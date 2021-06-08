Humour account Political Kida has received a notice from Twitter informing them that certain content posted through its account has been accused of violating Indian laws. The tweets, which were claimed to violate Indian laws by the complainant, were actually spoof videos poking fun at political parties in Maharashtra.

So much hate for Balasaheb Thackeray from Uddhav Government.



Just because Balasaheb once said "Main mere Shivsena ki Congress kabhi nahi hone dunga".



Now they are sending legal notice to Twitter to remove Balasaheb's video. https://t.co/15WbdxUI6N pic.twitter.com/NpqbwE287L — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) June 11, 2021

Twitter informed them that they have decided not to take any action against the tweets as of this moment. All the videos that were flagged revolved around Maharashtra politics.

‘Gangs of Maharashtra’

In one of the tweets, a clip from the movie Gangs of Wasseypur is used to poke fun at the drama that unfolded between former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and current Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In the said clip that was posted on November 26, 2019, Devendra Fadnavis is shows slapping Ajit Pawar through the movie characters.

Gangs of Maharashtra 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EOsVUsEnL9 — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) November 26, 2019

‘Three monkeys of Maharashtra’

In another spoof video, Narendra Modi is shown introducing former American President Trump to the three ‘monkeys’ governing Maharashtra, that is, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi.

Trump ko Modi Ji ne Maharashtra bhi ghuma diya 😂😂✌️#TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/H5WmZeeI3E — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) February 24, 2020

‘Yenna Rascala, Mind it!’

Another tweet that go flagged pokes fun at the applauds that Maharashtra CM has been receiving from Bollywood celebrities despite his disastrous handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The spoof features a clip from the movie ‘Om Shanti Om’ with Uddhav Thackeray’s face morphed on top of Shahrukh Khan’s.

How Bollywood is cheering for Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/Oaw86uc0rQ — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) April 9, 2020

Another dig at Uddhav Thackeray

The account took potshots at Bollywood celebrities showering the Maharashtra CM with praises in another spoof video on the 10th of April, 2020.

Maharashtra right now pic.twitter.com/HBlV1dSLAH — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) April 10, 2020

Political Kida mocks Thackeray’s handling of Covid-19

In a spoof video from June, 2020, Political Kida depicts Uddhav Thackeray as staying behind while others do the hard work to combat Covid-19.

Don't let Delhi take all the limelight, Best CM Uddhav Thackeray deserves appreciation too 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dJfcnZXG2M — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) June 28, 2020

‘One Year of Maharashtra under Uddhav’

The account shared a one minute video to demonstrate how Maharashtra has fared in one year of rule by the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government. It highlighted the fact that the Shiv Sena had broken off its alliance with the BJP to join hands with anti-Hindu parties.

One year of Maharashtra under Uddhav govt in one minute pic.twitter.com/w2Ze7lxG0T — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) November 22, 2020

‘Uddhav Thackeray destroying Balasaheb’s legacy’ accuses Political Kida

In another video, the account accused Uddhav Thackeray of destroying his father’s legacy.

Uddhav Thackeray Destroying Balasaheb's Legacy pic.twitter.com/2fjAMzKaKq — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) October 17, 2020

Maharashtra Govt’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic

On April 17, 2021, the account shared a video to demonstrate how the Maharashtra state government had failed to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

A look at what Maharashtra Govt Has Done In a Year To Deal With Pandemic pic.twitter.com/j2dgjMcJKW — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) April 17, 2021

Not only Political Kida…

Recently, cartoonist Vikaso had received a notice from Twitter for a caricature on Uddhav Thackeray.

The caricature in question was posted on April 3. The satirist, through his sketch, took a jibe at the Maharashtra CM. The political cartoon featured a ‘confused’ CM in an orange kurta, depicting Uddhav Thackeray. Two briefcases with ‘Lockdown’ written on one and ‘Vasooli’ written on the other lies in front of the CM, who looks flustered, as if having difficulty in choosing one of the two.