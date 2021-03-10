As Arvind Kejriwal declares himself ‘Ram bhakt’, netizens remind him of his anti-Hindu comments

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday declared himself a devotee of Lord Hanuman. He also claimed that since Lord Hanuman is a devotee of Lord Ram, by extension, even he is so.

After construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya, we will take the elderly people from Delhi to Ayodhya for darshan: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Assembly — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Kejriwal announced that after the Ram Mandir is constructed in Ayodhya, he will take the elderly people from Delhi to Ayodhya for darshan. Except, Arvind Kejriwal’s assertion of his Hindu identity did not go down that well with netizens who reminded him of his own previous tweets and statements where he not only mocked, but insulted Hinduism.

Kejriwal had earlier questioned the construction of same Ram Mandir where he wants to take Delhi’s elderly for pilgrimage.

When Leftist students at JNU had attacked ABVP students in January 2020 over semester form in Jawaharlal Nehru University, Kejriwal had shared above cartoon to depict how Lord Hanuman, of whom he is a devotee, ‘set fire’ to JNU as a distraction.

Ahead of 2019 general elections, Kejriwal had shared an image where a man with a broom can be seen hitting the Swastika symbol, a symbol holy to Hindus, Buddhists and Jains.

Vaccine ka effect dikhne lga mitro 🤩😝🥳 pic.twitter.com/yimxqmNjIl — 𝐌𝐫. 𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐖𝐨𝐥𝐟 द्वितीय 🐺 :): 🌻 (@mr_loneWolf__) March 10, 2021

Netizens also mocked that after having taken the made-in-India Chinese coronavirus vaccine, Kejriwal seems to have had sudden change of heart.

However, not everyone called him out for his soft-Hindutva ahead of UP elections where AAP wants to contest. Many were upset for him straying from his ‘secular’ credentials.

Mr. Kejriwal Hanuman Ji is your personal matter.

Government should not facilitate any religion.

Remember India is Secular country.



What u r saying is Unconstitutional.



Your bhakti should reflect safeguarding the constitution of India not any religion. https://t.co/0LTUEUJKWq — Gurmeet Singh Lamba (@Gurmeet15718711) March 10, 2021

Similarly, some were upset how he ‘ended up’ being a Ram Bhakt.

Mr. Kejriwal Hanuman Ji is your personal matter.

Government should not facilitate any religion.

Remember India is Secular country.



What u r saying is Unconstitutional.



Your bhakti should reflect safeguarding the constitution of India not any religion. https://t.co/0LTUEUJKWq — Gurmeet Singh Lamba (@Gurmeet15718711) March 10, 2021

He was also accused of ‘pandering out to religious majority’.

Man I like what your administration does with public welfare and education but please stop pandering out to the religious majority ffs. https://t.co/hC1wQCjJXo — spar (@Sparsh97) March 10, 2021

This is not all. Kejriwal and his party has time and again insulted Hindus.

AAP tweet

In August last year, the official Twitter handle of AAP had shared pictures of Kanchenjunga in Sikkim, Kamet Peak, and Nanda Devi hills in Uttarakhand and drew analogies with a humongous landfill at Ghazipur in Delhi. The contentious tweet was accompanied by the caption, “Highest Mountains of India.”

AAP Youth Manifesto during Punjab Elections.

In 2016, during the run-up to the Punjab assembly elections, AAP’s youth manifesto had an image of AAP election symbol, the broom, on the holy pool at The Golden Temple.