Uttar Pradesh Police schools US-based anti-India propagandist on the reality of ‘peacefully protesting’ citizens

Uttar Pradesh Police today took to Twitter to debunk propaganda of ‘police brutality’ on ‘peacefully protesting’ citizens and ‘targeting of Muslims’. Indian ‘secular-liberals’ did their bit to fear-monger about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and creating an air that the Muslims of India are going to be rendered stateless on implementation of CAA, while the CAA does not affect Indian citizens, Muslims or otherwise in any way. Now, taking the propaganda internationally, habitual fake-news peddler and anti-Hindu bigot C J Werleman took to Twitter to claim that Indian security forces were brutally assaulting those who were ‘peacefully protesting’ against the ‘anti-Muslim’ CAA.

Indian security forces brutally assault those peacefully protesting the government’s anti-Muslim #CitizenshipAmendmentAct in Uttar Pradesh. More than 20 Muslims, including an 8-year-old girl, have been murdered by police in India’s largest state since protests began last week. pic.twitter.com/gdLIZcXSAU — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) December 22, 2019

Despite multiple clarifications that CAA does not even affect the Indians citizens, including Muslims, Werleman decides to peddle the fake narrative. He also accused the Uttar Pradesh police of using brutality against those ‘peacefully protesting’ against the government.

Not taking the baseless allegations lying down, Uttar Pradesh Police called his bluff and informed him that the so-called peaceful protestors used arms against the police and over 250 policemen are injured.

More than 250 police persons have been injured- 62 with gunshot injuries. Live and fired cartridges of non-prohibited bore (not used by the police) in excess of 700 have been recovered from ‘peacefully protesting’ citizens.#uppolice #UttarPradesh @TOILucknow @News18India https://t.co/ETcK4LGmce — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 23, 2019

“More than 250 police persons have been injured- 62 with gunshot injuries. Live and fired cartridges of non-prohibited bore (not used by the police) in excess of 700 have been recovered from ‘peacefully protesting’ citizens,” UP Police tweeted. This statement by UP Police comes a day after they schooled conspiracy theorist Rana Ayyub over Muzaffarnagar violence. Ayyub, too, had accused the police of being anti-Muslim and alleged that they police along with RSS leaders were ‘attacking’ Muslim localities. Asking her to act responsibly, UP Police had asked her to share verifiable evidence of what she was claiming so that the police could look into the matter.

After large scale rioting and arson took place in several places in UP in the name of anti-CAA protests, section 144 of the CRPC has been extended in the state till 31st January. Section 144 was enforced in the state on Wednesday night.

According to reports, eleven persons have died and many others got injured as the protests against the CAA turned violent in Uttar Pradesh last week. UP’s Additional DGP PV Ramashastry also said that deaths were not caused by police action as the police have not fired a single bullet. Violence has taken place in places like Meerut, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Firozabad, Sambhal and Kanpur etc. Along with section 144, internet connection is also snapped in 21 districts in the state.

UP police have informed that 218 persons have been arrested and 3305 detained for defying prohibitory orders. Protesters in the state vandalised of torched several police vehicles in Amroha, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, BulandShahr and Hapur, and police were unable to stop them even after using teargas shells and batons. Rioters resorted to stone-pelting and other violent activities during the anti-CAA protests. In several cities, self-imposed curfew was seen as shopkeepers kept their shutters down in fear of vandalism.