Sam Pitroda has been in the news, a lot, far more than Rahul Gandhi would like him to be. In between a rather depressing and sweltering election season, ‘Uncle Sam’ has been bringing some entertainment for the public with his truth bombs about the Congress’ manifesto and plans.

First, it was the inheritance tax that everyone in the Congress party was trying to claim they know nothing about. Pitroda announced that USA has it, so India should have it too. Even though Jairam Ramesh tried to distance Congress from Pitroda, he failed. How much can you distance the party from one of your most media-visible leaders who struts around as your Crown Prince’s most trusted advisor in big foreign lands and is seen sitting close to him, guiding him at every step?

As Pitroda was finally made to resign after the recent ‘South Indians look like Africa’ disaster, a clip of another superstar Congress leader is doing rounds in social media.

Big 🚨



Mani Shankar Aiyar says India shld give respect to Pakistan as it has Atom Bomb!



If we don't give them respect, they'll think of using Atom Bomb against India.



Mani Shankar Aiyar says India shld give respect to Pakistan as it has Atom Bomb!

If we don't give them respect, they'll think of using Atom Bomb against India.

India showing muscular policy shld not forget that Pakistan also has Muscle (atom bomb) at Kahuta (Rawalpindi)

In the clip, the old ‘star pracharak’ and BJP’s lucky charm Mani Shankar Aiyar is seen saying that India must respect Pakistan because ‘unki bhi izzat hai’. Thanks for the news Mr Aiyar, we were not aware that Pakistan has any izzat.

He then proceeds to elaborate on his claim of Pakistan having izzat, saying that they have ‘atom bombs’. He then insists that the Modi government’s policy of not talking to Pakistan is very risky, because ‘some mad leader’ will go mad at the insult and may detonate their own bombs inside Lahore. If an atom bomb goes off in Lahore because some mad leader in Pakistan commits nuclear suicide, the radioactivity will reach Amritsar within minutes.

Curiously, Pakistani leaders claim the very same thing. They insist that every nation in the world, particularly India, must respect them because they have atom bombs. Sadly, nobody cares. One former minister named Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had even claimed that they have Hindu-specific atom bombs that won’t harm the Muslims in India when detonated. Still, nobody cared.

Mani Shankar Aiyar further explains his logic, by saying that a muscular policy’ won’t work with Pakistan because of the atom bombs and hence the policy has been ‘failing’. Aiyer perhaps forgot that the UPA government policy of giving too much izzat to Pakistan had resulted in 26/11 and India’s inaction thereafter. But then, there is no reason to interrupt Mani Shankar Aiyer because he serves the purpose, of convincing Indians why Modi is necessary.

The video was shared 3 weeks ago by the channel ‘The Ewer (Chill-Pill)’. However, it seems to have escaped the social media buzz, because Sam Pitroda stole the show and hijacked the limelight away from Aiyar.

The full video can be seen here. The ‘atom bomb’ part can be seen from the 1.00.00 hour mark onwards.

Did Sam Pitroda steal the limelight away from MSA?

On 24 April, Sam Pitroda dropped the ‘inheritance tax’ bomb in the middle of a hot election season. Just when the Congress Party was busy trying to convince everyone that their manifesto isn’t a recipe for bankrupting India and they have good things planned, Pitroda literally told everyone that it is a very good policy for the government to take your inheritance away from your children. He even falsely claimed that even the USA does it.

Congress Party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh hurried to clarify, saying that it may be Pitroda’s personal opinion but not the Party stand, but it was already too late. Pitroda’s statements spread faster than lightning because as per Congress, it was Pitroda and Rajiv Gandhi who brought internet and telecom to India after all.

Modiji, being the smasher batsman that he is, hit the grenade out of the stadium for a massive sixer. “Congress ki loot, zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi” he announced in his election rally within hours.

Congress had barely recovered from the inheritance tax disaster when Pitroda came again. This time, he had another bomb. “East Indians look like Chinese, South Indians look like they are from Africa, West Indians look like Arabs and North Indians look like White people”, the telecom revolutionary declared to a billion Indians with 5G internet connection.

Jairam did issue another clarification, but it was too much of a fiasco. Soon, Pitroda was made to resign from his position as the chief of the Overseas Congress.

Politically aware people who have witnessed the ‘neech aadmi’ unhe hatayiye, humko le ayiye’ remarks of Mani Shankar Aiyar in the past and have seen how it boosts the BJP’s campaign, were musing that Pitroda seems to be filling in the absence of MSA in the 2024 elections. However, it seems MSA was never away. He has been here all along, dropping his pearls of wisdom.

Barely days back, Congress had to face the embarrassment of being endorsed by Pakistan’s PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry. Whether they want it or not, their activities and statements are somehow aligned with that of Pakistan. And just like Pakistan, Congress hates Modi too. Mani Shankar Aiyar is a Congressi. A weird affinity for Pakistan is a feature, not bug.

Anyway, as both MSA and Sam Pitorda now have been distanced and sort of disowned by the Congress more or less, let us hope that they will use the telecom revolution Rajiv Gandhi bestowed upon us, and keep appearing with such gem statements once in a while to keep up the entertainment levels in politics.