Sunday, June 20, 2021
Home News Reports Top Chinese counterintelligence officer defected to USA, may have given info on Wuhan Lab...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Top Chinese counterintelligence officer defected to USA, may have given info on Wuhan Lab to Biden admin

Dong Jingwei was vice minister of State Security in China and the defection to USA has made him the most influential Chinese official to do so.

OpIndia Staff
Top Chinese official, with information about Wuhan lab leak, defects to the US: Reports
Dong Jingwei (left), Xi Jinping (right), images via The Independent and SCMP
2

Amidst the growing scrutiny over the possibility of leakage of Coronavirus from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, reports have now emerged about the defection of a top Chinese official to the United States.

In February this year, China’s top counter-intelligence official Dong Jingwei reportedly flew to the US from Hong Kong with his daughter. The development was confirmed by a former top Chinese Ministry official named Dr. Han Lianchao, who had defected to the States after the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. A pro-democracy activist in the US, Dr. Han said that the defection of Dong was discussed by top Chinese and US officials during a meeting in Alaska in May.

According to him, the request to send Dong Jingwei back was turned down by State Secretary Anthony Blinken. Interestingly, the top law enforcement of China i.e. Central Political Legal Affairs Commission had posted on social media about Dong Jingwei’s supposed warning to ‘anti-China’ forces. It alleged that Dong had directed spies to look out for ‘insiders’ who ‘bankroll’ their actions behind the scenes.

Reportedly, the lab leak theory for Covid-19 was taken seriously by the Biden administration after Dong Jingwei defected to USA. It is believed that Dong may have handed over evidence on the Wuhan lab leak theory to the USA, which prompted the U-turn by President Joe Biden as he ordered a probe on the matter. Originally, the influential left-win media and the Democrats had dismissed the possibility that the virus may have originated in the lab, terming it as a conspiracy theory by Donald Trump.

Dong Jingwei was the vice minister of State security and the alleged defection has made him the most influential Chinese official to do so. It is believed that the defection of Dong Jingwei and the information shared about the Wuhan Institute of Virology had prompted the incumbent US President to change his stance on the origins of the Wuhan Coronavirus.

US govt keen on encouraging defections of Chinese officials

While speaking about the matter, a former US government official remarked, “If you offer $5 million (€4.2m) and citizenship there will be plenty of people wanting to defect. We’ve been sitting on our asses for a year and a half looking for needles in haystacks. We need human intelligence. We need to hear from Chinese people who were direct witnesses. Then you’re off to the races. We have a lot of reason to be suspicious that it was a lab leak. We should be treating this like a potential crime scene.”

He further added, “I’ve never seen a bigger whitewash. China’s approach has been systematic cover-up and denial. If this had started in a lab in Oxford you can bet the UK government would be responsive to us. People get executed for (messing up) in China. So it is possible the Wuhan people covered it up from their own government.” The official had worked on the Wuhan lab leak hypotheses under the Donald Trump administration.

Jingwei’s defection is a rumour, claims experts

However, several other US officials have expressed skepticism over reports of Dong Jingwei’s defection. According to former CIA expert Nicholas Eftimiades, the alleged defection is a ‘rumour’. He claimed that reports of defection of Chinese officials surface all the time (as part of information warfare) and that it may not be correct. Senior Intelligence Analyst (Soufan Group) Molliw Saltskog emphasised that unconfirmed reports of defection surface regularly.

However, on June 4, pro-Trump website Red State had reported about an unnamed defector from China and that the Defense Intelligence Agency had received inputs about China concealing the research on biological warfare in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The site had questioned the integrity of Dr. Anthony Fauci and said that the defector’s information has put him under the spotlight.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Periyar EV Ramasamy and his relationship with Islam

Suren -
The slightest resistance from the Indian Muslim population was sufficient to make the Dravidian movement capitulate, while the campaign of abuse and calumny against Hinduism has gone on for decades, inspite of wide spread protests.
News Reports

Kerala madarsa teacher preaches “kill the ones who leave Islam” while taking online lecture for class 12 students

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala madarsa teacher caught encouraging class 12 students to take to violence against those who quits Islam as religion.

BBC removes distorted map of India from Delta variant report after uproar on social media

Media OpIndia Staff -
BBC published wrong map of India while talking about a story on the origin of Delta variant of Chinese coronavirus

Pinarayi Vijayan is main accused in 1969 RSS worker killing: Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran makes stunning allegation

Politics OpIndia Staff -
A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said the newly-coronated Kerala PCC President had once planned to kidnap his children, the Lok Sabha MP from Kannur K Sudhakaran has hit back at him saying that Pinarayi Vijayan was an accused in the murder of Vadikkal Ramakrishnan, an RSS worker killed in 1969 at Thalassery.

AAP leader Ratnesh Mishra exposes Sanjay Singh’s lies on ‘Ram Mandir scam’, calls him anti-Lord Ram. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Ratnesh Mishra also alleged that he was sent from Delhi to Ayodhya to fan tensions between Hindu saints and BJP leaders and the temple Trust.

‘Made in Germany’ Imams to come up as country launches first Islamic training college, Turkish Muslim group upset

World OpIndia Staff -
Opposing the move, Milli Görüş a Turkish-Muslim group believes that the training of imams should be "free from external influences, especially political ones.”

Recently Popular

Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

OBC benefits for Muslims: How WB Police’s recruitment drive has exposed how parties found a way to make religious reservations

K Bhattacharjee -
The drive was meant to fill vacancies in the OBC-A category in the state. The list showed that apart from one or two individuals, all of them were Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Who is Vishal Jood? An Indian national arrested for taking on Khalistani extremists in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Jood, the 24 yar old from Haryana, has been languishing in a jail in the down in the country for two months now.
Read more
News Reports

TISS research paper calls Kashmir ‘India occupied’, blames Indian Army for domestic violence in Kashmiri society

OpIndia Staff -
A dissertation paper by a student at TISS-Hyderabad has come under the scanner for calling Kashmir "India occupied Kashmir".
Read more
News Reports

TV9 Bharatvarsh documentary shows ISIS bride Shamima Begum holding a document with Congress party’s logo: This is how it happened

OpIndia Staff -
Instead of using original footage, TV9 Bharatvarsh used a digitally altered the image of Shamima Begum from a satire site
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive details: Here are some of the points that the Parliamentary Standing Committee, headed by Shashi Tharoor, raised with Twitter

Nupur J Sharma -
Indian officials of the microblogging site Twitter were questioned by the Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology on various issues.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,764FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com