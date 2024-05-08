On Tuesday (7th May) morning, the Jain community, led by Muni Sunil Sagar, marched barefoot to the 12th-century mosque Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district. They stated that it has been their custom for centuries to perform prayers at the ASI-protected site.

The ASI has declared the property as a protected monument. Locals argued that monks could not enter the mosque without wearing clothes. The monks contended that it was their right as Jain faith followers to visit government buildings.

The Jain monks were joined by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists. They said that the site was once a Sanskrit school before being converted into a mosque in the 12th century.

The Jain monks and their adherents did not enter the mosque’s central area during their visit. Muni Sunil Sagar spoke for ten minutes on a stone platform at the site. “The structure should be under the control of its rightful owners. If it has been our tradition to offer prayers here, so it should be done. It should not lead to the intention of the right of upmanship. We should be careful. When we assert our rights over another’s property without acknowledging the facts, it fosters enmity. We must strive for harmony and move forward)”

Speaking to TOI, Muni Sunil Sagar said: “Today, I visited Adhai Din Ka Jhopra and discovered that it is not a mere shanty (jhonpra) but a palace. I observed many symbols from the Ramayana and Mahabharata. I even found broken statues from the Hindu faith, yet ironically, it is called a mosque.”

“We must acknowledge rightful ownership over possessions. We also have the right to worship, and no one holds a monopoly over such rights. History evolves, and so do circumstances. Religion teaches us kindness, love, and non-violence,” the Jain monk added.

History of Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra

Originally a magnificent Sanskrit College (Saraswati Kanthabharan Mahavidyalay) with a temple dedicated to Mata Saraswati, the Hindu Goddess of Knowledge and Wisdom, the building was commissioned by Maharaja Vigraharaja IV. He was a king of the Shakambhari Chahamana or Chauhan dynasty.

As per several documents, the original building was square-shaped. It had a tower at each corner. There was a temple of Mata Saraswati on the western side of the building. In the 19th century, a tablet was found at the site that dated back to 1153 CE. Experts believe that based on the tablet, it can be inferred that the original building was constructed sometime around 1153.

Some local Jain legends, however, state that the building was commissioned by Seth Viramdeva Kala in 660 CE. It was constructed as a Jain Shrine and celebrated Panch Kalyanaka. It is noteworthy that the site has elements of both Jain and Hindu architecture of that time. A detailed OpIndia report on the history of Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra can be read here.