Saturday, May 1, 2021
Home News Reports While India battles the second wave of Coronavirus, here is a list of 10...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

While India battles the second wave of Coronavirus, here is a list of 10 covidiots who mocked India’s vaccination drive

While the left-liberal lobby tried to fearmonger and create widespread hysteria, Indian citizens responded positively to the government's call to get vaccinated.

OpIndia Staff
Ten covidiots who cast aspersions about the Indian vaccination drive
Prashant Bhushan, Akhilesh Yadav and Manish Tewari
2

India is currently battling the 2nd wave of the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak. As of May 1, the country has reported 32.68 lac active cases and a total of 2.11 fatalities. Amidst the rising cases, we have witnessed how the left-liberal lobby has resorted to vulture politics to attack the current political dispensation at the Centre. Even when the number of active cases was low, the vicious lobby tried to derail the government’s vaccination drive.

Prominent political leaders, businessmen, lawyers, and journalists led a nefarious online campaign to create panic and cast aspersions about the efficacy of the Coronavirus vaccine. While some opposed vaccination programme to turn around their political fortunes, others targetted the vaccine manufacturers in a bid to demoralise them. In a Twitter thread, popular Twitter user ‘Yo-Yo Funny Singh’ shared a list of 10 ‘covidiots’ and ‘vaccine naysayers’ who have done a disservice to India and humanity in general.

In January this year, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav dragged politics into the much-needed vaccination drive in the country. Saying that he cannot trust ‘BJP’s vaccine’, Akhilesh Yadav tried to create panic in the society. He claimed that he would only get vaccinated when his government is after the next election. He had also promised to give free vaccines to all.

He said, “I am not going to get vaccinated for now. How can I trust BJP’s vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get free vaccine. We cannot take BJP’s vaccine.” Later, he took a U-turn and said, “Vaccination against coronavirus is a sensitive process. As such, the BJP must refrain from making it a show-off event and conduct the programme only after necessary arrangements for the same are done.”

On January 6, ‘rebel’ News24 journalist Sandeep Chaudhary claimed on air that he would not get vaccinated against Coronavirus with the Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech. “I will not take the vaccine until the efficacy and third-phase trial is conducted. I am still a proud Indian.”

On April 28, the sceptical journalist took a sharp U-turn and said that doctor’s assistance is a crucial element supposedly guaranteed under Article 21 (Right to Life and Personal Liberty) of the Indian Constitution. Chaudhary, who was earlier seen snubbing a guest for asking him to undergo vaccination, cried foul over not being vaccinated free of cost. “Why should I be denied vaccination and not administered it free of cost? Why vaccine prices are different,” he inquired.

Cartoonist Satish Acharya had been one of the leading anti-vaxxers. Through his cartoons, he had been mocking the ongoing vaccination drive and the efficacy of the Coronavirus vaccines. His cartoons could have possibly given the impression to his followers that the vaccines are unsafe. However, as India witnessed rising Coronavirus cases amidst the 2nd wave, the cartoonist was quick to get vaccinated. He had even uploaded a picture of himself being administered the first vaccine dose.

Prominent Congress leader Manish Tewari was not far behind in joining the bandwagon of anti-vaxxers, just to oppose the vaccination programme initiated by the Modi government. In early January, he had asked, “Who is going to get himself vaccinated with a vaccine where there are question marks over its reliability?”

Besides casting aspersions about the vaccine, he had also blamed the Centre for using the pandemic to further its supposed ‘dictatorial agenda’. Tewari also claimed that it was PM Modi’s quest to prove ‘self-reliance’ that they approved the emergency use of the Covaxin vaccine.

Congress loyalist and businessman Rajiv Bajaj had also turned an ‘health expert’ amidst the pandemic. In an interview with the left-propagandist channel NDTV, he suggested that those with health complications must refrain from receiving the Coronavirus vaccine.

Following his sweeping medical advice, Rajiv Bajaj also claimed that he adhered to a middle ground on the vaccine controversy. He said that he was neither pro-vaccine nor anti-vaccine and that people must ask themselves whether they should get vaccinated against the Coronavirus infection at all.

Lawyer-turned-activist Prashant Bhushan had discouraged the Indian government in early February for procuring the Covershield vaccine from a private company, the Serum Institute of India (SII). He had blamed the government for supposedly splurging ₹35,000 crore funds for Coronavirus vaccines at a time when the pandemic is ‘naturally dying down in India.’ He had also cast aspersions about the efficacy of the vaccines and alleged that the public is being kept in darkness about it.

The other Covidiots in the list focussed primarily on targeting Covaxin, the same indigenous vaccine that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was administered. It must be mentioned that Covaxin was only allowed for ’emergency use’ initially. However, Shashi Tharoor saw an opportunity to trivialise the vaccination programme altogether.

In a tweet, he had claimed, “The Covaxin has not yet had Phase 3 trials. Approval was premature and could be dangerous. Dr. Harshvardhan should please clarify. Its use should be avoided till full trials are over. India can start with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the meantime,” Shashi Tharoor had tweeted on January 3.

Chhattisgarh health Minister TS Singh Deo had also tweeted, “We do not support the use of #COVAXIN in the vaccination process in Chhattisgarh for one simple reason – It is NOT SAFE to use any vaccine unless it has completed the recommended testing process with absolute authentication and success.”

Although he claimed to be proud of ‘Bharat Biotech’, he further added, “Rushing into general use before trials are complete will set a precedent where other companies will seek emergency use authorisation before completing mandated trials. This may also jeopardise the valuable lives and health of our citizens.”

Self-proclaimed ‘journalist’ Swati Chaturvedi had also expressed her ‘zero faith’ in Bharat Biotech vaccine. She had also hinted at a possible ‘corporate nexus’ between Bharat Biotech and the Indian government, besides vowing to not receive the Covaxin vaccine.

Lastly, left-propagandist portal The Print published outrageous articles to create widespread fear and panic among the masses about Covaxin and the vaccination drive in general. From calling the DGCA’s approval of Covaxin for emergency use as a ‘political jumla’ to discovering non-existent regulatory pitfalls, The Print too left no stone unturned in its nefarious pursuit.

Despite the collective effort of all vaccine naysayers and Covidiots, India has vaccinated a whopping 27 lac people on May 1 itself. The vaccination drive, which was carried out in phases, has so far administered 15.49 crore doses. While the left-liberal lobby tried to fearmonger and create widespread hysteria, Indian citizens responded positively to the government’s call to get vaccinated. India’s fight against the Wuhan Coronavirus is far from over but the country is resisting the virus and the vicious forces with all its power and might.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

AAP’s Sanjay Singh tries to teach Islamists true Islam, gets schooled by Islamist

K Bhattacharjee -
Sanjay Singh tried hard to pretend that he knew and understood Islam better than the Islamic fundamentalists.
News Reports

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla hints at starting vaccine production outside India, says he temporarily moved to UK due to threats from the powerful

OpIndia Staff -
Adar Poonawalla said Serum Institute will start vaccine production in other countries as it struggles to meet supply commitments

Times of India passes off an anti-Modi paid article as a news item, removes the story when called out: Details

Media OpIndia Staff -
The advertisement which was passed off as a news article was an opinion piece written by Devlina Chakravarty in the Times of India

‘Liberals’ always dehumanise their opponents: Did it surprise you that liberals celebrated the passing of Rohit Sardana?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Yesterday, 'liberal' Twitter erupted in cheers as news of the death of journalist Rohit Sardana spread everywhere

Islamists celebrating death of Rohit Sardana were not fringe, prove themselves to be mainstream as #StandWithSharjeelUsmani trends

News Reports Editorial Desk -
Sharjeel Usmani is not a fringe element. He is entirely a creation of liberal media and its band of 'intellectuals'.

The curious case of ‘Help India Breathe’: An Islamic organisation, changing donation goals and ties to Hizbul Mujahideen

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
There are more than one reasons to believe that the Islamic NGO IMANA and its fund raising campaign 'Help India Breathe' is nothing but a sham

Recently Popular

Media

Senior Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana passes away due to Covid, was busy helping others even as he suffered from Covid himself

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, popular news anchor at Aaj Tak, has passed away on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.
Read more
Media

Newslaundry, ThePrint columnists, journalists, Congress ‘youth icon’ and other Islamists celebrate Rohit Sardana’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media are celebrating the death of Rohit Sardana and hurling the worst kind of abuses at him.
Read more
News Reports

‘He was suffering from Modism’, ‘gaumutra drinking sanghi’: Minutes after Rohit Sardana’s death, Islamists vandalise his Wikipedia page

OpIndia Staff -
While dozens of edits were made to the Wikipedia page of Rohit Sardana abusing him, some vandalisms were made praising him also
Read more
News Reports

Safoora Zargar celebrates Aaj Tak anchor Rohit Sardana’s death, says ‘maut ka tamasha’ is trailer for ‘Godi Media’

OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar today took to Twitter to celebrate the death of Rohit Sardana and hurled abuses against him and 'Godi Media'.
Read more
Media

After coming under scrutiny post Barkha Dutt’s father’s death, the ambulance driver says that there was ample oxygen

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to inform that her father had tragically died after being tested positive for COVID-19
Read more
News Reports

Former RJD MP and mafia don Mohammad Shahabuddin dies of COVID-19, had drenched two brothers in acid before killing them

OpIndia Staff -
Tejashwi Yadav has confirmed that gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin is indeed dead. He added that the gangsters death was a loss to the party.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,569FansLike
535,737FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com