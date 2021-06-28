Monday, June 28, 2021
Home Media 'Charampanthi nahin aatankwadi': Netizens correct BBC for watering down terror attack
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

‘Charampanthi nahin aatankwadi’: Netizens correct BBC for watering down terror attack

BBC has a history of racist and biased reporting against India, especially Hindus.

OpIndia Staff
BBC waters down terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir
456

United Kingdom’s national broadcasting news service BBC on Monday watered down the ghastly terror attack on Jammu & Kashmir Special Police Officer (SPO) in Pulwama by referring to terrorist as ‘charampanthi‘.

BBC report

‘Charampanthi’ means extremist, which is different from terrorist. On June 27, terrorists shot dead a former special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police at his home at Hariparigam Village in district Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir. Ex-SPO Fayaz Ahmad Bhat’s wife Raja Begum and daughter Rafia were also critically injured in the attack. His wife succumbed to injuries while daughter is still critical.

Terrorists, on Sunday, barged into his house and fired multiple rounds of bullets.

However, BBC, continuing the tradition of being Islamist apologist and having an anti-Hindu bias, referred to the terrorists as ‘extremist’.

This angered netizens who pointed out that BBC needs to call spade a spade.

People pointed out how there is a difference between the two. They even questioned if the BBC believes the perpetrators of 9/11 terror attack in New York were terrorists or extremists.

Netizens also pointed out how the BBC usually comes up to clean up after such terror attacks by playing down such terror activities.

The BBC has not tried to hide its anti-Hindu bias. During February 2020 anti-Hindu riots in Delhi, the BBC played up its narrative and used visuals to show one-sided stories about the Delhi Police. It did not make any effort to show the murderous attack on police personnel, including the death of Delhi police constable Ratan Lal and IB employee Ankit Sharma. It is alleged that Sharma was murdered by the Islamist mob led by AAP leader Tahir Hussain.

In February this year, the BBC provided platform to British writer to fuel the Hindu vs Sikh divide on the farmer protest. BBC has also come under fire for providing platform to Hamas terrorist and tried to portray her as a victim. BBC has also been accused of being racist especially against India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbbc, bbc charampanthi, चरमपंथी, bbc terrorist
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Former Chancellor of Maulana Azad University Zafar Sareshwala accused of whitewashing forced religious conversion of Sikh girls: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Two Sikh girls from Jammu and Kashmir were allegedly forcibly converted to Islam. Zafar Sareshwala disputed the claim.
News Reports

‘Can’t force her’: Sikh body admits missing girl from Kashmir who converted to Islam does not want to return

OpIndia Staff -
Jagir Kaur informed that one of the two Sikh girls does not want to reconvert and does not want to come back to her family.

‘Conditions apply’: China’s dirty politics over vaccines for the virus that likely originated in a lab in Wuhan

Opinions Jinit Jain -
China has been leveraging its COVID-19 vaccines to coerce countries across the world to accept its propaganda on Uyghur Muslims, Taiwan etc.

Delhi High Court refuses to grant interim relief to Quint over non-compliance of IT Rules after Centre had sent notices

Law OpIndia Staff -
Delhi High Court refused to grant interim relief to Quint from action by the Centre over non-compliance to the newly amended IT Rules, 2021.

The ‘Sanghi propaganda’ trope on abduction and conversion of Sikh girls to Islam. Here is how this online tirade is an omen of impending...

Opinions Jinit Jain -
Some propagandists masquerading as 'farmer supporters' on social media are trying to brush under the carpet the abduction and forced religious conversions of Sikh girls in Jammu and Kashmir by terming it "Sanghi Propaganda"

Finance Minister announces relief packages for Covid-affected sectors, chalks out plan to revive tourism sector

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a slew of measures to help sectors struggling due to Chinese coronavirus pandemic

Recently Popular

News Reports

Two Sikh girls abducted and converted to Islam in Kashmir: What we know

OpIndia Staff -
Situation is currently tensed in Valley as protests against the abduction and religious conversion of Sikh girls to Islam have intensified.
Read more
News Reports

Kalyan Jewellers claim Mughals introduced nose rings in India, corrects misinformation after public outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Kalyan Jewellers sparked a controversy after it claimed that nose rings were first introduced in India by the Mughals.
Read more
Media

Former NDTV Editor accused of plagiarism by K-drama podcasters

OpIndia Staff -
The theme of the video was similar to that of the podcast of 'Crash Landed on Kdramas'. Talwar, too, had cited several examples, that matched the ones of the podcasters.
Read more
News Reports

Akali leader who mocked Hinduism as ‘weak religion’ for anti-conversion laws now wants same laws to save Sikh women from forced religious conversions

OpIndia Staff -
The abduction and religious conversion of two Sikh girls in Kashmir and lack of support from Muslim leaders for Sikh girls just shows what a farce this 'solidarity' has been.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter shows a distorted map of India on its website yet again, has been a repeat offender

Anurag -
The map that appears on the ‘Tweep Life’ section of Twitter shows Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh detached from India.
Read more
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut likens her passport renewal woes to the ban on singer Kishore Kumar during the Emergency

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut had recently shared a tweet on her Instagram story comparing her passport ordeal to Kishore Kumar's plight.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
556,141FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com