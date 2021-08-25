The hospitals in the United States are struggling to manage the ongoing Delta wave, stoking a fresh health crisis in the country. The Covid-19 cases have soared well over to 1.5 lakh infections on an average day, even as the health authorities in the United States are struggling to inoculate its population with the vaccine.

With large swathes of the country unprotected against the deadly virus, there has been a surge in infections in the United States. On Tuesday alone, the US recorded 2.66 lakh fresh Covid-19 infections, the highest in the last month.

America’s delta-driven surge of Covid-19 has entered a deadlier phase in the last week. The fresh infections have risen in 42 of the 50 states, while deaths are now increasing in 43 states – the worst tally since December, before America’s deadliest month of the pandemic.

Daily cases in the US are at an average of 1,50,000-mark per day since the last month, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CD) issuing a warning to health authorities about a possible wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Rising Covid-19 cases in the United States/ Image Source: Google/NYT

Despite the high number of Covid-19 cases in the United States, the US media outlets seem to have found no courage at all to question the authorities over their failure to manage the pandemic in the country. The media outlets that were extensively reporting on the pandemic outbreak in other countries, especially India by predicting doomsday scenarios, have chosen silence over the failure of the “superpower” United States to handle the pandemic effectively.

So far, the USA has recorded over 3.8 crore cases and over 6.3 lakh deaths due to the Covid pandemic.

USA tope health expert Anthony Fauci, who had earlier claimed the country will have good control over Covid by the fall of 2022, has now corrected his stand. Speaking to NPR, the chief medical advisor to the White House stated that if an ‘overwhelming population’ gets vaccinated, they can ‘start to really get a good control over’ Covid by the fall of 2022.

Western media that predicted doomsday scenario for India, remains silent over Covid-19 disaster in the US

As India battled the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, western media outlets had unleashed a concerted campaign to discredit the Indian government’s efforts to tackle the pandemic. In an effort to humiliate and discredit the country, the western media had come up with dubious research to imagine higher deaths in the country.

The foreign liberal media displayed a strange attitude while reporting on India. The Indian government was scrutinised to the most over its management of the pandemic, and India became the centre of attention for media worldwide. The western press focused on the deaths and captured images of funeral pyres to proclaim that India was one of the worst affected countries globally, thus creating a wave of “shock” among their non-Indian audience.

New York Times coverage over India’s Covid–19 crisis/ Image Source: NYT

India, which put up a brave fight against the Chinese pandemic, also had to cope with a massive misinformation war initiated by the global left-liberal establishment.

A few months back, controversial left-wing US media outlet New York Times had come up with imaginary numbers, claiming that India’s actual Covid-19 death numbers are exponentially more than the officially published numbers. The NYT had predicted that India’s death numbers range between 6 lakh to 42 lakh, against the official number of 3 lakh.

However, the Indian government swiftly took on the misinformation warfare being propagated by a certain section of western media by providing them factual and logical explanations.

Here is a similar sinister campaign by the Washington Post against India during the pandemic:

Image Source: Washington Post

However, it looks like all the ridicule and criticism of the western press over the mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic is limited to only ‘brown’ countries. As the United States struggles to cope-up with the Covid-19 pandemic, the US media that claim to speak ‘truth to power’ have chosen to ignore to mention that the world’s alleged “superpower” has failed to control the Chinese pandemic in its own country.

No coverage by the Western media on US Covid disaster

In contrast to their extensive coverage over the second wave of the pandemic in India, the US media has almost zero coverage on the US Covid-19 disaster. Even as the US records over 2.5 lakhs cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, not a single media outlet has made it their primetime story to hold authorities in the country accountable. The very same media that was humiliating Indians by displaying dead bodies and funeral pyres has not even reported on the raging Covid-19 infections in the country.

Not a single publication that was predicting doomsday for India a few months ago suggesting that the country would record over a million deaths due to Covid-19 is reporting the looming threat of Covid-19 in the United States. Instead, the foreign press is trying to cover up for the humiliating loss of the Biden administration at the hands of the Taliban in Afghanistan by over-emphasizing on plain rhetorics.

Hence, most of the media space in the left-wing publications such as Washington Post, New York Times or CNN is being reserved for defending Biden’s administration’s Afghan disaster rather than reporting on the Covid-19 disaster in the country.

Here are the screenshots of landing pages of prominent news websites in the US that have absolutely ignored the reportage on the US’s Covid-19 disaster:

The Washington Post that reported widely on India has not even reported on the increasing Covid-19 cases on its front page, in contrast to its aggressive tweets and reports on India’s Covid-19 story.

Well, the same goes with the New York Times. There is not even a single report on the rise in Covid-19 cases in the United States. Instead, most of the media space is dedicated to cover up the US disaster in Afghanistan.

CNN, accused of being a mouthpiece of the Democrats, has also chosen silence over its Covid-19 reportage ever since Joe Biden became the president of the United States. No images of graveyards or dead bodies have been posted on their website that shows the abysmal handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States.

Well, it seems like all the heroics of the western ‘liberal’ media are limited to trying to malign and humiliate the so-called ‘third world’ countries, spread misinformation while completely ignoring the situation in their own countries.