A day after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced that he will not get inoculated, claiming the vaccine to be BJP’s, he now seems to be having second thoughts.

कोरोना का टीकाकरण एक संवेदनशील प्रक्रिया है इसीलिए भाजपा सरकार इसे कोई सजावटी-दिखावटी इवेंट न समझे और अग्रिम पुख़्ता इंतज़ामों के बाद ही शुरू करे. ये लोगों के जीवन का विषय है अत: इसमें बाद में सुधार का ख़तरा नहीं उठाया जा सकता है.



गरीबों के टीकाकरण की निश्चित तारीख़ घोषित हो. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 3, 2021

In a tweet on Sunday, he said, “Vaccination against coronavirus is a sensitive process. As such, the BJP must refrain from making it a show-off event and conduct the programme only after necessary arrangements for the same are done. This will affect the lives of people. So, we cannot risk their lives by making improvements to the vaccine later. The government must also declare a fixed date for the immunisation of poor people.”

U-turn of Akhilesh Yadav

While Akhilesh Yadav has not made any comment about his earlier decision to snub the vaccination programme, his tweet on Sunday marked a departure from his earlier comments. Yesterday, he tried to create panic in the society by stating that he would get vaccinated when his government will be formed after the next election and claimed that he would give free vaccines to all.

“I am not going to get vaccinated for now. How can I trust BJP’s vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get free vaccine. We cannot take BJP’s vaccine,” Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday. However, on Sunday, he appealed to the same BJP government to go ahead with the vaccination programme but also requested to launch a fixed date for vaccinating the poor.

At at time when the political parties needs to be united and dispel rumours about the misinformation about vaccines ahead of the drive, it is rather shocking that Samajwadi Party chief has indulged in low-level politics by discrediting a vaccine that has been duly developed and tested enough.

DCGI approves Bharat Biotech vaccine, PM Modi expresses gratitude

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the manufacture of Coronavirus vaccine by Serum Institute of India(SII) and Indian company Bharat Biotech on Sunday. PM Modi tweeted that the new move would accelerate the ‘road to a healthier and Covid-19 free nation’. “A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight,” he emphasised.

While thanking the scientific community, PM Modi further informed, “It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion.”