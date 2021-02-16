Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Home Media BBC provides platform to British writer to fuel Hindu vs Sikh divide on farmer...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

BBC provides platform to British writer to fuel Hindu vs Sikh divide on farmer protest

What Hundal chose not to mention that the so-called farmer protest in India have been hijacked by separatist Khalistani elements.

OpIndia Staff
Sunny Hundal of openDemocracy (image courtesy: insp.ngo)
443

British state-run media British Broadcasting Company (BBC) provided platform to British ‘journalist’ Sunny Hundal of openDemocracy to further the Khalistani narrative of creating a Sikh vs Hindu divide in India.

On its programme, The Newsnight, Hundal claimed that what is happening in India (Punjab farmer protests) is going to have a huge impact in the UK. “What the government is doing now is trying to make this into a Sikh protest and say that these people are being led by extremists and they are Sikhs and they are trying to ruin the government. What it is doing is that it is turning this whole issue into Sikh vs Hindu issue as a way to delegitimise protests,” he claimed.

Hundal further claimed that if there is violence in India, there will be violence in the UK and hence the British government must intervene in India’s internal affairs. “It is our duty to tell Indian government to calm down its rhetoric,” he said.

What Hundal chose not to mention that the so-called farmer protest in India have been hijacked by separatist Khalistani elements. From Khalistani group Sikh For Justice openly offering funds for fuelling the protests to pro-Khalistan Canadian politicians like Jagmeet Singh and Canadian businessmen Mo Dhaliwal extending explicit support and funding to fuel unrest in India, the protest of Punjab farmers has now taken a turn that threatens India’s sovereignty.

Hundal has earlier tried to propagate falsehood regarding the abrogation of Article 370 which made the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India without any riders attached. Hundal is associated with openDemocracy, a globalist institution that receives significant donations from the Ford Foundation, George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the Heinrich Boll Foundation and numerous others. 

After ‘climate activist’ Greta Thunberg accidentally tweeted the ‘toolkit’ exposing global conspiracy to defame India, George Soros connection had emerged. Billionaire George Soros, who funds political NGOs to disrupt governments and economies, had openly declared his intentions to interfere in India’s internal affairs.

While speaking at the World Economic Forum, Soros had committed $1 billion to start a global university to ‘fight nationalists’, whom he referred to as ‘authoritarian governments’. He had even accused the Indian Prime Minister of ‘creating a Hindu nationalist state’. Soros’ Open Society Foundation has links with a vast network of organisations and ‘activists’. Organisations connected with Soros’ OSF have been pursuing media and legal battles against the Indian government from issues ranging from the Rafael deal to Article 370 and the CAA.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbbc, sunny hundal,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

SC takes suo motu cognisance, registers criminal contempt case against Rajdeep Sardesai: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance and registered contempt case after Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted undermining judiciary
News Reports

US-based writer Gayle Kimball removes video of her 2020 interview with arrested ‘activist’ Disha Ravi: Here is what they don’t want you to know

OpIndia Staff -
In the 2020 interview too, Disha Ravi had gone on to spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform

‘We will make sure you are in the clear’: A panic-stricken Disha Ravi had told a panic-stricken Greta Thunberg after the Toolkit was tweeted

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Moments after Greta Thunberg tweeted the "toolkit", climate activist Disha Ravi asked her not to tweet the toolkit as their names were on it and they could face charges under the UAPA

Shantanu Muluk, co-accused in Greta ‘toolkit’ case receives support from his cousin who is a Shiv Sena leader

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Muluk said that his brother is a 'criminal' only if supporting farmers in their demands to repeal the farm Laws is a crime.

Malayalam novel Meesha that sexualised temple-going women conferred Kerala Sahitya Akademi award

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A conversation in the novel portrayed that women who visited temples to show that they were available for sex.

Project Ramlala: How women artisans in Uttar Pradesh are making khadi outfits for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Under Project Ramlala, women artisans who are working under the initiative have been making the outfits for the Ram Lalla deity in Ayodhya's Bhavya Ram Mandir.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘We can literally get UAPA against us’: Explosive WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg surfaces

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi had also tried to conceal details about her acquaintance with accused Nikita Jacob, who has been on the run from law enforcement authorities, as per reports.
Read more
Entertainment

Popstar Rihanna poses topless with Ganesha figurine necklace for her lingerie brand, netizens fume

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna can be seen wearing a purple satin bottoms with a purple necklace with Ganesha figurine on it.
Read more
Cricket

‘Stunted adulthood’: The Caravan attacks Sachin Tendulkar’s middle class origins, insinuates he is mentally unfit to humiliate him over unity comment

OpIndia Staff -
The Caravan on Saturday published a wild hate-piece against Sachin Tendulkar because the cricket legend urged the country to remain united
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: NCPCR initiates action against pro-AAP YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for illegally obtaining IP location of a minor

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR wrote to Twitter to take appropriate action against Rathee and sought details within seven days.
Read more
News Reports

Half knowledge is a dangerous thing: How Disha Ravi spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform

OpIndia Staff -
In an hour-long interview with writer Gayle Kimball, sometime in mid-2020, Ravi blames 'patriarchy' for rapes and paints a picture of doom.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will be deactivating social media accounts’: Tanzila Anis offers apology after Gaana sacks her for objectionable posts

OpIndia Staff -
Tanzila Anis has issued an apology on Sunday after she was sacked by Gaana for her objectionable comments on social media.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
516,479FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com