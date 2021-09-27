The investigation into the suspected suicide of the deceased Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri has revealed that many CCTV cameras installed in the Baghambari Mutt were surprisingly switched off on the day the Mahant died, hinting at foul play.

According to reports, the entire Mutt is under CCTV surveillance. As many as 43 cameras are installed there with 15 installed in front of Mahant Narendra Giri’s room on the first floor itself.

All 15 CCTV cameras placed in front of the room of deceased Mahant Narendra Giri had stopped functioning on the day of his death

However, the police were taken aback when they discovered that all 15 cameras on the first floor of the Mutt, where the Mahant’s room was located, had been turned off on September 20, the day the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad was found dead in his room, reports Hindi daily Aaj Tak.

The report suggests that as a result of this, the police are having problems determining how and when the Mahant reached his room on the first floor on the day of the incident. Moreover, the police are also not being able to ascertain whether someone was already in the room when the incident took place or if somebody entered after the Mahant went into his room to rest.

These are some of the unresolved questions that must be answered in order to reach a rational conclusion in the seer’s death case. However, according to the investigation, there is no recording of the incident in the cameras placed from the entrance of the Mutt right up to Mahant Narendra Giri’s room.

Some members of the Mutt, have, however, told the police that the cameras were switched off because there was a power failure in the Mutt on September 20. Others said that a DVR machine attached to the cameras had got damaged a few days back, because of which the cameras stopped working. The police are, however, finding it difficult to believe these theories and investigating the matter.

CBI seeks custody of 3 accused in Narendra Giri’s death case

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an application before a Prayagraj Court on Sunday seeking 10-day custodial remand of three suspects, Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari in the death case, based on some electronic gadgets recovered. The CBI’s special crime unit told the court that the electronic gadgets contain incriminating information leading to the death of the seer.

Mahant Narendra Giri changed his will twice

In another development in the case, reports have emerged suggesting that Mahant Narendra Giri had changed his will twice since he got it made in the year 2010. Mahant Narendra Giri’s lawyer had on Friday revealed that the seer had his will made in 2010. He then changed it twice in 2011 and June 2020 respectively. In his last changed will, he had finally named Balbeer Giri as his successor and the mahant of Baghambari Math after his death.

“I became his lawyer in 2011 and at that time, he had already got a will (dated January 7, 2010) prepared wherein he had named Balbeer Giri as his successor. However, he asked me to change the will (dated August 29, 2011) and name Anand Giri as his successor,” said the seer’s lawyer Rishi Shankar Dwivedi,

Dwivedi added: “He changed his will again in 2020 replacing Anand Giri with Balbeer Giri again, saying he would look after the Math and the temple in a better manner.”

Signatures on alleged suicide note mismatch with Mahant Narendra Giri’s original ones

Ever since the news of Mahant’s sudden death came to the fore on September 20, many media houses reported that the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president committed suicide. The suicide note allegedly written and signed by him was being bandied around as proof to dispel the suspicions of suspected criminal wrongdoing in the matter.

However, on September 22, OpIndia reported how the seven pages of suicide note signed by Mahant Narendra Giri bore seven different signatures, raising suspicions over its authenticity.

Furthermore, Sadguru Riteshwar Maharaj of Vrindavan Ananddham in his conversation with Pradeep Bhandari said Mahant Giri could never even think of committing suicide.

The police’s discovery concerning CCTV cameras today, as well as Jan Ki Baat’s signature mismatch, are believed to mark a turning point in the inquiry, with the police apparently investigating a murder angle in a case that has so far been depicted in the media as a suicide.