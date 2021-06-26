Saturday, June 26, 2021
Home News Reports Munger case: Amarnath Poddar, whose son Anurag Poddar was killed in police firing during...
Government and PolicyLawNews Reports
Updated:

Munger case: Amarnath Poddar, whose son Anurag Poddar was killed in police firing during Durga Puja procession, paid compensation of ₹10 lacs

Lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava, who is representing Amarnath Poddar in the Supreme Court, said that the Bihar government was left with no choice but to compensate the victim's father.

OpIndia Staff
Munger firing case: Father of Anurag Poddar paid ₹10 lacs as compensation
Deceased Anurag Poddar (Photo Credits: Navbharat Times)
169

On Wednesday (June 23), the Bihar government paid a compensation of ₹10 lacs to the father of 18-year-old Anurag Poddar. Anurag Poddar, the 18-year-old. died due to police brutality during the Durga idol immersion in October last year.

According to District Magistrate (Munger) Navin Kumar, Poddar’s father Amarnath came to his office on Wednesday. An amount of ₹10 lacs was then transferred to his bank account and he was provided with a compensation letter. Hindustan Times, however, reported that the Munger DM had handed over a cheque of ₹10 lacs to the victim’s father.

Kumar informed, “We offered him help in getting a loan on a priority basis for expanding his hardware shop business. However, Amarnath told us that he doesn’t need a loan.”

The development comes days after the Supreme Court dismissed the special leave petition (SLP) by the Bihar government, wherein it challenged the order of the Patna High Court. It must be mentioned that the Patna High Court had noted that the State was duty-bound to protect its citizen and pay a compensation of ₹10 lacs to the victim’s family.

Bihar govt had no choice but to compensate the family of Anurag Poddar: Lawyer

Lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava, who is representing Amarnath Poddar in the Supreme Court, said that the Bihar government was left with no choice but to compensate the victim’s father. He added, “The CID is expected to reply if the then Munger SP, Lipi Singh, has been quizzed and sub-inspector Brajesh Singh nabbed. It’s also expected to file a report on further progress made in the investigation.”

He also pointed out how the Patna High Court was dissatisfied with the probe conducted by the CID in the case. Initially, Amarnath Poddar had demanded ₹5 crores as compensation for his son’s death.

Munger firing incident: Background of the case

On October 26, 2020, during the Bihar assembly election campaign, the famous Shadipur Badi Durga procession for Visarjan was attacked and allegedly fired upon by police officials. Though the police had denied firing and had claimed that the shots were fired by some members of the crowd, those claims were later dismissed by CISF.

The police had beaten up the devotees who were taking the idol for immersion. Video footage of police brutally lathi-charging devotees who were trying to shield the huge idol and pandal had created a furore on social media. In the violence that ensued, shots were also fired and the 18-year-old Anurag had lost his life. Several other persons were injured in the police brutality.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Enticement, deceit used to convert women and children to Islam, UP Police tries to trace victims of ISI-funded conversion racket: What we know so...

OpIndia Staff -
The ATS is now probing the larger conspiracy in the case and the funding trail of the institution Islamic Dawah Centre, which was run by the accused.
News Reports

Post for which Twitter locked IT Minister RS Prasad’s account: A DMCA notice, an International Federation and Sony Music

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter came under the scanner for blocking Union Minister of Law and Justice, Electronics and IT RS Prasad for violating copyright act

ED raids former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence after establishing Rs 4 cr extortion trail, arrests two aides

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
ED arrested two close aides of former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in connection with the Rs.100 crore extortion case

Fake IAS officer who duped Mimi Chakraborty seen with other TMC leaders in photos, his name appears with ministers on an inauguration plaque

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Debanjan Deb, prime accused in Kolkata fake vaccine scam, found to have links with many TMC leaders, had attended Tagore bust inauguration

Journalist’s ‘robbed at gunpoint’ story untrue, he invented hoax after dinner with female friend due to ‘family reasons’: Read what Noida Police says

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Noida police said Atul Agarwal spent a night in an OYO room after his wife called him up and asked him to come home.

Moga Massacre: When 25 Swayamsevaks sacrificed their lives to Khalistani terrorists while defending the RSS flag 32 years ago

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On the 25th of June every year, a lot of people visit Shahidi Park to pay homage to the RSS martyrs who lost their lives in the Moga massacre

Recently Popular

Opinions

Despite all the ‘Virat Hindu’ noises Subramanian Swamy has been making, here is why I can’t trust him

Nupur J Sharma -
Subramanian Swamy, who has been masquerading as a 'Virat Hindu', left several political dead bodies in his path while reaching the top
Read more
News Reports

‘Badly Photoshopped?’ Photographs of Captain Amarinder Singh meeting officers of Sikh Regiment raise questions

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh shared photos of him meeting Sikh Regiment officers, however the photos show signs of digital editing
Read more
News Reports

Journalist’s ‘robbed at gunpoint’ story untrue, he invented hoax after dinner with female friend due to ‘family reasons’: Read what Noida Police says

OpIndia Staff -
Noida police said Atul Agarwal spent a night in an OYO room after his wife called him up and asked him to come home.
Read more
News Reports

Young women speak up against ‘hate sex’ and the conspiracy of silence against sexual targeting of ‘Sanghi’ women

OpIndia Staff -
A Clubhouse discussion had gone viral where liberal participants expressed their desire to have 'hate sex' with Sanghis.
Read more
News Reports

Video of a person making anti-India comments circulated on social media falsely claiming that it is the founder of Himalaya Drug Company

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammad Manal, the founder of HImalaya Drug Company died in 1986, and the person in the viral video is one Naqi Ahmed Nadwi
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Nike caves? Months after expressing concerns over forced labour in Xinjiang, Nike CEO now says the brand is ‘of China and for China’

OpIndia Staff -

Yogi Adityanath govt’s crackdown on notorious criminals: Illegal properties worth Rs 1,128 crore confiscated in 15 months, 5,558 cases registered

OpIndia Staff -

Enticement, deceit used to convert women and children to Islam, UP Police tries to trace victims of ISI-funded conversion racket: What we know so...

OpIndia Staff -

Yogi Adityanath government increases Jain representation in UP minority commission: Here are the changes

OpIndia Staff -

Munger case: Amarnath Poddar, whose son Anurag Poddar was killed in police firing during Durga Puja procession, paid compensation of ₹10 lacs

OpIndia Staff -

Umar Gautam and Mufti Jahangir Qasmi may have received funding from terrorist Hafiz Saeed to run conversion racket: Reports

OpIndia Staff -

Post for which Twitter locked IT Minister RS Prasad’s account: A DMCA notice, an International Federation and Sony Music

OpIndia Staff -

ED raids former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence after establishing Rs 4 cr extortion trail, arrests two aides

OpIndia Staff -

Interfaith couple goes to Ajmer collectorate to seek protection, Rajasthan police drag the couple out and arrest them: Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Matt Hancock love affair: British health secretary apologises for breaking social distancing norms after pictures of him kissing his aide surface

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,715FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com