After Joe Biden, US State Dept shows signs of declining mental health, expresses disappointment over lack of women in Taliban govt

The Taliban does not quite hold women in high regards especially because of stricter implementation of the Islamic Sharia. In a recent video, one of the Taliban leader was seen comparing women to watermelon to justify wearing hijab.

OpIndia Staff
Screenshot of an old documentary of Taliban leaders laughing at question on women rights under Taliban
1

Even as reports of atrocities carried out by the Talibs on women, who are often given sub-human treatment by the Islamist group, emerge from Afghanistan after the Jihadist group took over, US state department in what appears to be tone-deaf misplaced priorities issued a statement expressing ‘disappointment’ over lack of women in Taliban government.

According to a report by The Hill, the US State Department issued a statement after Taliban announced new government formation in Afghanistan. The statement said that the government announced by Taliban “consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women.” 

Mullah Hassan Akhund has been made the acting Prime Minister of Taliban government and US most wanted and Pakistan spy agency ISI’s favourite Sirajuddin Haqqani of Haqqani network is the Interior minister.

The Taliban does not quite hold women in high regards especially because of stricter implementation of the Islamic Sharia. In a recent video, one of the Taliban leader was seen comparing women to watermelon to justify wearing hijab. Explaining the importance of the hijab, the Talibani official says: “Do you buy a sliced melon or an intact melon. Of course the intact one. A woman without a hijab is like a sliced melon.”

Soon after taking over Afghanistan, Taliban covered up posters of women and whitewashed them. They had claimed they would give women the rights under the Sharia. In the previous Talibani government, women were subjected to public flogging in the late 90s. The Taliban had also placed a ban on music and imposed severe punishments on those who violated the Sharia law, such as chopping off the hands of thieves, lashing women in public and stoning people over the allegations of adultry.

Considering that, the fact that US State Dept lamented over lack of women representation in the government, was more reflective of the woke and ‘liberal’ privilege it has. The irony was not lost on netizens who pointed it out.

Some thought The Hill headline was that of The Onion, a popular satire website.

Netizens also pointed out how Taliban really doesn’t quite care about what the US State Dept thinks about women representation in their government.

Oops. Looks like they didn’t see this coming.

Clearly, sorted priorities.

There have been speculations of declining mental health of US President Joe Biden especially after the bizarre comments given by him in recent past. US journalists have often wondered if Joe Biden is showing more signs of dementia and a man in decline as his stammering, stuttering and a complete lack of coherence after his recent townhall meeting.

In August 2021, after Taliban took over Afghanistan, experts again raised questions over his declining mental health after he confused facts about his own son. During the interview with Stephanopoulos, Joe Biden claimed incorrectly that his late son Beau served in the Navy in Afghanistan before correcting himself that he served in the Army in Iraq. The moments where he committed the gaffes were not aired but were revealed in the transcript that were revealed.

Joe Biden has earlier suffered from two brain aneurysms and a heart condition that causes dizziness and confusion.

