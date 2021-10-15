The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the collective farmer union that was formed by multiple farmer unions supporting farmer protests against the Agriculture laws, has washed its hands off the murder of Lakhbir Singh at the Singhu border. Singh was killed by Nihang Sikhs on October 15 over allegations of ‘disrespecting’ Guru Granth Sahib.

SKM claimed the group of Nihangs has no connection to the organization.

SKM condemns this gruesom killing. SKM is against sacrilege of any religious text or symbol, but that does not give anyone the right to take the law into their own hands.



This peaceful and democratic movement is opposed to violence in any form. pic.twitter.com/rbVmAMXHZb — Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) October 15, 2021

In its statement, SKM said a Nihang Group had taken responsibility for the incident. They alleged that Lakhbir was staying with the Nihangs for some time. SKM condemned the murder and said that though they were against disrespecting the religious text or symbol, any such act did not give right to anyone to take law in hand. They also promised to provide support to police and administration.

The statement reads, “It has come to the notice of Samyukt Kisan Morcha that a person hailing from from Punjab (Lakhbir Singh, son Darshan Singh, Village Cheema Kala, Police Station Sarai Amanat Khan, District Tarn Taran) was mutilated and murdered this morning at the Singhu Border. A Nihang group at the scene has claimed responsibility, saying that the incident took place because of the deceased’s attempt to commit sacrilege with regard to the Sarbaloh Granth. It is been reported that this deceased was staying with the same group of Nihangs for some time.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha condemns this gruesome killing and wants to make it clear that both the parties to this incident, the Nihang group and the deceased person, have no relation with Samyukt Kisan Morcha. The Morcha is against sacrilege of any religious not or symbol, but that does not give anyone the right to take the law into their own hands. We demand that the culprits be punished according to law after investigating the allegation of murder and conspiracy behind sacrilege. As always, Samyukt Kisan Morcha will cooperate with the police and administration in any lawful action.

This peaceful and democratic movement is opposed to violence in any form.“

Questionable past of SKM and crimes at protest sites

Though SKM had distanced itself from the cold-blooded murder that happened at the protest site, the past crimes at the protest sites and SKM’s attitude towards heinous crimes is questionable. In June, a woman from West Bengal was allegedly raped and murdered at the protest sites. The incident was tried to be whitewashed by Kisan leaders. An incident of rape was reported in April as well.

Nihangs at Farmer's protest mob Lynched a man in Kundali, Haryana.



Look at the description of how brutally they murdered the man, even made video of it. Threatened journalist who tried to take pics.



Are these people Farmers? Strict action must be taken.

It is notable here that the brutal murder happened at the illegal tent site near Singhu border where SKM ‘protestors’ have been squatting for months. Media reports have pointed out that the body of the victim was hanged from the framework of the main stage where the SKM has been holding its protests.

Gruesome videos of the incident have emerged on social media where Nihang extremists are seen boasting how they have killed the man for alleged blasphemy. A Nihang leader named Baba Nrain Singh has taken responsibility for the murder. Reports have stated that the victim was first beaten, mutilated, dismembered and was then dragged by a rope to the main stage. There, the body was tied up and ‘displayed’ for the public, along with the chopped off hand.