On the ocassion of the 20th anniversary of the deadly 9/11 attacks, US President Joe Biden was booed by the public during his visit to a memorial event at ground zero in New York.

In a video uploaded on video sharing platform TikTok and shared widely on Twitter, the crowd mocked the US President for exacerbating the Afghanistan crisis. As Biden approached a 90-year-old Maria Fisher, who lost her son in the 9/11 attacks, the public hurled abuses at him for mishandling the situation and putting the lives of Afghans in danger.

Joe Biden appears to be booed while visiting the 9/11 Memorial on the twentieth anniversary of the attacks. pic.twitter.com/seTNxDJn4Y — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 11, 2021

“The murderers… Look the murderers! Boo…boo…boo…You are a mutt for what you did to Afghanistan…Terrible, terrible” a man was heard yelling at the US President during the memorial event. Joe Biden tried to put up a brave face and attempted to ignore the resentment among the people over the failure of the US government.

Gotta ❤️ New Yorkers!🤗



On top of the ‘boos’ for President Biden in NYC today,

guy says “You’re a mutt for what you did to Afghanistan!”🤣 pic.twitter.com/ePAM9qyXuP — Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱 #CPAC2022 TBD ⭐️⭐️⭐️🗽VAXXED (@GrizzlyJoeShow) September 12, 2021

Although Biden showed up at all the memorial sites including the Pentagon memorial in Washington and the memorial in Shanksville in Pennsylvania, he did not speak on any of the ocassions.

.@JoeBiden Didn’t speak at any 9/11 Ceremonies because he knew he’d be Boo’ed… Just like he was when he showed up for his shameless Photo Opp. https://t.co/4VqogA9PFM — Justin Pulitzer Trades (@JustinPulitzer) September 12, 2021

A Twitter user wrote, “Didn’t speak at any 9/11 Ceremonies because he knew he’d be Boo’ed… Just like he was when he showed up for his shameless Photo Opp.”

Joe Biden, War on Terror and how US failed the Afghans and paved the way for Taliban

On September 11, 2001, a group of 19 Al Qaeda terrorists orchestrated a total four terror attacks, killing about 3000 people during the incident. The terror attack, committed by Al Qaeda terrorists led by Osama bin Laden, marked the dawn of a new era in American history as it embarked upon a series of regime change wars in the name of ‘War on Terror’. Although Osama bin Laden was executed on May 2, 2011, in Pakistan’s Abbottabad, the US forces stayed for an additional 10 years in Afghanistan. During this time, it backed the Ashraf Ghani government in Kabul but decided to withdraw its forces before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

In a public address on August 16, Joe Biden claimed that the US’s mission in Afghanistan was never about nation-building or creating unified, centralized democracy. It was always about preventing a terrorist attack on US soil. Biden added that the US went to Afghanistan almost 20 years ago to ensure Al-Qaeda cannot use Afghanistan as a base for an attack on US soil again. He said the US never gave up on the hunt for Osama Bin Laden and eventually killed him a decade ago. The incumbent US President Joe Biden had initially decided to withdraw all the American troops from Afghanistan by September 21 this year.

His administration had extended the timeline from May 1 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Halfway through, he decided to facilitate an early exit on August 31 without considering the aftermath. After the US had announced its plans to withdraw, the Taliban took over Kabul and the rest of Afghanistan as US-trained Afghan military surrendered before the radical Islamist forces. Biden was criticised for letting the country slip into the hands of Taliban. On August 26, bomb blasts took place near the Hamid Karzai international airport in Afghan’s capital Kabul killed more than 100 people, including 13 US troops, disrupting the ongoing Afghan evacuation of tens of thousands of stranded civilians.

The Afghan nationals, who had worked with the US forces against the Taliban, found them in a helpless state, prompting many of them to hold onto the tyres of a US carrier and falling to their deaths. One of the victims was a 19-year-old Zaki Anwari, who played for Afghanistan’s national soccer team. “Anwari, like thousands of Afghan youths, wanted to leave the country but fell off a US plane and died,” the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of Afghanistan noted in a statement. It also came to light that the United States had handed out a list of American citizens, Afghan allies, and green card holders to the Taliban so as to allow their evacuation from the Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul.

Despite being well aware that the Taliban has a history of killing US allies, the decision to provide specific names to the Islamist outfit by the Biden administration has put their life in jeopardy. Not just the lists, the Taliban reportedly also have biometric data of all Afghans who had worked with US and NATO forces. An exclusive investigation by the New York Times (NYT) has also revealed that the drone attack, conducted by the US to avenge the bomb blasts of August 26, had killed an aid worker and his family instead of an ISKP terrorist. Later, the Pentagon officials tried to justify their action by concoting stories of a second bomb blast.