BBC provides platform to British writer to fuel Hindu vs Sikh divide on farmer protest

British state-run media British Broadcasting Company (BBC) provided platform to British ‘journalist’ Sunny Hundal of openDemocracy to further the Khalistani narrative of creating a Sikh vs Hindu divide in India.

“If there’s violence in India, there’s going to be violence in this country.”



Discussing the farmers’ protests in India, @openDemocracy’s @sunny_hundal says the UK govt has a “duty to tell the Indian govt to calm down its rhetoric” to avoid community violence here#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/sEaiNt1pfh — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) February 15, 2021

On its programme, The Newsnight, Hundal claimed that what is happening in India (Punjab farmer protests) is going to have a huge impact in the UK. “What the government is doing now is trying to make this into a Sikh protest and say that these people are being led by extremists and they are Sikhs and they are trying to ruin the government. What it is doing is that it is turning this whole issue into Sikh vs Hindu issue as a way to delegitimise protests,” he claimed.

Hundal further claimed that if there is violence in India, there will be violence in the UK and hence the British government must intervene in India’s internal affairs. “It is our duty to tell Indian government to calm down its rhetoric,” he said.

What Hundal chose not to mention that the so-called farmer protest in India have been hijacked by separatist Khalistani elements. From Khalistani group Sikh For Justice openly offering funds for fuelling the protests to pro-Khalistan Canadian politicians like Jagmeet Singh and Canadian businessmen Mo Dhaliwal extending explicit support and funding to fuel unrest in India, the protest of Punjab farmers has now taken a turn that threatens India’s sovereignty.

Hundal has earlier tried to propagate falsehood regarding the abrogation of Article 370 which made the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India without any riders attached. Hundal is associated with openDemocracy, a globalist institution that receives significant donations from the Ford Foundation, George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the Heinrich Boll Foundation and numerous others.

After ‘climate activist’ Greta Thunberg accidentally tweeted the ‘toolkit’ exposing global conspiracy to defame India, George Soros connection had emerged. Billionaire George Soros, who funds political NGOs to disrupt governments and economies, had openly declared his intentions to interfere in India’s internal affairs.

While speaking at the World Economic Forum, Soros had committed $1 billion to start a global university to ‘fight nationalists’, whom he referred to as ‘authoritarian governments’. He had even accused the Indian Prime Minister of ‘creating a Hindu nationalist state’. Soros’ Open Society Foundation has links with a vast network of organisations and ‘activists’. Organisations connected with Soros’ OSF have been pursuing media and legal battles against the Indian government from issues ranging from the Rafael deal to Article 370 and the CAA.