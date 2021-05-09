Sunday, May 9, 2021
Pakistan: Minor Hindu girl made to recite Kalma while getting raped, rapist ‘demand custody’ as she can’t return to ‘kafir parents’

Yet another horrifying tale of persecution and brutality on religious minorities from Sindh, Pakistan

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan: Minor Hindu girl raped, forcibly converted by Tanveer and his aides
Victim Lelyan Kohli (Photo Credits: Twitter/Rahat Austin)
In yet another case of religious persecution, a minor Pakistani Hindu girl was gang-raped for over 4 days and forcibly converted to Islam.

On Wednesday (May 5), a Pakistani Hindu rights activist Rahat Austin shared the ordeal faced by the victim on Twitter. As per Austin, she was gang-raped constantly over four days by one Muhammad Tanveer and his aides in Goth Ghulam Muhammad in Karachi in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

In a video shared by the rights activist, the accused could be heard demanding the custody of the victim. “She recited Kalma (Islamic oath of allegiance) during rape, she’s Muslim now. She can’t live with infidels (Kuffars). She must be handed over to us,” they demanded. Unfortunately, the victim had to re-live her horror as she was confronted by her perpetrators in the presence of her family members.

Forced conversion of a minor Hindu girl in Sindh

This is not the first time that such a case of religious persecution of minority Hindus by Pakistani Muslims had come to light. Last month, a 13-year-old Hindu girl from Kandhkot area of Sindh was reportedly abducted and then forcibly converted to Islam. A video of the incident, which had gone viral on social media, was shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat on Twitter.

In the video, the minor girl could be seen sitting on the ground with a mob surrounding her and recording the video of the conversion ceremony. According to Inayat, the conversion ceremony was facilitated by notorious cleric Mian Mithoo of the Bharchundi mosque. Reportedly, Mithoo is a hardline cleric and politician and is notorious for systematically carried out kidnappings and forced conversions of poor Hindu girls.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

