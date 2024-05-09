In recent times, Balochistan has witnessed a surge in violence where Baloch separatist groups have specifically targeted outsiders, especially from Pakistan’s Punjab province and China. In the most recent incident, seven labourers from Punjab province were gunned down while asleep in their rooms. Notably, there has been a rise of 96% in violent incidents in the Balochistan region in 2024 compared to the previous year. The incident took place during the wee hours of 9th May at Surbandar in the Gwadar area of Balochistan. Last month, 11 people from Punjab working in Balochistan were killed.

Historically, Balochistan has been a hotspot for separatist activities. The Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, condemned the attack and termed it as an act of terrorism. In a statement, he vowed not to spare the culprits behind the attack. He said, “We will use all necessary force to deal with the terrorists and those who support them. Every drop of Pakistani bloodshed will be accounted for.”

So far, no group has taken responsibility for the attack. However, it is believed that Baloch Nationalist Groups could be behind it as they have been active in the region.

Background of ethnic tensions

This is not the first time “outsiders” got attacked in the region. There have been several instances where people from Punjab and China were targeted. The main reason behind the attacks has been the perception that those who come from “outside” represent external influence and it would undermine the culture and rights of the locals. If we look at the history of the region, the assassination of Nawab Akbar Bugti in 2006 was the pivotal event that escalated the anti-outsider sentiments among the local insurgents.

In 2019, OpIndia interviewed Dr Allah Nazar Balock, founder and chief of the Balochistan Liberation Front. He said that the people of Baloch had no intention to join the democratic process of Pakistan as they have different cultures, languages, psyches, histories, and compact geography, albeit Pakistan occupied Balochistan by force. He said, “They (Pakistan) have no interest in the welfare of Balochistan and the Baloch nation. They are only interested in our 750-mile-long coast and minerals. So we Baloch have no way other than resistance, to divert the attention of the world towards oppressed Baloch.” Notably, this is one of the main reasons for attacks on Chinese nationals in the region.

The current wave of violence

There has been a spike in the incidents of violence in Balochistan. Data available in the public domain reveals that in 2022, there were 406 fatalities in the region. It increased to 466 in 2023 which was the highest number since 2016. Insurgent groups that are highly active in the region include the Balochistan Liberation Front (BKLF) and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). They often justify the violence suggesting it is a way to show resistance against the exploitation of the natural resources and erosion of the culture of Balochistan due to the influx of non-local labour on projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Nothing is being invested in Balochistan. Punjabi establishment is plundering it with both hands and Baloch resources are booty of war for Pakistan”, Dr Allah Nazar Baloch said in the interview with OpIndia.

CPEC is a multi-billion-dollar road project that is the result of a deal between the governments of Pakistan and China. The idea behind the project is to provide China with a clear path to transport its products from China to ports in Pakistan connecting it to the rest of the world. CPEC is not only facing financial issues but also facing resistance from the locals as the government of Pakistan has failed to convince the locals that the project is beneficiary for them. Furthermore, India has also registered its objection to the project as it passes from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Specific incidents and claims

The insurgent groups have explicitly targeted those who were suspected of being in collaboration with the Pakistani security forces or being involved in the CPEC projects. Targeted killings of workers from Punjab and attacks on Chinese nationals have underlined the severity and specific nation of the threat. For example, the attack of 13th August 2023 on the convoy carrying Chinese nationals in Gwadar resulted in several casualties of both Chinese nationals and Pakistani security personnel. BLA claimed responsibility for the attack.

Impact on the region

The repeated attacks have destabilised already distressed Balochistan and pose a significant challenge to the economic ambitions of the financially drowned Pakistani government. CPEC was believed to be the cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic future but it has been marred by opposition from Baloch insurgents and violent attacks. Baloch people argue that CPEC is benefitting the outsiders at the expense of the local population.

The role of the Pakistani state

It has to be noted that there has been no stability in Pakistan for years, whether it is economic or political. Amidst such a situation, Pakistan has responded to the Baloch resistance with a mix of military operations and attempts at negotiations. However, due to instability at the centre, the Pakistani government as well as the military has failed to control the violence.

The problem of political instability was also raised by Dr Nazar in the interview with OpIndia. He said, “There is no democracy in Pakistan. The most important thing that compels the Baloch to rebel is oppression and slavery. When I see that my nation is deprived of all aspects of life and ignored in every field, even lacking in a drop of water what else am I supposed to do? Some federalist parties who are puppets of Islamabad, show them as representatives of Baloch but this is not reality. On the other hand, everyone knows that ISI and the Pakistan military are the shadow government in Pakistan. The common Baloch people are supporting the Balochistan Liberation Front and other freedom-seeking organizations.”

Military action on insurgents is also seen as one of the reasons why peace remained elusive in the area. Military raids and blockades have resulted in further grievances and numerous reports of human rights violations. India has also expressed concerns about human rights violations in Balochistan on several occasions.

In September 2016, India raised the human rights violation issue in Balochistan at the United Nations. In a statement, India said, “The people of Balochistan, amongst other provinces, have been waging for decades a bitter and brave struggle against their daily abuse and torture. Religious and sectarian minorities such as Hindus, Christians, Shias, Ahmaddiyas, Ismailis and others continue to face discrimination, persecution and targeted attacks in Pakistan. Places of worship belonging to minorities have been destroyed and vandalized. Blasphemy laws remain in force and are disproportionately used against religious minorities.”

The situation in Balochistan requires a deep understanding and multifaceted approach along with support from the World leaders including India. It is essential to address the legitimate concerns of the people of Balochistan and ensure they get the rightful ownership of the resources. Furthermore, it is essential to respect the cultural and economic rights of the native population. All stakeholders including the Pakistani government and international actors have to get involved to find a resolution for the problems faced by the people of Balochistan due to regional projects.

OpIndia’s interview with Dr Allah Nazar Baloch can be read here.