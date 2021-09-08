Even as reports of atrocities carried out by the Talibs on women, who are often given sub-human treatment by the Islamist group, emerge from Afghanistan after the Jihadist group took over, US state department in what appears to be tone-deaf misplaced priorities issued a statement expressing ‘disappointment’ over lack of women in Taliban government.

According to a report by The Hill, the US State Department issued a statement after Taliban announced new government formation in Afghanistan. The statement said that the government announced by Taliban “consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women.”

Mullah Hassan Akhund has been made the acting Prime Minister of Taliban government and US most wanted and Pakistan spy agency ISI’s favourite Sirajuddin Haqqani of Haqqani network is the Interior minister.

The Taliban does not quite hold women in high regards especially because of stricter implementation of the Islamic Sharia. In a recent video, one of the Taliban leader was seen comparing women to watermelon to justify wearing hijab. Explaining the importance of the hijab, the Talibani official says: “Do you buy a sliced melon or an intact melon. Of course the intact one. A woman without a hijab is like a sliced melon.”

Soon after taking over Afghanistan, Taliban covered up posters of women and whitewashed them. They had claimed they would give women the rights under the Sharia. In the previous Talibani government, women were subjected to public flogging in the late 90s. The Taliban had also placed a ban on music and imposed severe punishments on those who violated the Sharia law, such as chopping off the hands of thieves, lashing women in public and stoning people over the allegations of adultry.

Considering that, the fact that US State Dept lamented over lack of women representation in the government, was more reflective of the woke and ‘liberal’ privilege it has. The irony was not lost on netizens who pointed it out.

State clearly doesn’t know that they throw women off buildings, hang them From cranes…and if not they are raped by several Taliban members. — VOTE YES ON RECALL (@fadde) September 8, 2021

Some thought The Hill headline was that of The Onion, a popular satire website.

I thought this was an onion headline — Jay (@_jay_jay_jones) September 8, 2021

Netizens also pointed out how Taliban really doesn’t quite care about what the US State Dept thinks about women representation in their government.

What if we ask nicely? Maybe they will put years of violence and sharia law behind them and listen to the new age! Haha — Esteban (@EstebanBoomer) September 8, 2021

Oops. Looks like they didn’t see this coming.

State Dept. voices concerns that regime famous for stoning women for being in public without a male family member to escort them hasn't appointed any to positions of power. — The Angry Philosopher On Drugs 💡 (@OfficialAPoD) September 8, 2021

Clearly, sorted priorities.

Yes, glad to see State has their priorities straight, as usual. The problem isn’t that they are literally the Taliban. The problem is that they’re male. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/Y1pmm0MsRt — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 8, 2021

