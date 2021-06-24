Since the Uttar Pradesh police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad busted a religious country-wide conversion racket this week, more and more victim’s families are coming out to share their plight.

Darsh Saxena is now Rehaan

One Darsh Saxena’s mother in an interview to ANI revealed that her son has been missing since 2018 and suspects he too has been converted.

“His name on Truecaller app comes as Rehaan. Back then, we filed missing report to avoid religious disharmony. We want to know about his well being.”

Sharing further information, Abdul Qadir, ACP-1 Central Noida informed, “He was about 17 then. An FIR was lodged at Phase 2 Police Station in 2018. On probe, we found his name on Facebook account as Mohd Rehaan Ansari, the ID has been deactivated now. We are looking for him.”

Manu Yadav is now ‘missing’

As per a Times Now report, Manu Yadav was brought back to his house when his father got the information that he was converted by Mufti Qazi Jehangir Alam Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam. However, Rajiv Yadav during an interaction informed that his son used to cry seeking permission to meet his friends.

Yadav revealed that he once received a threat call on his son’s mobile number with a caller from Pakistan warning him to allow his son to leave the house. After receiving these threat calls and incessant pressure from Manu Yadav, Rajiv allowed his son to leave.

While Manu broke all ties with his father and missing since then, he called his mother recently to inform her that he will be sent abroad in few days. Manu has allegedly been promised help from the people who converted him to set up a business and also assured to get him married in a few years to a Muslim woman.

Reportedly, more than 20 such families have recorded their statements with UP ATS saying their children were converted by the two accused.

Rajeshwari converted to Razia after marriage

Rajeshwari’s family broke all ties with her when her husband Shyam Pratap Singh converted to Dr Umar Gautam (prime accused) after their marriage. Rajeshwari too was unhappy with the fact and her father wanted Umar Gautam to revert to his original religion.

However, even after four years of convincing Umar Gautam refused to budge and rather continued to brainwash Rajeshwari into accepting Islam. Finally, Rajeshwari at the loss of solutions converted to Razia.

Priyanka converted to Fatima

Wiping her tears, Priyanka Sen’s mother said she lost her husband in 2013 which forced her daughter to take up a job. Priyanka, a resident of Lucknow, soon said that she got better job prospects in Mumbai.

She spoke with her mother on phone at times but did not inform her about her conversion or whereabouts. After seven years Priyanka returned home to demand her share of the property with her two children under Sharia. That is when she informed her mother that she is now Fatima and not Priyanka.

Priyanka’s husband’s family assaulted Priyanka’s family and even registered a case against them. Priyanka’s family claims they have been cheated and that they cannot accept her now. Priyanka alias Fatima’s whereabouts are currently not known.

Aditya converted to Abudalla

OpIndia had earlier reported how one Aditya (now Abdulla) from Kanpur, in the ATS investigation, revealed that he was talked into accepting Islam by a trainer who had visited his school for deaf a year ago.

Abdulla revealed that he used to receive religious Islamic videos on Instagram to motivate him to convert.

In hours-long investigations led by an ATS and two state teams assisted by a sign language expert, Abdulla revealed that he finally decided to convert to Islam when he was promised a job and marriage. He also received a conversion certificate.

As more and more revelations by the kin of the victims emerge, few aspects such as promising job and marriage to convert and the involvement of a foreign hand remain constant.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has extended support to the two main accused in mass conversion racket. Maulana Mahmood Madani announced that Jamiat will defend Umar Gautam in the court of law.