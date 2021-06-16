Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Home News Reports Print Columnist CJ Werleman pushes anti-Semitic content, spreads disinformation claiming human rights violations by...
MediaNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Print Columnist CJ Werleman pushes anti-Semitic content, spreads disinformation claiming human rights violations by Israel in Palestine

In his show on Youtube, citing dubious sources, Werleman made several claims saying that Israeli security forces and Jewish settlers sexually and physically abuse Palestinian children.

OpIndia Staff
Far-left troll CJ Werleman called out anti-semetic propaganda
103

CJ Werleman, a far-left troll who often writes columns in Shekhar Gupta’s The Print, has been called out for his rampant anti-semitic contents on social media platforms after he pushed disinformation against Israel by claiming that the country was perpetrating human rights violations against the Palestinian population.

Habitual fake-news peddler CJ Werleman, who is notoriously known for peddling rabid Islamist propaganda on social media platforms, took to Twitter on Wednesday to claim that 40 per cent of Palestinian children in Israeli custody were raped and almost 100 per cent of them were tortured by the Israelis.

In his show on Youtube, citing dubious sources, Werleman made several claims saying that Israeli security forces and Jewish settlers sexually and physically abuse Palestinian children. More than 600 children were sexually harassed by Israeli forces inside Palestine, claimed Werleman as he propagated anti-Semitic views in his show.

Terming Israel as a totalitarian state, the far-left troll claimed that at least 45 Palestinian children are harassed every month in detention centres by Israel Defence Forces. Spewing venom against the Jewish population, the Print columnist said that the Israel Defence Forces often kidnapped Muslim kids from Palestine and raped them in those detention centres.

However, CJ Werleman did not provide any credible sources to substantiate his claims but went on to make more anti-semitic comments on his show.

Social media users call out CJ Werleman’s Anti-semitism

The false propaganda against Israel peddled by Werleman has invited massive criticism from the Israeli population, who not only debunked his lies but also called out his hatred for the Jewish population.

Popular social media account The Mossad: The Social Media Account, the parody Twitter account of Mossad, which goes by the handle @TheMossadIL, called out CJ Werleman for his propaganda against Israel and termed his claims as blatantly ‘anti-semitic’.

Attacking Werleman, the social media account said that every pogrom, including the Holocaust and every antisemitic massacre, was started with a lie just like this one that one CJ Werleman was spreading against Israel, particularly Israel. The account also asked social media users to feel free to explain how his claims were not antisemitic hate speech.

Netizens countered CJ Werleman with facts to prove that it was terrorists in Palestine and Palestinian government that has inflicted atrocities on its own population and not Israel.

Another user discredited the views by highlighting how Palestinian terrorists uses children to unleash terror on Israel.

In fact, it is not unsurprising to see the amount of hatred the likes of that CJ Werleman spew against countries and culture that stands against the Islamic conquest.

Werleman called out for his anti-India propaganda

A few days back, CJ Werleman took to Twitter to further his anti-India hate. However, his anti-India propaganda was slammed by former India former speedster Venkatesh Prasad, who lashed out at a journalist for using cricket to spread his communal agenda.

On Sunday, Werleman on Twitter backed New Zealand for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship, however, he came up with a communal remark in order to justify his comment. In his tweet, Werleman said that he was rooting for New Zealand to win the ICC Test Championship scheduled to be held in Southampton, the United Kingdom, from June 18 because it would make him miserable to imagine 500 million Hindutva extremists being happy even for a second.

Essentially, Werleman admitted the truth that only ‘Hindutva extremists’ in the country would celebrate India’s win. However, his attempts to communalise the sports to further his anti-India hatred met with severe criticism.

Former Indian speedster and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad lashed out at the journalist and called his thinking miserable. Slamming the far-left troll Werleman, Venkatesh Prasad said that it does not matter who won the ICC WTC Final but uttering such words showcases the ‘low and miserable’ life of the man.

Ventakesh Prasad also slammed Indian publications such as The Print for allowing such kinds of people to use their platform.

This is not the first time that CJ Werleman has been called out for his anti-Hindu comments. In December 2019, Uttar Pradesh Police had called out the Hinduphobic propaganda of the Print columnist after he peddled lies about police brutalities against citizens who “peacefully protested” against Citizenship Amendment Act.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Greta Thunberg-inspired student climate activist group in New Zealand disbands itself for being ‘racist and white-dominated space’

OpIndia Staff -
School Strike 4 Climate Auckland said that they have turned white dominated racist group that ignored BIPOC voices and demands
News Reports

‘Celebrities project themselves as messiahs’: Bombay HC orders probe on how Sonu Sood obtained Covid-19 drugs

OpIndia Staff -
The AG said that Sonu Sood received the anti-Covid drugs from several pharmacies located inside Lifeline Care Hospital in Goregaon.

Prices of key commodities come down, edible palm oil down by 19% while pulses see a drop in prices by 8%

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The government apart from considering reducing taxes on vegetable oil imports after cooking oil prices hit record highs last month, is also working at promoting domestic production of oil crops.

Congress student body NSUI expels 7 leaders for posting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on official WhatsApp group, says it is ‘anti-party activity’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
7 NSUI leaders in East Singhbhum unit in Jharkhand expelled by the organisation for posting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on official WhatsApp group

Indian peacekeepers in South Sudan awarded UN medals for outstanding performance

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
135 Indian soldiers award by UN for their outstanding performance in UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan.

Serum Institute of India all set to manufacture Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine Covovax, trial data demonstrates 90.4 overall efficacy

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of SII, plans to launch Novavax's Covovax in India by September contingent upon the regulatory approvals

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ earns Rs 17,792 over three days from two theatres in Maharashtra: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing low occupancy, the theatres screening Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have reduced number of its daily shows
Read more
News Reports

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Here is the truth about the land deal by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and how the allegations by likes of AAP are baseless

Nupur J Sharma -
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and its head Champat Rai bought an additional piece of land for the purposes of additional construction to facilitate pilgrims who would be travelling to Ayodhya
Read more
News Reports

Virtual hearing embarrassment: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi caught attending the court proceedings without pants

OpIndia Staff -
Abhishek Manu Singhvi was caught attending court proceedings in boxer shorts when one of the screens accidentally fell off and showed the naked legs of the senior advocate
Read more
Sports

Nikhil Kamath disregarded Viswanathan Anand’s request to not use his name in public communication after cheating, says grandmaster’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently apologised for using unfair means to defeat Chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

British Pakistani rapper Frenzo Harami spews venom on Hindus. Here is what we know about him

Anurag -
Pakistan-born British rapper, who used to sell drugs before becoming a rapper, spoke the language of terrorists, used Gaumutra jibe
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
553,762FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com