Sunday, June 27, 2021
Home Media Propaganda outlet Alt News now uses 'fact-check' to discredit video that exposed AAP's hypocrisy...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Propaganda outlet Alt News now uses ‘fact-check’ to discredit video that exposed AAP’s hypocrisy on ad spends

Subsequently, Facebook has flagged the satirical video as 'misleading' due to the 'fact-checking' by 'independent fact-checkers'.

OpIndia Staff
Alt News 'fact-checks' satirical video that questioned Delhi govt's hypocrisy
323

Alt News, the propaganda outlet masquerading as a fact-checking website, came to the rescue of the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday by ‘fact-checking’ a satirical video that exposed the hypocrisy of the Aam Aadmi Party’s rampant misuse of public funds on newspaper advertisements. Earlier, the propaganda outlet would scrub Congress’ dirty linen.

Recently, Political Kida, a satirical Twitter account, had shared an edited video on its YouTube channel exposing the hypocrisy of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over its huge spending on advertisements. The satirical account had shared a satirical video on the recent press conference held by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia questioning the centre’s vaccination policy. This video was widely circulated on social media where users questioned the government of Delhi over COVID mismanagement.

In a press conference, Manish Sisodia had ironically questioned the Modi government over spending money on advertisement and attacked the government for not spending the same money on procuring vaccines. As the video of Manish Sisodia went viral on the internet, several netizens had flagged the hypocrisy of the Aam Aadmi Party leader, saying it is not the centre but the Delhi government, which is spending crores of rupees of public money in PR activities to boost the image of Arvind Kejriwal.

Several citizens had slammed Arvind Kejriwal and his Delhi government for spending lavishly on newspaper advertisements to indulge in promotions at a time when Delhi was ravaged from the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. They slammed the Delhi government for wasting taxpayers money on wasteful expenditure to boost his image at a time when people were dying due to a lack of Covid-19 care in the national capital. In fact, the citizens had asked the AAP government to spend the advertisement money on procuring the vaccines for the people of Delhi.

Slamming Arvind Kejriwal for his incompetence and ineptitude in carrying out the Covid vaccination drive in the city, netizens had shared screenshots of full-page ads that the AAP government has invested in to create a false perception of its achievements.

AAP’s advertisements on the front page of leading dailies.

It is important to mention that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has spent Rs 150 crores from January 2021 to March 2021 on advertisements and publicity through various mediums instead of spending on setting up Covid-19 health infrastructure in the national capital. Kejriwal government has spent over 800 crores in advertisement expenses in the past two years.

After spending public money on newspaper advertisements, the AAP government had pushed the blame on the central government. In the press conference, Manish Sisodia had blamed the Centre for not providing vaccination or funds to Delhi when it had failed to contain the spread of the Covid-19.

In response to the same, Political Kida had published a satirical video questioning the hypocrisy of the AAP-led Delhi government, especially Manish Sisodia, for accusing the centre of allegedly spending on advertisements while his leader Arvind Kejriwal was spending crores to boost his own image. In the video, Political Kida exposed the dubiousness of AAP leaders by juxtaposing Manish Sisodia’s speech on the left and the Delhi government’s crores of rupees spending on PR activities during the pandemic.

Several social media users shared the satirical video published by Political Kida on various platforms, which went viral like a wildfire.

The video caused a massive embarrassment to Aam Aadmi Party as the viral video showed how AAP resorted to cheap politics by attacking the centre on advertisements despite indulging in a similar PR activity themselves.

Seeing an opportunity, Alt News rushed to ‘fact-check’ a meme video, which is obviously a joke. Alt News, then found the satirical video ‘edited’ and ‘fact-checked’ it.

On days when people associated with Alt News are not busy spreading fake news about so-called hate crimes which could lead to communal discord in the country, they ‘fact-check’ memes.

Nowhere in its ‘fact-check’ does Alt News mention that the said video is satirical even if it so desperately wanted to clean up AAP’s mess.

Several times in the past, the propaganda outlet has caught itself in embarrassing moments by ‘fact-checking’ memes, satirical videos that have been posted by common citizens.

Here is one such example:

In 2017, Alt News cofounder Pratik Sinha had ‘fact-checked’ a satirical video mocking Rahul Gandhi. It is worth mentioning that just recently, the propaganda website Alt News was caught red-handed giving a clean chit to Congress over the toolkit fiasco. Alt News tied itself in knots as it tried to discredit the Congress toolkit.

Meanwhile, before Alt News ‘fact-checks’ yet another video by Super Londay, let us put it out that it is satire. You can watch the video here:

Other dubious ‘fact-checking’ website flag Political Kida’s videos, Facebook says video is manipulated

Not just Alt News, even other dubious ‘fact-checking’ website such as Boom Live and far-left website The Quint fact-checked the videos posted by political video on AAP’s hypocrisy on advertisement spending. The two websites, recognised as ‘independent’ fact-checking website by Facebook, declared the satirical video as ‘doctored’.

In its alleged ‘fact-check’, The Quint claimed that the video of Manish Sisodia slamming Delhi CM is edited. Well, it failed to mention that the satirical videos are edited and published a non-serious content.

Quint report on Political Kida’s satirical video.

Similarly, another ‘fact-checking’ portal Boom Live declared the satirical video as ‘doctored’ without even mentioning that the video is a work of satire.

Boom Live’s fact-check

As two Facebook-certified fact-checkers declared that the satirical video was ‘doctored’, the social media platform Facebook has now flagged the video as ‘misleading’.

Facebook flagging satirical video as ‘misleading’

This is not the first time the propaganda outlet has ‘fact-checked’ a meme. In July 2020, after the clash between Indian and Chinese forces at the Galwan valley along the LAC in Ladakh, one video had emerged on social media claiming that it showed Apache helicopters of the Indian Air Force flying low over the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, another site of conflict between the two countries. After it was widely shared, many on Twitter pointed out it was an old video from USA.

While Alt News ‘fact-checked’ it correctly, in later part of the article they failed to see a joke and ended up ‘fact-checking’ that as well.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspolitical kida, political kida ankur singh, ankur singh twitter
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Over Rs 4.5 crore paid by bar owners to Anil Deshmukh’s trusts via shell companies, ED reveals

OpIndia Staff -
As many as 24 companies directly or indirectly controlled by Anil Deshmukh’s family members or close associates are under the scanner.
Media

Propaganda outlet Alt News now uses ‘fact-check’ to discredit video that exposed AAP’s hypocrisy on ad spends

OpIndia Staff -
When people associated with Alt News are not busy sharing fake news about 'hate crimes' that could flare up communal tension in India, the propaganda outlet 'fact-checks' memes

Mass conversion racket: Case of forced conversion reported from Prayagraj, ATS takes arrested accused to 4 districts to gather evidence

Crime OpIndia Staff -
An officer in Women & Child Dept was providing information about orphaned & differentially abled children to the conversion racket

Drone attack was carried out at Jammu airbase to target IAF’s strategic assets: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The drone dropped the bombs at a location close to the Helicopter hangar. The NIA team has arrived to take stock of the situation.

Two Sikh girls abducted and converted to Islam in Kashmir: What we know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Situation is currently tensed in Valley as protests against the abduction and religious conversion of Sikh girls to Islam have intensified.

Former NDTV Editor accused of plagiarism by K-drama podcasters

Media OpIndia Staff -
The theme of the video was similar to that of the podcast of 'Crash Landed on Kdramas'. Talwar, too, had cited several examples, that matched the ones of the podcasters.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut likens her passport renewal woes to the ban on singer Kishore Kumar during the Emergency

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut had recently shared a tweet on her Instagram story comparing her passport ordeal to Kishore Kumar's plight.
Read more
Social Media

GoI Twitter account promotes book authored by anti-India propagandist Arundhati Roy, removes after outrage: Details

OpIndia Staff -
@MyGovIndia had shared a picture of a book authored by Arundhati Roy as a part of its 20 words Book Summary challenge.
Read more
News Reports

Matt Hancock love affair: British health secretary apologises for breaking social distancing norms after pictures of him kissing his aide surface

OpIndia Staff -
Britain's health secretary Matt Hancock was caught on camera kissing his aide millionaire lobbyist Gina Coladangelo in his office
Read more
News Reports

Journalist’s ‘robbed at gunpoint’ story untrue, he invented hoax after dinner with female friend due to ‘family reasons’: Read what Noida Police says

OpIndia Staff -
Noida police said Atul Agarwal spent a night in an OYO room after his wife called him up and asked him to come home.
Read more
Opinions

If Delhi government was exaggerating oxygen demand, why there was an oxygen crisis in April? All your questions answered

Raju Das -
While oxygen demand in Delhi was exaggerated, the city faced oxygen crisis due to gross mismanagement and inefficiency of Delhi govt
Read more
News Reports

Two Sikh girls abducted and converted to Islam in Kashmir: What we know

OpIndia Staff -
Situation is currently tensed in Valley as protests against the abduction and religious conversion of Sikh girls to Islam have intensified.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,904FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com