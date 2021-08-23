Monday, August 23, 2021
HomeNews ReportsBritish Islamist preacher urges Taliban go even more hardline, wants them to stone adulterers...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

British Islamist preacher urges Taliban go even more hardline, wants them to stone adulterers and chop hands of thieves

He urged the Taliban that the non-Muslims living in Afghanistan must pay the 'jizya' tax to ensure that they receive protection. When India was under the Mughal rule, jizya was common practice and non-payment could lead to enslavement.

OpIndia Staff
British Islamic preacher Anjem Choudary urges Taliban to impose strictest of Sharia Law in Afghanistan (source: The scottish sun)
2

Britain’s Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has called on the ultra-hardline Taliban to become more fanatic than it already is. The radical cleric, who has inspired generations of jihadists, has urged Taliban to abolish all traces of Western culture from Afghanistan by banning “useless pursuits such as music, drama and philosophy”.

Insisting that the Islamist fundamentalist organisation must enforce the strictest Islamic sharia in the occupied country, Choudary in his venomous tirade, suggested that only strict sharia punishments, including chopping off thieves’ hands, lashing anyone caught drinking alcohol and stoning adulterers, must be enforced in Afghanistan.

Choudary opined, “The penal code or Hudood is the right of Allah. To cut the hand off the thief, stone the adulterer, implementing capital punishment upon the apostate and lashing those who drink alcohol (all after due court process and evidence) must be implemented without question and hesitation.”

He urged the Taliban that the non-Muslims living in Afghanistan must pay the ‘jizya’ tax to ensure that they receive protection. When India was under the Mughal rule, jizya was common practice and non-payment could lead to enslavement. The slaves were then sold to recover the taxes during that time.

His vile rant did not end at this. The Islamist preacher, who was jailed for five-and-a-half years in 2016 after being convicted of inviting support for the Islamic State group, also urged the Taliban to change the name of Afghanistan to Islamic State, which is what ISIS called its territory once it is declared a caliphate.

“There should be the removal of all borders and an invitation to all Muslims to become citizens of the new Islamic State to unite the Muslim land of the Indian sub-continent, to begin with, to be the precursor of greater unity under the Khilafah (caliphate),” he opined.

He also called on the Taliban to shut down Afghanistan’s embassies abroad, even in Muslim countries, and expelling the United Nations from Kabul.

The Islamist preachers advice comes at a time when the Afghans are staring at the resurgence of atrocities and oppression under Taliban rule. From the open execution of those trying to flee Kabul to multiple bans imposed on Afghan women under the Sharia law to the atrocities on the women and children of the war-torn country, the barbarity being executed by these Islamists fundamentalists on the innocent civilians from the time they have gained grounds in the country is very disturbing.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsanjem choudary, islamist hate preacher, hate preacher, anjem chodary uk
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
569,865FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com