Meerut police have arrested a Muslim man named Abdul Salam for luring at least 4 girls in the last 15 years by faking his identity. The accused allegedly kept using different Hindu names to deceive the victims, then married and sexually exploited them. Abdul Salam also tried to convert his preys to Islam. The action against him was taken against Abdul Salam after his first wife Pinky along with another girl who had fallen into his trap approached the Meerut police with a complaint against him.

The police, in turn, booked Abdul Salam for cheating, rape, forced conversion and forgery. The Meerut police arrested the accused and recovered many fake identity cards with Hindu names, which the accused had been using over the years to conceal his religious identity. The police sent Salam to jail on Saturday, August 21, 2021, and are now examining all the fake documents recovered from the accused. They have also been interrogating all the people who were in contact with him over the years.

According to reports, the accused has trapped at least 4 girls in the last 15 years. Abdul Salam, a resident of Bulandshahr, had gone to Meerut to earn a living. He started working as an electrician there. Abdul got his driving licence made in the name of Vicky Singh while his Aadhar card is made in the name of Anil Saini.

He first faked his identity to lure a woman named Pinky, a resident of Sadar, with whom the accused also has a son aged 15. Abdul then posed as Anil Saini to trap a girl who lived in Meerut’s Tandel Mohalla. He married this girl and established sexual relations with her also. Likewise, he lured other girls into marriage and sexual relationships. He also attempted to convert these girls into Islam.

Abdul Salam’s treachery laid exposed when his first wife Pinky happened to meet her husband’s second victim and apprised her with Salam’s truth. The two, then, together went to the police station to file a complaint against the accused.

Pinky informed the police that the accused Salam often lures women by using different Hindu names. He then sexually exploits them and forces them to convert to Islam. She said that besides her and the Tandel Mohalla victim, Sadam had trapped two other girls named Roohi and Monica and had tried to convert them to Islam also.

This is one of the many such cases of grooming jihad which keeps surfacing in various parts of the country despite states coming out with strict laws to curb the menace.