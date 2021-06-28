‘Charampanthi nahin aatankwadi’: Netizens correct BBC for watering down terror attack

United Kingdom’s national broadcasting news service BBC on Monday watered down the ghastly terror attack on Jammu & Kashmir Special Police Officer (SPO) in Pulwama by referring to terrorist as ‘charampanthi‘.

‘Charampanthi’ means extremist, which is different from terrorist. On June 27, terrorists shot dead a former special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police at his home at Hariparigam Village in district Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir. Ex-SPO Fayaz Ahmad Bhat’s wife Raja Begum and daughter Rafia were also critically injured in the attack. His wife succumbed to injuries while daughter is still critical.

Terrorists, on Sunday, barged into his house and fired multiple rounds of bullets.

However, BBC, continuing the tradition of being Islamist apologist and having an anti-Hindu bias, referred to the terrorists as ‘extremist’.

This angered netizens who pointed out that BBC needs to call spade a spade.

its terrorrist, ugrawadi. not charampathi-extremist. learn the difference britishers. nahin tho char guna lagaan laga dega IT mantri — #I-Me-Myself (@iplay2winn) June 28, 2021

People pointed out how there is a difference between the two. They even questioned if the BBC believes the perpetrators of 9/11 terror attack in New York were terrorists or extremists.

Netizens also pointed out how the BBC usually comes up to clean up after such terror attacks by playing down such terror activities.

The BBC has not tried to hide its anti-Hindu bias. During February 2020 anti-Hindu riots in Delhi, the BBC played up its narrative and used visuals to show one-sided stories about the Delhi Police. It did not make any effort to show the murderous attack on police personnel, including the death of Delhi police constable Ratan Lal and IB employee Ankit Sharma. It is alleged that Sharma was murdered by the Islamist mob led by AAP leader Tahir Hussain.

In February this year, the BBC provided platform to British writer to fuel the Hindu vs Sikh divide on the farmer protest. BBC has also come under fire for providing platform to Hamas terrorist and tried to portray her as a victim. BBC has also been accused of being racist especially against India.