On Wednesday evening (8th May), the Prerna Peeth Nishkalki Temple at Pirana in Ahmedabad came under attack by an Islamist mob. The video of the incident is going viral on social media in which several miscreants are seen wearing skull caps. In the viral videos, the Islamist mob is seen holding sticks and iron rods. According to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, it was a pre-planned attack in which the Islamist mob vandalised several Murtis (idols) of Hindu deities.

It is pertinent to note that a controversy has been going on around this Prerna Peeth temple for years. While the Muslim party has been alleging that it is a shrine, the Hindu side maintains that it is a temple.

Shocking news coming from Karnavati : Some "oppressed miscreants" attacked a temple & destroyed idols of Hindu gods/goddesses.



As per reports, there was a rumour that some graves were removed from the site. Subsequently, local Muslims gathered around the place in large numbers as the rumour about the removal of the graves spread. In the pandemonium, one such Islamist mob forcibly entered the temple. It is alleged that the miscreants also damaged the wall within the temple premises. The miscreants who can be seen holding wooden sticks and iron batons then launched an attack and vandalised the place.

A video of the Muslim community attacking the Prernapeeth Pirana Nishkalkan temple in Ahmedabad is going viral.



According to a post by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, several idols of gods and goddesses in the temple were vandalised in the pre-planned attack.



A video of the attack was posted on the official Instagram account of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Gujarat. In the post, VHP claimed that the attack was pre-planned. It further claimed that several idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses installed inside the temple were broken in the attack. OpIndia tried to contact the VHP in this regard but failed.

Additionally, Bajrang Dal’s Gujarat unit also posted videos of the mob attack. It wrote in Hindi, “In this video, it is clearly visible that a large number of atheists broke the wall of the temple premises and entered inside and created a ruckus.”

Following the incident, the Ahmedabad rural district police station and police convoy including SOG, and LCB also rushed to the spot in Pirana. They immediately brought the situation under control. Further investigation is currently underway in this matter.

This report will be updated as more information comes to light.