As predicted by the exit polls, the West Bengal assembly elections have proved to be close contest so far. Both BJP and TMC are running neck and neck, with Mamata Banerjee led TMC marginally ahead. It is expected that when the final results are out, a large number of seats will see wins by a narrow margin, due to the close nature of the contest.

In this context, it is worth remembering that during the 2016 assembly elections also, a large number of seats were won by a narrow margin. Out of total 294 seats in the state, as many as 37 seats were won by a margin of less than 5000 votes. Among them, the difference of vote between the winning candidate and the runners up was less than 1000 votes.

Murarai constituency had seen the closest contest, with TMC candidate Abdur Rahaman defeating Congress candidate Ali Mortuza Khan by just 280 votes.

Constituency Winner Votes Runners up Votes Margin Murarai TMC 94661 INC 94381 280 Raina TMC 94323 CPI(M) 93875 448 Basirhat Uttar CPI(M) 97828 TMC 97336 492 Tamluk CPI 95432 TMC 94912 520 Barjora CPI(M) 86873 TMC 86257 616 Manteswar TMC 84134 CPI(M) 83428 706 Bishnupur, Bankura INC 76641 TMC 75750 891 Katwa TMC 91489 INC 90578 911 Bankura INC 83486 TMC 82457 1029 Noapara INC 79548 TMC 78453 1095 Kaliganj INC 85125 TMC 83898 1227 Raidighi TMC 101161 CPI(M) 99932 1229 Pandua CPI(M) 91489 TMC 90097 1392 Jamalpur CPI(M) 85491 TMC 84068 1423 Balurghat RSP 60590 TMC 59140 1450 Kalchini TMC 62061 BJP 60550 1511 Samserganj TMC 48381 CPI(M) 46601 1780 Chandannagar TMC 75727 CPI(M) 73613 2114 Chhatna RSP 73648 TMC 71231 2417 Habibpur CPI(M) 64095 TMC 61583 2512 Malatipur INC 50643 RSP 48043 2610 Purbasthali Uttar CPI(M) 84549 TMC 81721 2828 Panihati TMC 73545 INC 70515 3030 Panskura Paschim TMC 92427 CPI 89282 3145 Khandaghosh TMC 90151 CPI(M) 86949 3202 Nagrakata TMC 57306 INC 54078 3228 Karandighi TMC 54599 AIFB 51367 3232 Kumarganj TMC 64501 CPI(M) 61005 3496 Suti INC 84017 TMC 80067 3950 Kamarhati CPI(M) 62194 TMC 57996 4202 Tapan TMC 72511 RSP 68110 4401 Baisnabnagar BJP 70185 INC 65688 4497 Harirampur CPI(M) 71447 TMC 66943 4504 Amta INC 89149 TMC 84645 4504 Kushmandi RSP 68965 TMC 65436 4529 Panskura Purba CPI(M) 85334 TMC 80567 4767 Purulia INC 81365 TMC 76454 4911 Seats won with less than 5000 margin in West Bengal 2016 elections

Among the 37 wins by less than 5000 votes, TMC candidates had won in 20 seats. CPI(M) had won 7 seats and Congress had won 5 seats by similarly narrow margins.

Trinamool Congress had won 211 seats in the 2016 elections out of the total 294 seats, winning a comprehensive victory. Congress had come second with 44 seats, and BJP had won only 3 seats. But the trends are completely different this time, and the final results are going to be very close. Although TMC seems to be leading so far, its final tally is going to be significantly less than the last assembly elections, and BJP is going to make a substantial improvement over its tally of just 3 seats in 2016.