of India had condemned the violence and insult of Tricolour on Republic Day by rioters. Delhi Police have registered several cases against the rioters, including farmer union leaders.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsgovernment compensation for protesting farmers, government compensation death protesting farmers
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

No compensation for families of farmers who lost their lives in protests: Centre tells Lok Sabha

OpIndia Staff -
Government of India has made it clear that it will not compensate for the death of protesters in farmer protests
Read more
Crime

Assam: Maulvi molests six year old who went to him for religious lessons, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Samsuddin Barabhuyian had been hiding from the police for last couple of months since the FIR was filed against him.
Read more

Delhi Police intensifies probe, releases photos of 20 rioters involved in Republic Day riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police have received over 1,700 video clips and CCTV footage from the public so far related to the Republic Day violence.

Newslaundry columnist and ex-AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani booked in Pune for his hate speech against Hindus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delivering a venomous speech targeting Hindus, Usmani had said that the 'Hindu Samaj' of today is "rotten" to the core.

CPI passes censure motion against Kanhaiya Kumar after his supporters manhandled Patna office secretary: Report

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The Communist Party of India (CPI) has passed a censure motion against Kanhaiya Kumar, former 'student leader' from JNU

Has Karan Johar’s Takht been shelved following outrage over its Islamist writer? Here is what we know so far

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Takht ran into controversy last year over its Hinduphobic Islamist writer Hussain Haidry, with Netizens asking to boycott the movie.

Recently Popular

Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
Social Media

This Twitter user has been ‘correcting’ politically biased cartoons, and is killing it

OpIndia Staff -
Cartoonists also deal with their own biases like journalists, but often are not called out for it. But times are changing.
Read more
Entertainment

Has Karan Johar’s Takht been shelved following outrage over its Islamist writer? Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Takht ran into controversy last year over its Hinduphobic Islamist writer Hussain Haidry, with Netizens asking to boycott the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Protesters want Delhi Police to stop playing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ at Singhu Border: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Protesters at the Singh Border have demanded that the Delhi Police stop playing patriotic music on loudspeakers.
Read more
Social Media

Pakistanis and Islamists attack former England cricketer after he thanked ‘beloved country’ India for Covid-19 vaccines

OpIndia Staff -
Kevin Pietersen, former England cricketer, has expressed his gratitude towards India after Covid-19 vaccines reached South Africa.
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand Sikh radio host, brutally stabbed after supporting farm laws, is now recovering from his grievous injuries

OpIndia Staff -
Harnek Singh was brutally attacked by unknown assailants while returning from a broadcast on December 23
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

No compensation for families of farmers who lost their lives in protests: Centre tells Lok Sabha

OpIndia Staff -
Government of India has made it clear that it will not compensate for the death of protesters in farmer protests
Read more
Crime

Assam: Maulvi molests six year old who went to him for religious lessons, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Samsuddin Barabhuyian had been hiding from the police for last couple of months since the FIR was filed against him.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police intensifies probe, releases photos of 20 rioters involved in Republic Day riots

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police have received over 1,700 video clips and CCTV footage from the public so far related to the Republic Day violence.
Read more
News Reports

Newslaundry columnist and ex-AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani booked in Pune for his hate speech against Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Delivering a venomous speech targeting Hindus, Usmani had said that the 'Hindu Samaj' of today is "rotten" to the core.
Read more
Politics

CPI passes censure motion against Kanhaiya Kumar after his supporters manhandled Patna office secretary: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The Communist Party of India (CPI) has passed a censure motion against Kanhaiya Kumar, former 'student leader' from JNU
Read more
World

Molotov cocktail thrown near synagogue in London, not believed to be related to terrorism or antisemitism: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
A molotov cocktail was hurled near a synagogue in Golders Green, London following which a man has been arrested
Read more
World

Christian woman asks colleagues to chant Jesus’ name, stripped and thrashed in Pakistan: Here’s what happened

OpIndia Staff -
A case was registered against the victim under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) Section 295-C (blasphemy) after she was thrashed.
Read more
Politics

Punjab Assembly to pass bills again to counter central farm laws after Governor refused to give assent: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Amarinder Singh will bring bills to nullify central Agriculture laws after the Governor had earlier refused to give assent.
Read more
News Reports

With Iranian link to bomb blast near Israel Embassy being suspected, India keeps an eye on Iran return students

OpIndia Staff -
Indian security agencies have been probing the recent blast near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on January 29
Read more
Entertainment

Has Karan Johar’s Takht been shelved following outrage over its Islamist writer? Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Takht ran into controversy last year over its Hinduphobic Islamist writer Hussain Haidry, with Netizens asking to boycott the movie.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com