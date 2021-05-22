Saturday, May 22, 2021
Updated:

While Arvind Kejriwal spends crores to prove his ‘Hindu’ credentials, his minister Amanatullah Khan calls them ‘fungus’

Kejriwal had recently gone against the grain and fashioned himself as a practising Hindu when he declared that he is a devotee of Lord Hanuman

Jinit Jain
Amanatullah Khan dished out a veiled threat to Hindus by referring to them as 'orange fungus'
Amanatullah Khan(L) with Arvind Kejriwal(R)(Image Courtesy: Firstpost)
As the second wave of COVID-19 in the country has started to show sign of decline, another malady has hit the country—Black Fungus. Reports from across the nation have suggested that there is a rise in the number of incidents of Mucormycosis or the Black Fungus. But this did not stop AAP minister Amanatullah Khan from using the raging fungus infection to express his hatred for Hindus.

In a thinly disguised threat against Hindus, Khan, who is known for his Islamist inclinations, tweeted, “Orange Fungus is the cause of the other fungus.”

Source: Twitter

It is a fact that orange or saffron is one of the most sacred colours in Hinduism. It represents fire and, as impurities are burnt by fire, it signifies purity. It is also the colour of robes worn by Hindu saints, who have renounced their worldly life in their pursuit of spiritual edification. The colour holds a special significance for millions of pious Hindus, who inextricably link it with their Hindu identity.

The Okhla MLA used the orange colour reference to indirectly describe Hindus, whom he claimed to be the cause of the fungus that is currently ravaging the country. However, Khan’s abhorrence for Hindus is in stark contrast to his leader and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s recent charm offensives of the Hindu community, presumably as a part of his electoral antics to win back their lost support.

Kejriwal’s recent charm offensives aimed to mask his deep and visceral hatred for the Hindus

Kejriwal had recently gone against the grain and fashioned himself as a practising Hindu when he declared that he is a devotee of Lord Hanuman. He had also claimed that, since Lord Hanuman is a devotee of Lord Ram, by extension, even he is so. As if this was not enough, he went ahead with the sham and announced that after the Ram Mandir is constructed in Ayodhya, he will take the elderly people from Delhi to Ayodhya for darshan.

But this newfound assertion of his Hindu identity is nothing more than a charade, aimed to garner support from Hindus who were disillusioned by the party’s increasingly anti-Hindu stance. As such, Kejriwal himself shares the blame of AAP’s marked anti-Hindu tilt, with his past Hinduphobic comments and allowing the Islamist leaders like Amanatullah Khan, Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain in the Aam Aadmi Party.

Kejriwal had earlier questioned the construction of the same Ram Mandir where he wants to take Delhi’s elderly for pilgrimage. In another instance, when leftist students at JNU had attacked ABVP students in January 2020 over semester form, Kejriwal had shared a cartoon that showed how Lord Hanuman ‘set fire’ to JNU as a distraction.

Ahead of 2019 general elections, Kejriwal had shared an image where a man with a broom can be seen hitting the Swastika symbol, a symbol holy to Hindus, Buddhists and Jains.

Amanatullah Khan’s anti-Hindu and pro-Islamist inclinations

And just like their party chief, the AAP members have shown no inhibitions in burnishing their anti-Hindu credentials. In fact, they have gone a step ahead in expressing their hate against Hindus. Amanatullah Khan, who referred to Hindus as the root cause of Black Fungus, had recently called for the beheading of Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for his remarks on Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

Days after he called for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, Khan was inciting mobs of Muslim against the Dasna Devi Temple head priest, urging mosques to issue sermons against the Hindu priest for his remarks on Islam and Prophet Muhammad. Spurred by Khan’s call for the decapitation of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, Muslims in various pockets of the country demanded ‘sar tan se juda’ or beheading of the Hindu priest.

In February 2020, Delhi was convulsed by a horrifying spate of anti-Hindu riots. Khan was accused of inciting violence with his inflammatory speeches. Months later, he shamelessly came out in defence of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who was accused of being the key conspirator and leading a mob that killed IB sleuth, Ankit Sharma. Taking to his Twitter page, Khan asserted that Tahir Hussain is innocent and is being framed because of his religion.

Additionally, Khan has also helped over 300 Rohingyas to settle in the Madanpur Khadar region, which falls under the Okhla constituency. As per reports, the illegal Rohingya migrants were getting all government benefits as well. Amid the lockdown that was enforced last year, the Delhi Government and Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan were accused of providing a huge amount of ration to them.

Jinit Jain
Engineer. Writer. Learner.

