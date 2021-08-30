Islamist whitewashing guide rule #786: Perpetuate a ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ mahaul to further ‘Hindu Taliban’ narrative on Janmashtami

On Monday, August 29, Hindus across the world are celebrating Krishna Janmashtami, an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the supreme godhead of all gods including Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh.

But on this auspicious Hindu occasion, the Congress party and its supreme leader, Rahul Gandhi, preoccupied themselves in promoting the imaginary construct of “Dara Hua Musalman”, an insidious trope that is often bandied about to cover up the crimes committed by Islamists and portray Muslims as victims of religious bigotry.

To this end, the Gandhi scion today tweeted a montage of incidents from across the country to insinuate that discrimination against Muslims has risen in the country. The Wayanad MP also posted a rhetorical question as to whether the government has “sold off” Articles 15 and 25 of the Indian Constitution.

Article 15 of the Indian constitution proscribes against discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth while Article 25 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion to all persons in India. It provides that all persons in India, subject to public order, morality, health, and other provisions: Are equally entitled to freedom of conscience, and have the right to freely profess, practice and propagate religion.

Rahul Gandhi uses “fake hate crime” to peddle “Dara Hua Musalman” narrative

However, one of the incidents mentioned in the video clip shared by Rahul Gandhi pertained to the fake hate crime from Ghaziabad where one elderly Muslim man was roughed up by his own co-religionists over alleged wrong effects of one ‘taveez’ (amulet) he prepared as an occultist, but the Islamists and their propaganda machinery fell over themselves to give it a communal spin and allege that the man was beaten because of his faith.

At about 00:30 seconds into the montage shared by Rahul Gandhi, an elderly man wearing a skull cap could be seen protesting against the treatment meted out to him. This man is none other than Ghaziabad assault victim Abdul Samad, whose video of being thrashed by 4-5 youth had gone viral on the internet in June this year.

Apparently, the video had gone viral after Alt News co-founder Muhammed Zubair first uploaded a muted video (which now stands deleted) of the incident where an elderly Muslim man was being assaulted by 4 to 5 men. Zubair tweeted that the man was threatened at gunpoint, beaten, assaulted and the perpetrators forcefully chopped off his beard.

Later, SP leader Umred Idris tried to extract mileage out of the incident and promote the Muslim victimhood narrative by uploading a video with Samad, wherein he tried to deviously paint an incident of personal animosity as communally motivated. Idris reportedly made the victim tell that he was intimidated and assaulted by goons who wanted him to chant Jai Shri Ram.

The two videos served as a catalyst for the left-leaning liberals, who are forever on the prowl to demonise Hindus and project Muslims as the victims of their atrocities. A raft of left-leaning “intellectuals” and journalists fell for the manipulated videos posted by Zubair and Idris and took to social media to purvey their nefarious propaganda that Muslims in India continue to leave under constant fear of persecution at the hands of assertive Hindus, who they claimed felt empowered with PM Modi at the helm of affairs at the Centre.

However, the Ghaziabad Police promptly issued a clarification, rubbishing the claims of hate crime and stating that the matter pertained to personal enmity. Providing details of the incident, the police said the victim Abdul Samad Saifi had travelled to the Loni border from Bulandshahr, where he was escorted to the house of accused Parvesh Gujjar in Banthala in Loni. After some time, the co-accused, namely, Kallu, Poli, Arif, Adil aka Mushahid arrived at Parvesh’s house and began thrashing the victim. They were later arrested by the police for assaulting the old man.

The victim Saifi sold amulets for a living. As per the police, the accused were miffed after the amulet proved harmful to them. Unlike what the victim had alleged, the police said that he knew the culprits for a long time. Reportedly, Saifi had sold his amulets to several people in the village through the accused.

After it was established that there was no merit in the allegations raised by the left-leaning ideologues of the hate crime committed against Abdul Samad Saifi, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed FIR against Mohammed Zubair, The Wire, Saba Naqvi, Rana Ayyub, Twitter India and many others for wilfully spreading fake news to stoke communal tensions.

Insidious agenda of Congress to vilify Hindus and water down criminal acts of Islamists

Months after it was proven that the Ghaziabad assault incident was falsely billed as “hate crime”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today included the snippet into the montage shared by him to perpetuate the “Dara Hua Musalman” construct that the Congress party has championed for decades now, perhaps to project themselves as “saviours of Muslims” and win over their electoral support.

Minority appeasement has been a tool long used by the Congress party and its leaders to rally minorities behind them. However, over the years, the Congress party has added another weapon in its armoury: peddling the “Muslim victimhood” narrative. As the ideology of Hindutva started gaining currency after BJP returned to power in 2014, the Congress party in its desperate efforts to revive its fortunes, resorted to inciting unfounded fears among minorities, especially Muslims.

The fear-mongering attempts made by the Congress party jibed perfectly well with the efforts made by the Islamists and their supporters to perpetuate the imaginary construct of “Dara Hua Musalman”, a narrative aimed to whitewash Islamist criminalities and consolidate Muslim support by creating fear psychosis in the minds of Muslims that they are under constant threat of persecution from Hindus.

The long Congress tradition of treating Hindus with disdain and guilt-tripping them with fake allegations

However, in doing so, the Congress party felt no qualms in vilifying Hindus and falsely portraying them as bloodthirsty hounds baying for the blood of Muslims. In fact, for a long time now, Congress has been demonising Hindus and watering down the criminal acts conducted by the Islamists. It had moved heaven and earth to concoct the “Saffron Terror” narrative by falsely implicating Sadhvi Pragya and even Lt Col Purohit. It was Congress that wanted to pass the Communal Violence Bill which basically ensured that only Hindus would be considered perpetrators and never a Muslim, should there be any communal violence. The bill was formed by people who were associated with various foreign-funded NGOs.

It was Rahul Gandhi who deemed mythical “saffron terror” more dangerous than LeT. It was P Chidambaram and Sushil Kumar Shinde who called Hindus terrorists with no proof or reason. It was Manmohan Singh who said Muslims have the first right on our country’s resources. It was Congress that divided Hindus by giving Lingayats the separate religion tag. It was Congress’ stand that was supported by Hafiz Saeed. It was Congress that ran a ‘Modi hatao desh bachao’ Facebook campaign in Pakistan and it was Congress whose leaders went to Pakistan and derided India. The list of Congress’ treachery with respect to Hindus is rather interminably endless.

Ahead of the 2019 elections, Shashi Tharoor, one of the preeminent Congress leaders, stoked fears among the population by making a preposterous prophecy. He said that if the BJP wins in 2019, they will “tear up the Constitution of India and write a new one” and it will herald the dawn of “Hindu Taliban”. Of course, the prophecy turned out to be awfully wrong as neither the “Hindu Taliban” has taken over the country, nor the country has devolved into a dictatorship as predicted by Shashi Tharoor.

However, it nevertheless underscores the point that the Congress party has no hesitation in making absurd and outrageous allegations if it helps them in sweeping under the rug the criminal behaviour of Islamists. With their hatred for Hindus writ large, it was expected that the Congress party and its most senior leader, Rahul Gandhi, would indulge in peddling the same trope of “Dara Hua Musalman” to propagate their fiction of “Hindu Taliban” on the day when millions of Hindus around the world celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.