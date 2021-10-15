Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeCrimeIndia Today jumps to defend SKM after a man was murdered on their protest...
CrimeMediaNews Reports
Updated:

India Today jumps to defend SKM after a man was murdered on their protest site, attribute their defence to ‘sources’

Not wanting to upset the Nihang Sikh community, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Samyukt Kisan Morcha in his latest statement said, “When we reached the spot some people were saying that the deceased man, before dying, admitted he was sent by someone & given Rs 30,000.”

OpIndia Staff
Samyukt Kisan Morcha claims innocense after brutal murder at their own protest site, India Today gives platform
Nihangs who were seen justifying the murder in the viral video (screenshots from the video)
224

As Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders are looking for media spots to clarify their stance and dissociate themselves from the alleged farmers responsible for the killing of a Dalit man at the farmers’ protest site, the India Today group now has come out in their defence. 

Putting it on the ‘sources’, India Today in its latest report claims that the SKM had allegedly complained about the presence of this ‘armed group’ on the protest site to the Haryana and Delhi police on multiple occasions.

“The SKM had also conveyed to the police that the Nihangs were not a part of the Morcha and had made appeals to the Nihangs as well to vacate protest sites and remove the Sikh Holy books from there,” said an SKM source.

Trying to monkey balance, SKM in a statement also said that the Morcha is against sacrilege of any religious text or symbol. “We want to make it clear that both the parties to this incident, the Nihang group and the deceased, have no relation with SKM,” it said distancing itself from the incident. 

‘Man admitted he was sent by someone’ claims SKM

Not wanting to upset the Nihang Sikh community, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Samyukt Kisan Morcha in his latest statement said, “When we reached the spot some people were saying that the deceased man, before dying, admitted he was sent by someone & given Rs 30,000.”

However, he simultaneously clarified that they have no video proof of his alleged confession. Ironic, considering the victim was recorded being interrogated by the Nihangs about his personal details when he was gasping for the last few breaths after he was thrashed brutally and had his hand chopped off. 

It is notable here that the brutal murder took place at the SKM protest site at Singhu border. The victim was hanged with his chopped limb near the main stage of the Kisan Morcha protest site.

National Commission for SC seeks report

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman Vijay Sampla has sought a report over the killing of the Dalit man from the Director-General of Police, Haryana, within 24 hours. 

Sampla has also urged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take immediate and strict action against the perpetrators in this matter. 

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndia Today news, Yogendra Yadav news, Nihang Sikh murder
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
583,265FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com