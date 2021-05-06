Thursday, May 6, 2021
Home News Reports The facts about Ernakulam 'war room' for COVID control and how the 'Kerala govt'...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

The facts about Ernakulam ‘war room’ for COVID control and how the ‘Kerala govt’ manages it

The Ernakulam 'war room' for COVID is actually Integrated Command and Control Centre that was fully funded by the Government of India as a part of the Smart City Mission.

Guest Author
Kerala 'war room' is actually part of Govt of India's Smart City project
32

In a recent twitter post, Arvind Jha, who currently serves as a Senior Vice President for Software Development in Newgen Software and a prominent supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar tweeted extolling the way in which Kerala was managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Jha in a tweet on May 5th stated, “How Ernakulam, Kerala manages its “war” room. No need for desperate heroics’’ that contained a video of a control room with a voiceover explaining what was being achieved.

This was further retweeted and amplified by other verified handles who alluded to the fact that it was an initiative of the Government of Kerala.

Others were ostensibly taking a dig at the Prime Minister’s Mantra of “Maximum Governance” and asking the Prime Minister to emulate it.

The irony of this tweet is that Mr. Jha was actually tweeting about the Integrated Command and Control Centre that was fully funded by the Government of India as a part of the Smart City Mission. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had conceived of 100 smart cities to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life of people by enabling local area development and harnessing technology, especially technology that leads to Smart outcomes. 

Individual cities could prioritise the interventions based on their needs. The Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) is one such Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) set up to implement smart city projects in Cochin under Smart City Mission (SCM).

One of the tenders released in 2018 by CSML was for the establishment of Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre (IC4). The IC4 was envisaged to act as the brain of the smart city, which gathers all the information of smart solutions of different departments of the city using ICT (Information and communication technology) and is analyzed for better planning of the city. It has Business Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine which will process all the information and generate insights. These insights will be helpful in managing incidents across the city and do a better planning for the development. It also plays the role of decision support system. 

The project was awarded for a cost of approximately 75 crores and this included Cloud infrastructure for hosting, Civil Work, Safety Instrumentation and Furniture (at CCR), the Video walls, workstations and other productivity tools, communication software and smart city solutions, GIS software and integrations with existing.

Several of the smart cities have gone live and have started to be deployed for planning and administration by various. The idea of such a Command and Control Centre while improving efficiencies during normal times have come as a real boon in the pandemic times.  In Early April, CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath visited the Lucknow Command and Control Center to see how it was being used by the city administration. YouTube link below:

(Article written by Venkat G, freelance writer)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskerala war room, kerala coronavirus war room
Guest Authorhttp://myvoice.opindia.com/

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The facts about Ernakulam ‘war room’ for COVID control and how the ‘Kerala govt’ manages it

Guest Author -
The Ernakulam 'war room' for COVID is actually Integrated Command and Control Centre that was fully funded by the Government of India as a part of the Smart City Mission.
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt to set up oxygen plants in 37 districts, GOI approves

OpIndia Staff -
A government spokesperson informed that 4,370 oxygen concentrators have been made available to all districts with each community health centre being equipped with 20 concentrators.

Netizen who was hounded by the Uddhav Thackeray govt gets victory as Bombay HC quashes FIR against her

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra government had booked Sunaina Holey for her tweet on the mass congregation of migrant workers outside the Bandra station amidst the Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown in April 2020.

West Bengal: Another BJP worker murdered, TMC goons ransack BJP candidate’s house in Jadavpur

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, BJP president JP Nadda said that at least 14 BJP workers have been killed during the post violence that erupted following the victory of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

Rajasthan: Rape convict self-styled godman Asaram in ICU for COVID treatment, oxygen levels drop

News Reports Akshita Bhadauria -
Asaram was arrested in 2013 on charges of raping a minor. He has also been accused of murder. In April 2018, he was convicted of rape.

Punjab: Farmer unions to take to streets, open up closed shops to ‘protest’ against lockdown announced to control COVID crisis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
32 farmer unions to protest against COVID curbs and take to streets of Punjab to defy lockdown.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Out of control’ Chinese rocket falling back on Earth and no one knows where it is going to crash: Details

OpIndia Staff -
After launching space station hub, China's Long March 5B is doing 27,600km/h in failing orbit, with eventual crash site unknown.
Read more
News Reports

Birbhum SP denies reports of rape of polling agents in Bengal’s post-poll violence

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal post-poll violence: TMC goons attack BSF jawans, set their homes on fire, Network 18 journalist reveals

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had demonised the central paramilitary forces. She had even urged the party supporters to 'gherao' them during elections.
Read more
News Reports

Banished by Twitter and Facebook, former US President Donald Trump launches his own communications platform

OpIndia Staff -
Trump's senior advisor Jason Miller additionally informed that this is not the social media platform they talked about and that the plans to launch the same remain intact.
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
Entertainment

Twitter permanently suspends Kangana Ranaut’s account for demanding action against ‘monster’ Mamata Banerjee for Bengal violence

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended the account of Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut for demanding action against 'monster' Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,755FansLike
538,112FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com