Sunday, May 2, 2021
37 seats were won by less than a margin of 5000 votes, 8 among them won by less than 1000 votes in the 2016 West Bengal assembly elections

Among the 37 wins by less than 5000 votes, TMC candidates had won in 20 seats. CPI(M) had won 7 seats and Congress had won 5 seats by similarly narrow margins.

As predicted by the exit polls, the West Bengal assembly elections have proved to be close contest so far. Both BJP and TMC are running neck and neck, with Mamata Banerjee led TMC marginally ahead. It is expected that when the final results are out, a large number of seats will see wins by a narrow margin, due to the close nature of the contest.

In this context, it is worth remembering that during the 2016 assembly elections also, a large number of seats were won by a narrow margin. Out of total 294 seats in the state, as many as 37 seats were won by a margin of less than 5000 votes. Among them, the difference of vote between the winning candidate and the runners up was less than 1000 votes.

Murarai constituency had seen the closest contest, with TMC candidate Abdur Rahaman defeating Congress candidate Ali Mortuza Khan by just 280 votes.

ConstituencyWinnerVotesRunners upVotesMargin
MuraraiTMC94661INC94381280
RainaTMC94323CPI(M)93875448
Basirhat UttarCPI(M)97828TMC97336492
TamlukCPI95432TMC94912520
BarjoraCPI(M)86873TMC86257616
ManteswarTMC84134CPI(M)83428706
Bishnupur, BankuraINC76641TMC75750891
KatwaTMC91489INC90578911
BankuraINC83486TMC824571029
NoaparaINC79548TMC784531095
KaliganjINC85125TMC838981227
RaidighiTMC101161CPI(M)999321229
PanduaCPI(M)91489TMC900971392
JamalpurCPI(M)85491TMC840681423
BalurghatRSP60590TMC591401450
KalchiniTMC62061BJP605501511
SamserganjTMC48381CPI(M)466011780
ChandannagarTMC75727CPI(M)736132114
ChhatnaRSP73648TMC712312417
HabibpurCPI(M)64095TMC615832512
MalatipurINC50643RSP480432610
Purbasthali UttarCPI(M)84549TMC817212828
PanihatiTMC73545INC705153030
Panskura PaschimTMC92427CPI892823145
KhandaghoshTMC90151CPI(M)869493202
NagrakataTMC57306INC540783228
KarandighiTMC54599AIFB513673232
KumarganjTMC64501CPI(M)610053496
SutiINC84017TMC800673950
KamarhatiCPI(M)62194TMC579964202
TapanTMC72511RSP681104401
BaisnabnagarBJP70185INC656884497
HarirampurCPI(M)71447TMC669434504
AmtaINC89149TMC846454504
KushmandiRSP68965TMC654364529
Panskura PurbaCPI(M)85334TMC805674767
PuruliaINC81365TMC764544911
Seats won with less than 5000 margin in West Bengal 2016 elections

Among the 37 wins by less than 5000 votes, TMC candidates had won in 20 seats. CPI(M) had won 7 seats and Congress had won 5 seats by similarly narrow margins.

Trinamool Congress had won 211 seats in the 2016 elections out of the total 294 seats, winning a comprehensive victory. Congress had come second with 44 seats, and BJP had won only 3 seats. But the trends are completely different this time, and the final results are going to be very close. Although TMC seems to be leading so far, its final tally is going to be significantly less than the last assembly elections, and BJP is going to make a substantial improvement over its tally of just 3 seats in 2016.

