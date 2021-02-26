Friday, February 26, 2021
NRIs in Canada protest outside Khalistani sympathiser and Canadaian MP Jagmeet Singh’s office amidst attacks from Khalistanis

The protests outside Jagmeet Singh's office comes at the backdrop of his repeated attempts to incite Sikhs and other protesters in India to create chaos on the streets of India.

OpIndia Staff
Protests outside Jagmeet Singh's office in Canada/ Image Source: ANI
143

Several persons of Indian origin staged a protest outside controversial Canadian lawmaker and Khalistani-terror sympathiser Jagmeet Singh’s office in Burnaby, Canada, alleging that they are being targeted by Khalistan supporters due to ongoing farmers’ protest in India.

According to an ANI report, several NRIs thronged at Jagmeet Singh’s office carrying Canadian flags and protested against fuelling hatred against communities during the ongoing farmer protests in India.

“We are not against the farmers’ protest but this agitation has actually turned into a Khalistani movement which is now targeting Hindu minorities in Canada,” said a demonstrator outside the office of Jagmeet Singh, MP from Riding (seat) of Burnaby.

The protester further said, “We really expect our leaders to protect everyone without any discrimination”.

Khalistani sympathiser Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh- an alleged sponsor of ‘farmers’ protests

The protests outside Jagmeet Singh’s office comes at the backdrop of his repeated attempts to incite Sikhs and other protesters in India to create chaos on the streets of India. Jagmeet Singh, who is notoriously known for supporting Khalistan separatism, has been trying to meddle into India’s affairs and has been at the forefront of carrying global propaganda against the elected Indian government.

Singh is not only accused of funding the farmer protests in the country but also believed to be the man behind song-writer Rihanna’s anti-Indian propaganda. Rihanna had stoked a massive controversy by not only interfering in India’s domestic politics but also by endorsing violence in the name of supporting ‘farmer’ protests.

In the light of several allegations, the NRIs gathered outside Jagmeet Singh’s office to protest against fuelling tensions between communities in the name of farmer protests.

Who is Jagmeet Singh?

Jagmeet Singh, also known as Jimmy Dhaliwal, was born in 1979 to immigrant Indian parents in Canada. A lawyer-turned-politician, Singh is currently serving as leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) since 2017 and as a Member of Parliament since 2019.

However, Jagdeep Singh is known for his support for Khalistani terrorists and has openly voiced his support for the anti-Indian Khalistanis in Canada, earning him the tag of being ‘Pro-Khalistan’.

In 2014, the Indian government had denied Singh a visa to visit India for criticising human rights record of India. Denying him a visa, the Indian government had accused him of misusing the human rights cause to pursue his “insidious agenda of disturbing the social fabric of India and undermining the peace, harmony and territorial integrity of India”. He also became the first western legislator ever to be denied entry into the country.

In June of 2015, Singh, who was then just an NDP member of the Ontario legislature, appeared on stage at a Khalistan rally in San Francisco which had featured a large poster of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the Khalistani terrorist, who led an armed movement against India and had occupied the Golden Temple.

In 2016, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had participated in a pro-Khalistani seminar and had even endorsed the use of political violence as a “legitimate form of resistance” to achieve an independent Sikh homeland in India.

Shockingly, in his speech, Singh had even accused India of committing “genocide” against Sikhs in the Golden Temple assault. In April 2017, Jagmeet Singh was also responsible for passing a motion recognizing the 1984 Sikh riots in India as a “genocide”.

The anti-India propaganda of Jagmeet Singh does not end just there. Following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Narendra Modi government, Singh had even expressed his support to pro-Pakistan propaganda on Kashmir. He had made public statements against India and accused the country of human rights violations in the region.

