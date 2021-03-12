Friday, March 12, 2021
Pro-Khalistani Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh’s relative under investigation for the attack on Tiranga-Maple rally organised in Canada

Jodhveer Singh Dhaliwal, a person who is married to the sister of Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh's wife, is under investigation after he was seen attacking and abusing the peaceful participants of the Tiranga-Maple rally organised in Canada to celebrate India-Canada relations.

OpIndia Staff
Jagmeet Singh's co-brother Jodhveer Singh Dhaliwal
Jagmeet Singh's relative Dhaliwal was seen attacking a rally participant, images via Twitter
191

The Name of a relative of pro-Khalistani Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh has emerged in an investigation relating to an attack by pro-khalistani elements in Canada during the Tiranga-Maple rally organised by some Canadian-Indians in February this year to celebrate the India-Canada relations.

The rally was taken out to celebrate the relations between the two countries after Indian agreed to provide Covid-19 vaccines to Canada. Hundreds of people had participated in the rally. According to the National Post, the Canadian police are investigating the incident in which Jodhveer Singh Dhaliwal, husband of Jagmeet Singh’s wife’s sister, had violently pushed a Indian supporter to the ground during the Tiranga-Maple rally. However, no charges have yet been framed by the police.

The Tiranga-Maple rally organised by the Indian diaspora in Canada had triggered the Khalisatni supporters living in the area who made all possible efforts to hinder the rally as is seen in the videos of the rally shared by REACH (Race, Ethnicity And Culture Heritage) on Twitter.

Jodhveer Singh Dhaliwal is a Khalistan sympathiser

Jodhveer Singh Dhaliwal is said to be a Khalistani sympathiser. He carries a tattoo of terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his right arm.

Jodhveer Singh Dhaliwal with his wife Manjot (Source: REACH)

Dhaliwal was seen spitting at one of the vehicles participating in the Tiranga-Maple rally while his wife was hurling abuses at participants and PM Modi.

As per the report by National Post, though no formal charges have been made yet, the Peel police is investigating the incidents of violence during the rally. Harval Bassi, a Canadian criminal lawyer who is representing Jodhveer Dhaliwal, has stated that his client has nothing to comment regarding the incident.

Khalistani supporters interrupted the rally, hurled abuses and insulted Tiranga

Several clips of the attack on the rally, held on February 28, 2021, by Khalistani supporters had gone viral on social media. The video showed Khalistani supporters blocking the rally using their vehicles and hurling abuses at the peaceful participants of the rally. Several videos of the peaceful participants of the rally being abused were shared on social media.

One Khalistani supporter can be seen shouting and asking the participants of the rally ‘to go and drink urine’. The Khalistani supporters also insulted the Indian national flag.

The Indian High Commissioner in Canada expressed concern over the incident

A protest was reportedly lodged by the Indian High Commissioner in Ottawa regarding the incident expressing concern that such incidents could harm the relations between India and Canada. Azad Kaushik, president of the National Alliance of Indo-Canadians expressed shock over the incident. “I have been here for 35 years and I’ve never seen anything like this in Canada. This has shocked me, to tell you the truth”, he said.

The NRI community in Canada alleged being targeted by the supporters of the Khalistani movement due to the ongoing farmer protests in India. Some of the members of the NRI community had gathered outside Jagmeet Singh’s office last month to protest against the incitement of hatred among communities in the name of farmer protests.

Farmer protests in India hijacked by pro-Khalistani elements

The farmer protests in India that have going on for months had started off as an agitation against the three farm laws passed by the central government. However, the protests were soon hijacked by pro-khalistani elements. This became evident during the riots that broke out in the national capital on Republic Day during a tractor rally organised by the protestors. Pro-Khalistani and anti-India slogans were raised during the farmer protests. Khalistani organisation Sikh for Justice (SFJ) has been instigating Punjab farmers against the central government. It also urged the Sikhs in the Indian Army to leave the Army and join the protests.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

