Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, broke down into tears after MLAs of the ruling party YSRCP allegedly insulted his wife.

He said, “Except encouraging me in every step of my life, she never interfered in politics, whether I was in or out of power. Yet they tried to humiliate her.” “What is more unfortunate is that the Speaker remained a mute spectator when the ruling party members were hurling abuses, even dragging my wife’s name. He did not even give me an opportunity to speak and make a statement on my decision to stay away from the assembly for the rest of the term. I had to fight for my right,” he added.

According to reports, MLAs of the ruling party YSRCP had allegedly insulted Chandrababu Naidu’s wife in the assembly. It is alleged that Minister Kodali Nani with other MLA’s of YSRCP were hurling insults and abuses aimed at Chandrababu Naidu that even dragged his wife Bhuvaneswari into the debate. Naidu said, “I have lived my entire life for the honor of my family. Never seen this kind of environment in the house.”

Chandrababu Naidu further added, “For the last two and a half years, I have been bearing the insults but remained calm. Today, they have targeted even my wife. I was always lived with honour and for honour. I can take it no more.”

Furthermore, Chandrababu Naidu has declared that he would return to the Assembly only after getting elected as the Chief Minister.