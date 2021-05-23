Sunday, May 23, 2021
Home World Pakistan: Job vacancy for sanitary workers only limited to 'non-Muslims', discriminatory ad sparks outrage
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan: Job vacancy for sanitary workers only limited to ‘non-Muslims’, discriminatory ad sparks outrage

A similar prejudiced and discriminatory advertisement was floated by the Livestock wing of livestock and fisheries, Government of Sindh. It listed 42 vacancies for sweepers and sanitary workers with the qualification that the candidates must be non-Muslims only.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan: Discriminatory ad reserves sanitary worker's job for non-Muslims
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Geo TV)
11

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan is not new to discriminating against its religious minorities. In a recent advertisement floated by the Health Department in South Karachi district, it was found that the 5 vacant posts of sanitary workers at the SGD Delhi P Colony, SGD Special Leprosy Clinic, and SGD Chakiwara could only be filled by non-Muslims.

In its recruitment notice, the Health Department specified that the sanitary jobs can only be undertaken by non-Muslims aka Hindus and Christians. However, no other job profile called for such an exclusive religious group. Through such an advertisement, the Health Department suggested Muslims are ineligible for ‘dirty work’ and is limited to non-Muslim professionals only.

Karachi Health Department’s advertisement for new recruitments

A similar prejudiced and discriminatory advertisement was floated by the Livestock wing of livestock and fisheries, Government of Sindh. It listed 42 vacancies for sweepers and sanitary workers with the qualification that the candidates must be non-Muslims only.

Government of Sindh’s discriminatory advertisement for new recruitments

It is not a new development and jobs of sanitary workers is often reserved for non-Muslims in the country.

Pakistani Hindus speak out against discriminatory advertisement

After the two contentious advertisements surfaced on social media, Pakistani Hindu rights activists questioned as to why such menial jobs are allocated to non-Muslims specifically.

MBBS student Rekha Maheshwari tweeted, “Keep such discriminatory jobs to yourself. We will work hard day by day to be in great position. So what if we can’t occupy Prime minister and President seat, we are well educated and deserving enough to settle anywhere in this world and we will always strive for a decent living.”

Journalist Veengas lamented, “All citizens are not equal in the state of Pakistan — Sweepers and Sanitary workers jobs Only for Non-Muslims.”

Hindu rights activist Kapil Dev said, “Sanitary jobs are EXCLUSIVELY for Christians & Hindus in Pakistan. This shows govt’s repeated reiteration that majority will do filth, minority will clean that filth. Wese, boht gand kar rahe ho!! We demand equal proportion of #Muslim sweepers, cleaners & sanitary workers.”

Christians, Dalits forced to do manual scavenging work in Pakistan

Only the minuscule Christian community living in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is forced into manual scavenging, reported The New York Times. Municipalities in Pakistan rely heavily on Christians for manual scavenging as Muslims refuse to clean the gutters and the Christian minorities have few other employment options. According to one estimate by the rights group, even though Christians constitute 1.6% of the population, they account for 80% sanitation workers.

The rest 20% comprises of Dalits who constitute the overwhelming majority of Hindus in Pakistan. Illiteracy and lack of alternate sources of income have pushed these Pakistani minorities with no other options but to clean drains clogged with faeces and medical waste to earn a meagre living.

Earlier, a member of the National Lobbying Delegation for Minority Rights (NLDMR), Asif Aqeel, took to Twitter to call out the Pakistani Army’s bias after it had floated a similar discriminatory ad. But in doing so, Aqeel claimed that the manuscripts of the Manusmriti have it that all Christians come from an ‘untouchable class’ and are expected to do such menial jobs. Shockingly, while expressing his disapproval for the Pakistani Army, Asif Aqeel spitefully divulged in insulting the ancient theology of the Hindu religion.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistan sanitary workers
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Honeytrapped by Pakistani agents under promise of marriage, two women, Kauser and Hina, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The sisters were allegedly in contact with ISI operatives via fake IDs on social media platforms
News Reports

In a first, Uttar Pradesh tests 3 lakh people for Covid in a single day, 4.65 crore tests conducted in total

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government has followed the '3T' formula of tracing, testing and treatment aggressively to tackle the rise in cases in both urban and rural areas.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has been the most active CM on ground, and the results are visible

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath recently launched ‘Mera gaon, Corona mukt gaon’ campaign to declare villages free from coronavirus infection.

Delhi records the highest Covid death rate in May at 2.5%

News Reports Anurag -
Though the state of Maharashtra has reported the highest number of deaths in May at 17,779 deaths till Saturday, due to its higher positive ratio, the CFR is lower than other states.

Rajasthan: 442 patients on ventilator admitted in RUHS Jaipur die in just 20 days as machines not regularly cleaned, maintained

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Relatives of the patients admitted to RUHS and are on ventilator support revealed that the administration is not cleaning of the endotracheal tube which is causing fatal infections.

‘Heat of the moment’: Chhattisgarh bureaucrat claims after video of him misbehaving with a youth over lockdown violations goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ranbir Sharma, Surajpur District Collector, also instructed the police to hit the boy with the sticks after slapping him and smashing his phone.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Heat of the moment’: Chhattisgarh bureaucrat claims after video of him misbehaving with a youth over lockdown violations goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Ranbir Sharma, Surajpur District Collector, also instructed the police to hit the boy with the sticks after slapping him and smashing his phone.
Read more
Opinions

It’s too early to talk about the 2024 Lok Sabha election, but let us still

Rahul Roushan -
Almost exactly two years ago when Narendra Modi led BJP scored an emphatic victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the supporters were overjoyed and the haters demoralized.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter adds ‘manipulated media’ to more toolkit tweets after Sambit Patra’s: Here are the tweets which got the tag

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has labeled 5 more tweets on the 'Congress toolkit' by BJP politicians as 'manipulated media' on Saturday.
Read more
Opinions

Twitter’s attempt to shield Congress over toolkit controversy exposes USA’s ‘regime change’ operation against Modi

K Bhattacharjee -
The conduct of Twitter has been suspect for a very long time. But of late, it has become far more apparent.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Domino’s data breach explained: Leaked data now available through search portal on the dark web, over 13TB of data leaked

Anurag -
Hackers had announced on an infamous hackers' forum that they got access to the Domino's India servers and downloaded 13 TB of data
Read more
Social Media

Business Standard declares the PM of India as the marketing manager of colgate: How they made a fool of themselves

OpIndia Staff -
Business Standard somehow managed to blame Narendra Modi for the dip in fortunes of Colgate, the toothpaste brand.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,484FansLike
547,356FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com