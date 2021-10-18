ULF takes responsibility for recent killings of ‘three non local Hindutva stooges’ in Kashmir, warns others to leave Kashmir

On October 17, United Liberation Front, a terrorist organization operating in Jammu and Kashmir, took responsibility for a recent attack on three Hindus from Bihar living in the valley. The terrorists had entered a house in Wanpoh, district Kulgam and fired the labourers from Bihar staying there. Two of them, Joginder Reshi Dev and Raja Reshi Dev, were killed in the attack. Chunchun Reshi Dev was critically injured and rushed to a hospital.

In a statement issued by ULF, the terrorist organization stated that its members attacked three non-local Hindus in the region. ULF alleged that 200+ Muslims were lynched in Bihar by ‘Hindutva extremists’ in the last one year. ULF further alleged that the four terrorists killed by CRPF recently were civilians. It issued a warning for non-local Hindus and called them stooges. They asked Hindus to leave Kashmir else face the consequences.

ULF took responsibility for killing two non-locals, warn others to leave Kashmir

The statement said, “Earlier today, freedom fighters neutralized three non local Hindutva stooges in Wanpoh area of South Kashmir Kulgam district. Hindutva extremists in Bihar had lynched 200+ Muslims only in last one year. As already warned the all the non local stooges to leave our land or get ready for what they deserve. This was retaliationarty strikes against the atrocities committed by Indian occupational forces against innocent civilians. In the last one week, occupational mercenaries martyred four innocent civilians in staged/fake encounters. Occupational CRPF also shot dead a poor nomad in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

We were again warning all non local stooges to leave our land and get ready for dire consequences. If occupational forces didn’t stop atrocities against civilians. Freedom fighters will not hesitate to target the families of political stooges and JKP stooges.”

Attack on Hindus in Kashmir

In the past couple of weeks, several attacks have taken place in the valley where Hindus and Sikhs were targeted by terrorists. A gol-gappa seller from Bihar, Arbind Kumar Sah, was killed on October 16. Another poor vendor from Bihar, Virendra Paswan, was killed on October 5.

It is noteworthy that the language used in the warning issued by ULF used the words like Hindutva, Hindutva stooges that have been used by terrorists before. The Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist, Adil Ahmed Dar, who carried out the Pulwama attack in 2019 was also full of hate against Hindus. In a video that was released after the attack, Adil had referred to Hindus as “Gae ka Peshab Peene Wale” (People who drink cow urine). He had also referred to the demolished disputed structure in Ayodhya.