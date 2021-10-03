The signature found on the suicide note of Late Mahant Narendra Giri has been matched to the signatures in his bank records, reports say. Central Bureau of Investigation has sought the forensic report and fingerprint report on the suicide note. Mahant Giri was the President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and Mahant of Baghambari Gaddi in Prayagraj. He was found dead on September 20.

CBI wants to conduct a lie detector test

Reports suggest that the CBI has been preparing to conduct a lie detector test of accused Anand Giri. The agency will soon take the required permission from the court so that the test can be done. For the last few days, CBI has been investigating the call details of Narendra Giri and Anand Giri. They are questioning sewadars of Baghmbri Math and the saints who were close to late Mahant Narendra Giri and collecting information about those who were regular visitors of the Math.

The agency is checking all the bank transactions as a part of the investigations. Reports suggest that the agency got the information that Mahant owed money to so many people, and that angle is also being investigated.

Death of Mahant Narendra Giri

Mahant Narendra Giri’s body was found hanging to a noose in his room on September 20. An alleged suicide note was recovered from the scene where he had blamed Anand Giri, Aadhya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari for the suicide. They were arrested by the Police. Mahant Giri made Balbir the successor of Baghmbri Math in his note.

On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Police constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. It was later handed over to the CBI. During the investigation, it was found that the CCTV cameras installed around his room were switched off. A video was also recovered during Police investigation that was recorded by Mahant Giri before his death. The investigation report has been handed over to the CBI, and the investigation is underway.