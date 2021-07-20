Days before Bakri Eid, members of Muslim community urge Muslims not to slaughter goats

Supreme Court advocate and animal activist Shiraz Quraishi, just ahead of one of the biggest Mulsim festivals- Bakri Eid commented that as per Islam subjecting animals to cruelty is ‘haram.’ As per a New Indian Express report Quraishi said that if animals are subjected to cruelty while breeding, transporting, slaughter, or in their general welfare, meat from them is considered impure and unlawful to eat (Haram).

Addressing a press conference along with Hafiz Sabrin, the Imam from Haj House, New Delhi and a noted Islamic and Persian scholar from Jamia Millia Islamia Dr Imran Choudhary, the Delhi-based activist Quraishi reminded the audience of what is considered haram as per Quran.

He said that the flesh of animals killed by cruel methods (Al-Muthiah) was equivalent to carrion (Al-Mujaththamah). He said further that even if these animals had been slaughtered in the strictest Islamic manner, their flesh was still forbidden (haram) if they were subjected to cruelty while or before slaughtering.

He also educated the public on the prohibition of illegal slaughter by law. “The Telangana State Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act 1977 (Sections 3, 5, 6, 10, 11), PCA Act 1960 (Sections 11, 38), Transport of Animals Rules 1978 (Section 56 A,B,C) and IPC 428 and 429 – as per all of them, the activities of the ‘slaughterhouse mafia’ were illegal and punishable under the Indian Law,” he informed.

Many Muslims have also said that they have given up meat after they witnessed animals being subjected to cruelty. Actor Sadaa Sayed told TOI that she stopped eating mutton when she was 8 years old. She said that when she saw the goat being sacrificed it affected her a lot. Since past few years she has been distributing vegetarian food packages on Eid.

Some Muslims also say that sacrificing goat is not necessary. They could rather sacrifice one meal for the poor instead. Persian scholar Dr Imran Chaudhary said that one can sacrifice their bad habits instead of animal on Eid. That way, a lot can be done for society as well as environment.

Chaudhary, like Quraishi, reportedly a member of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch and actively works towards cow welfare donated cows to a Gaushala on Monday along with Choudhary.

The duo together donated a cow, calf and a bull as per Hindu rituals to Sri Kamadhenu Gaushala.

Commenting on the occasion Quraishi said, “If Hindus pray to the cow, why not we respect it just the way they show respect to Muslim’s custom to fast during Ramzan. Let each one follow their religion, but hug other religions also.”

Whereas Choudhary reminded Muslims that the first chapter and the biggest chapter of the Quran are on cows, thereby encouraging cow welfare and protection.