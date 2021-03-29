The “secular-liberal” media establishment, having attempted to ‘secularise’ every aspect of Hindu culture and traditions, are now trying not only trying to downplay the Hindu roots of ‘Holi’ but also have taken a step ahead to give an Islamic touch to the Hindu festival. At the forefront of it this time around is the BBC.

The British public broadcaster BBC took to social media to Islamise the Hindu festival. BBC Hindi shared an Islamic couplet by Baba Bullehshah to undermine the Hindu roots of the festival of colours.

The British broadcaster, however, did not stop there. BBC Hindu shared the lines of the poem ‘Aaj Rang Hai’ written by Amir Khusrau, a 12th-century Islamic court poet.

BBC Hindi also shared an article that questioned the Hindu roots of the festival. The article written by self-proclaimed historian Rana Safvi, titled, “Who said Holi is just a Hindu festival?” declared that Holi was not just a Hindu festival but also a tradition followed in the Mughal era.

A concerted attempt appears to be underway to Islamise all aspects of Hindu celebrations and appropriate Hindu festivals to downplay their cultural and religious linkage. After Diwali, the secular propagandists have now come for another Hindu festival – Holi.

BBC anti-Hindu bias

BBC has a long history of anti-India and anti-Hindu bias. Their coverage of the Delhi Riots garnered great condemnation from people across the board. Their coverage of Kashmir has also been extremely one sided against India in the past.

Only recently, BBC provided platform to a British writer to fuel the Sikh-Hindu divide. On another instance, a caller on one of its radio shows abused PM Modi and his mother in extremely foul language.