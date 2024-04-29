Social media influencer Neha Singh Rathore has courted another controversy as the Election Commission of India has pointed out that she was peddling fake news through a misleading post. Notably, the ECI attached a screenshot of her post to highlight that the claims she made in the post were “false” and “misleading”.

While she shared a video to allege election ‘rigging’ during the actual voting procedure, ECI revealed that the video was taken during a mock poll. In her misleading post, she further insinuated that there is a glitch in the EVMs as it is only voting for one party which will help the BJP achieve its target of winning 400 seats. She went further to claim that people should send flowers in the obituary of the Election Commission.

While sharing the mock poll video as one taken during actual polling, Neha Singh Rathore wrote, “See how Bhasmasur Party is being made to cross 400. See the orgy of corruption in the festival of democracy. Send flowers of tribute to the Central Election Commission.” It is pertinent to note that she later deleted the misleading post without apologising or sharing the correct details of the incident on her timeline.

Reacting to the misleading post, the poll body tweeted, “A video is circulated on X with false claims on the conduct of elections in #GE2024…The allegations made in this post are false & misleading. The video mentioned pertains to a mock poll in Assam, not actual poll.”

ECI added that the DEO Karimganj had already clarified about the incident. It also attached the official press release of the concerned election officer.

In the official press release, the District Election Officer (DEO) of Karimganj highlighted that the said video was taken during the mock poll and it was not a video related to the actual polling process. The officer categorically assured that there was no violation of procedure during the conduct of the actual poll. The press release further mentioned that the issue was confirmed and clarified during the scrutiny phase that took place on 27th April in the presence of contesting candidates and general observers.

The officer emphasised that the said incident during the mock poll was a gross violation of ECI guidelines of not taking phones inside the polling station and that action has been taken against the persons involved in the act.

The press release noted, “However, it is further clarified that the said incidence during mock poll was gross violation of ECI instructions on prohibition of carrying mobile phone inside the polling station. For violation of ECI instructions, disciplinary action has already been taken against the Presiding Officer and lawful action will also be taken against the polling agent who violated the instruction of not carrying the mobile phone inside the polling station.”

फेक न्यूज की महारानी नेहा राठौड़ जी!!



चुनाव आयोग ने साफ कर दिया है कि उक्त वीडियो मॉक पोल के दौरान का है जब प्रतायोशियों के एजेंटों के सामने दिखाया जाता है की ईवीएम ठीक काम कर रही है या नहीं?



EVM से सबंधित फेक न्यूज फैलाने पर कानूनन 2 साल की जेल और 1 लाख का जुर्माना है। https://t.co/HKEwq3JaiT pic.twitter.com/bmRfttuQCa — Param|PCS 🇮🇳 (@FunMauji) April 29, 2024

Sharing the press release of Karimganj DEO and Neha Rathore’s tweet, an X user wrote, “Queen of fake news Neha Rathod ji!! The Election Commission has clarified that the said video is from the mock poll when it is shown to the candidates’ agents whether the EVM is working properly or not. The legal punishment for spreading fake news related to EVM is 2 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.”