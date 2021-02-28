Sunday, February 28, 2021
Muslim supporters forget and forgive Biden administration for bombings in Syria as ‘Hijabi’ woman addressed press conference at the White House

Several social media users had a field day on Thursday, who mocked Biden administration and its supporters for propping up a 'Hijabi' woman - Sameera Fazili at a press conference just a day after bombing innocent Muslims in Syria.

OpIndia Staff
Social media users expose hypocrisy of Muslim supporters of Joe Biden
7

On Wednesday, Sameera Fazili, the Deputy Director of National Economic Council in the Biden administration, made her appearance at a White House press briefing. Fazili, an Indian-American, participated in the White House Press Briefing wearing a ‘Hijab’, evoking a mixed response on social platforms.

Sameera, who originally hails from Kashmir, shared the press briefing with White House spokesperson Jane Saki and addressed various issues on the Biden administration’s move to secure critical US supply chains and create jobs in the country. The images and videos of Sameera wearing the ‘Hijab’ at the press conference have now gone viral.

The left-liberals and Muslim social media users hailed the Biden administration for celebrating diversity and appointing Muslim woman in his administration. They also hailed Sameera Fazili for addressing the press conference with her ‘Hijab’.

One user Aymann Ismail wrote, “Trump invited Islamophobes like Brigette Gabriel into the WH. Today, sister @sameerafazili delivered a press briefing”.

“A proud moment. Sameera Fazili, the first American Muslim woman to brief the press at White House. She is the deputy director of the National Economic Council. I hope the French government learn a lesson in democracy and respecting diversity. #hijab”, wrote Nihad Awad, the Chief of radical Islamic organisation CAIR.

Another Twitter user Imraan Siddiqui said, “A month after Trump is gone and we have a sister in hijab giving the press briefing at the White House”.

According to the Islamists in the US, Donald Trump was an Islamophobic president, while the Biden administration has been an enabler for Muslims to achieve great things.

For the uninitiated, Sameera Fazili is one of two Kashmiri-origin Indian-American members inducted into key positions in Biden’s team alongside Aisha Shah, the partnership manager at the White House Office of Digital Strategy.

Fazili, like fellow Islamists and pro-Pakistan sympathiser, has been a vocal critic of India’s Kashmir policy which aims to foster peace and development in the terror infested region. Fazili is also an outspoken proponent of Kashmiri separatism and has often backed radical terror groups in the valley.

Just days after the Indian government had abrogated Article 370, Fazili had organized a terror-tied anti-India protest within the USA. The event was sponsored by Islamic terror groups such as Muslim-Brotherhood front groups, al-Qaeda sympathizers, along with left-wing elements both in India and outside.

Most importantly, she has ties with Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). The CAIR has been vocal about Fazili’s participation in the radical-led protests in India. Unsurprisingly, the CAIR has also expressed its glee over Fazili addressing the press conference with her Hijab.

Ironically, the Islamists in the US celebrated Sameera Fazili’s ‘Hijabi’ appearance just a day after the US administration had killed several Muslims in Syria and Iraq by carrying out airstrikes.

Social media users highlights the irony

As Islamists thronged on social media to hail both Biden administration and Fazili for flaunting her hijab in public to make a political point, the social media users descended on the internet to expose the hypocrisy of the Biden administration and its Muslim supporters over their Muslim appeasement on the one hand and state-sponsored violence on the same community members on the other.

Several social media users had a field day on Thursday, who mocked Biden administration and its supporters for propping up the ‘Hijabi’ woman Sameera Fazili at a press conference just a day after bombing innocent Muslims in Syria. The US had carried out airstrikes in Syria, targeting groups affiliated with an Iran-backed militia in retaliation to rocket attacks on American troops in northern Iraq.

Taking a dig at the Islamists cheering Fazili, a user asked whether she was at the press conference to explain why the US bombed Islamic countries such as Syria and Iran.

Another user asked whether the ‘hijab’-clad Fazili replaced the 22 Muslims that Biden had killed in the recent past.

Desi Trump, a social media user, said that tomorrow Biden administration would drop hijab wrapped SOWs hinged to an F15 and kill dozens in Syria and Iraq. Pointing out the irony of the so-called ‘diversity’ of Biden administration, he/she said that the killing in Syria was ‘halal’ king.

Exposing the hypocrisy of the ‘Muslim appeasement’ of Biden administration, a user said that more ‘Hijabi’ women are operating drone strikes now.

A social media user Sarah pointed out how Biden refuses to recognise the persecution of Uyghur Muslims by China and calls it a ‘cultural thing’, while his administration indulges in photo-ops with ‘Hijabi’ women to claim they respect ‘diversity’.

Similarly, another user pointed the irony of the Biden administration to send Sameera Fazili to appear before the press conference in Hijab even as it continues to implement policies that fail to recognise the alleged atrocities carried out against Uyghur Muslims in China.

