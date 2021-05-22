Saturday, May 22, 2021
‘Green Fungus’: Hindus react as Islamist AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan makes a veiled genocidal comment

By invoking the term 'orange fungus', the AAP MLA suggested that Hindus are the root cause of all evils in the society and nothing could be set right until they are eliminated

OpIndia Staff
Amanatullah Khan and orange fungus
While India has been battling the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic and the epidemic of mucormycosis (black fungus), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan posted a veiled genocidal comment against Hindus.

In his tweet on Saturday (May 22), Khan wrote, “Orange fungus is the root of other fungi in the society.” His carefully worded tweet was aimed at mocking the saffron colour, which is of utmost significance in the Hindu religion.

By invoking the term ‘orange fungus’, the AAP MLA suggested that Hindus are the root cause of all evils in the society and nothing could be set right until they are eliminated. The veiled genocidal comment posted by an elected representative drew the ire of the Hindu society on social media.

Hindus react to Khan’s comment about ‘orange fungus’

While responding to his comment, popular Twitter user ‘Befitting Facts’ said, “It’s true. If the orange fungus had paid attention earlier, then, the green fungus would not have existed at all. In that way, the world would not have headed towards destruction (like it is now).”

Several Twitter users used the term ‘green fungus’ to respond to the AAP leader in the same language. One Twitter user (@AapGhumaKeLeL0) tweeted, “The presence of orange fungus is essential for the treatment of green fungus.”

Another user, named Nk, shared a video wherein a man is spitting on food. “The green fungus is not eligible to be part of the society,” he wrote.

A miffed Anshu Sarawagi reminded Amanatullah Khan of the presence of both ‘black fungus’ and ‘white fungus’ within his community.

Another Twitter user pointed out about the menace of ‘orange fungus’ in the society. After agreeing to the AAP MLA, he shared a picture of his community members flaunting their orange-dyed overgrown beard.

Twitter user Amit Chadha pointed out, “This is (the) level of Hinduphobia. This is (the) level of equality, verbal, physical abuse. This happens to us daily, every day, and raising voice is called extremism. And such cases are increasing these days. For your information (FYI), he is elected MLA in Delhi. Just think of consequences, if we exchange places.”

Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of the Hindu priest

This is not the first time that the AAP MLA had targeted the Hindu community. In accordance with the Sharia (Islamic law), Amanatullah Khan had earlier issued a death threat calling for the beheading of Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.

In a tweet, Khan said, “We can not tolerate such impertinence for our beloved Prophet Muhammad. This hateful insect should be awarded the most severe punishment by slitting his tongue and neck. But the law of the land does not permit us to do this, we have faith in the Indian constitution, and I want Delhi Police to take note of this.”

Taking action against his tweet which called for the beheading of the temple priest, Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s MLA Amanatullah Khan as well.

