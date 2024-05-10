Friday, May 10, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Pakistan has izzat too, they have atom bombs': How Sam Pitroda overshadowed this comment...
Editor's picksPoliticsSatireSocial Media
Updated:

‘Pakistan has izzat too, they have atom bombs’: How Sam Pitroda overshadowed this comment made by Mani Shankar Aiyar three weeks ago

The video was shared 3 weeks ago by the channel 'The Ewer (Chill-Pill)'. However, it seems to have escaped the social media buzz, because Sam Pitroda stole the show and hijacked the limelight away from Aiyer.

OpIndia Staff
Mani Shankar Aiyer claims Pakistan has izzat
Mani Shankar Aiyer and Sam Pitroda
18

Sam Pitroda has been in the news, a lot, far more than Rahul Gandhi would like him to be. In between a rather depressing and sweltering election season, ‘Uncle Sam’ has been bringing some entertainment for the public with his truth bombs about the Congress’ manifesto and plans.

First, it was the inheritance tax that everyone in the Congress party was trying to claim they know nothing about. Pitroda announced that USA has it, so India should have it too. Even though Jairam Ramesh tried to distance Congress from Pitroda, he failed. How much can you distance the party from one of your most media-visible leaders who struts around as your Crown Prince’s most trusted advisor in big foreign lands and is seen sitting close to him, guiding him at every step?

As Pitroda was finally made to resign after the recent ‘South Indians look like Africa’ disaster, a clip of another superstar Congress leader is doing rounds in social media.

In the clip, the old ‘star pracharak’ and BJP’s lucky charm Mani Shankar Aiyar is seen saying that India must respect Pakistan because ‘unki bhi izzat hai’. Thanks for the news Mr Aiyar, we were not aware that Pakistan has any izzat.

He then proceeds to elaborate on his claim of Pakistan having izzat, saying that they have ‘atom bombs’. He then insists that the Modi government’s policy of not talking to Pakistan is very risky, because ‘some mad leader’ will go mad at the insult and may detonate their own bombs inside Lahore. If an atom bomb goes off in Lahore because some mad leader in Pakistan commits nuclear suicide, the radioactivity will reach Amritsar within minutes.

Curiously, Pakistani leaders claim the very same thing. They insist that every nation in the world, particularly India, must respect them because they have atom bombs. Sadly, nobody cares. One former minister named Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had even claimed that they have Hindu-specific atom bombs that won’t harm the Muslims in India when detonated. Still, nobody cared.

Mani Shankar Aiyar further explains his logic, by saying that a muscular policy’ won’t work with Pakistan because of the atom bombs and hence the policy has been ‘failing’. Aiyer perhaps forgot that the UPA government policy of giving too much izzat to Pakistan had resulted in 26/11 and India’s inaction thereafter. But then, there is no reason to interrupt Mani Shankar Aiyer because he serves the purpose, of convincing Indians why Modi is necessary.

The video was shared 3 weeks ago by the channel ‘The Ewer (Chill-Pill)’. However, it seems to have escaped the social media buzz, because Sam Pitroda stole the show and hijacked the limelight away from Aiyar.

The full video can be seen here. The ‘atom bomb’ part can be seen from the 1.00.00 hour mark onwards.

Did Sam Pitroda steal the limelight away from MSA?

On 24 April, Sam Pitroda dropped the ‘inheritance tax’ bomb in the middle of a hot election season. Just when the Congress Party was busy trying to convince everyone that their manifesto isn’t a recipe for bankrupting India and they have good things planned, Pitroda literally told everyone that it is a very good policy for the government to take your inheritance away from your children. He even falsely claimed that even the USA does it.

Congress Party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh hurried to clarify, saying that it may be Pitroda’s personal opinion but not the Party stand, but it was already too late. Pitroda’s statements spread faster than lightning because as per Congress, it was Pitroda and Rajiv Gandhi who brought internet and telecom to India after all.

Modiji, being the smasher batsman that he is, hit the grenade out of the stadium for a massive sixer. “Congress ki loot, zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi” he announced in his election rally within hours.

Congress had barely recovered from the inheritance tax disaster when Pitroda came again. This time, he had another bomb. “East Indians look like Chinese, South Indians look like they are from Africa, West Indians look like Arabs and North Indians look like White people”, the telecom revolutionary declared to a billion Indians with 5G internet connection.

Jairam did issue another clarification, but it was too much of a fiasco. Soon, Pitroda was made to resign from his position as the chief of the Overseas Congress.

Politically aware people who have witnessed the ‘neech aadmi’ unhe hatayiye, humko le ayiye’ remarks of Mani Shankar Aiyar in the past and have seen how it boosts the BJP’s campaign, were musing that Pitroda seems to be filling in the absence of MSA in the 2024 elections. However, it seems MSA was never away. He has been here all along, dropping his pearls of wisdom.

Barely days back, Congress had to face the embarrassment of being endorsed by Pakistan’s PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry. Whether they want it or not, their activities and statements are somehow aligned with that of Pakistan. And just like Pakistan, Congress hates Modi too. Mani Shankar Aiyar is a Congressi. A weird affinity for Pakistan is a feature, not bug.

Anyway, as both MSA and Sam Pitorda now have been distanced and sort of disowned by the Congress more or less, let us hope that they will use the telecom revolution Rajiv Gandhi bestowed upon us, and keep appearing with such gem statements once in a while to keep up the entertainment levels in politics.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMani Shankar Aiyar Pakistan, Pakistan atom bomb, Sam Pitroda Mani Shankar
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu responds to Joe Biden saying US won’t provide offensive weapons for Rafah mission – ‘Israel will stand alone, pressure won’t...

ANI -

Demography is destiny: How the most Muslim city of Sweden, that celebrated ‘all night’ after the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel, looks...

Rukma Rathore -

Signaling to Muslims again? Congress candidate from Ratlam, MP, says those with two wives will get Rs 2 lakh a month if party voted...

OpIndia Staff -

Bombay HC orders registration of crime in alleged misappropriation of Tulja Bhavani Temple’s money in auction of donation boxes, slams govt for opposing filing...

OpIndia Staff -

Our diplomats have been threatened with impunity, no relevant evidence given to us: MEA after 3 Indians arrested for Khalistani terrorist Nijjar’s Killing in...

ANI -

Won’t happen again: Maldives’ Foreign Minister on Maldivian ministers’ derogatory remarks about PM Modi

ANI -

NIA special court convicts Jahanzaib Sami Wani, his wife Hina Bashir Beigh and 3 others for anti-India activities, links with ISKP

OpIndia Staff -

Air India Express cabin crew ends strike, airline agrees to take back termination letters of ‘sick’ employees

OpIndia Staff -

2 women from Sandeshkhali withdraw complaints of rape: With 700 complaints and threats reported in 2021, here are 5 unanswered questions in the case

Anurag -

Understanding the rise of insurgency and violence in Balochistan amid escalation in attacks on outsiders from Pakistan’s Punjab and China in the region

Anurag -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com