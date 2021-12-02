Ahmedabad based businessman Gautam Adani today met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today and discussed various investment possibilities in the state. Reportedly, the business tycoon met the Bengal CM at her secretariat office Nabanna in Kolkata, and spent around an hour. MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee was also present at the meeting.

Gautam Adani shared the news of the meeting on the social media platform Twitter.

Delighted to meet @MamataOfficial, Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022. pic.twitter.com/KGhFRJYOA4 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) December 2, 2021

He said that he was ‘delighted’ to meet Mamata Banerjee and discuss different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. He also said he is looking forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit in April next year.

Here is a reminder of how Mamata Banerjee has spewed hate on us Gujaratis, went relentless with Adani-Ambani jibe and also how she drove out Tata Motors’ Nano plant from Singur in West Bengal and how Tata Motors had shifted investment to Gujarat.

Ahead of the West Bengal elections, in a bid to attack Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, both Gujaratis, Mamata Banerjee had promoted regionalism and sectarianism and blatant display of hatred against Gujaratis. She had alleged that Gujaratis are trying to capture Bengal by bringing in goons from UP and Bihar.

Gautam Adani, if things don’t go the way she wants, you never know, she may accuse you of capturing Bengal and may even harass you by filing FIRs – because that’s what authoritarian leaders like her do. And if your group company wins a bid for operating and managing Kolkata airport and if her flight hovers over the airport because of traffic, she may just accuse you of plotting to kill her.

Mamata Banerjee had also vowed to not let her State turn into Gujarat. The West Bengal CM had emphasised, “We will not allow Bengal to become like Gujarat.” She made the remarks during an election rally in the Howrah district.

And while we are at it, do you remember how and why the Tata Motors plant came to Sanand in Ahmedabad? Here’s a quick primer. The year was 2006-07. There were massive protests against land acquisition for Tata’s car manufacturing plant, which escalated into violence and bloodshed when police forces under the Left Front government opened fire at the protesters. Mamata Banerjee, as the primary opposition then, led the charge against the same.

Banerjee became the frontrunner of the protests and started a movement called “Save Farmland”. Soon, high-profile professional protestors like Medha Patkar, Arundhati Roy and Anuradha Talwar joined the protests to drive away Tata Motors from the state. Following the uproar, Tata Motors finally decided to cancel the project in West Bengal in September 2008 and started the process for the same in Gujarat’s Sanand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat at that time.

Years later, however, locals who took part in the protests, expressed regret regarding the same. One of them said, “We got nothing out of the agitation. We were used and later dumped to fend for ourselves by the political parties to serve their own purposes. No industries came up in the region, nor the land which was returned to us in 2016 is cultivable. We are living in extreme poverty.”

The then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi had assured Tata Motors not just land at attractive rates to build a massive, state of the art manufacturing factory, his government had also ensured that the plant gets built and starts manufacturing soon.

Speaking of Narendra Modi as Gujarat Chief Minister and now Prime Minister of India. Do you know what she has to say about you? She thinks you are a Modi stooge. That you and Mukesh Ambani are his best friends and all the decisions taken by the Central government are for you.

They (BJP) have a lot of money so they are trying to purchase people. Modi is taking land. He will snatch away everything as Adani is his friend. Chase away outsiders and BJP like you chased away CPI (M): West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/9qf7VyKfxK — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021

Yeah, so that’s what she thinks about you. Here’s more.

“Two brothers (Adani & Ambani) are there on the two sides (ends) of the stadium (Narendra Modi Stadium). ‘Hum do, humare do ho gaya’ “: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/uFoHOqUOnd — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

‘Hum do, hamare do,’ sounds familiar? Yep. That’s what you’ll be getting as investment potential in West Bengal under the Mamata regime.

However, as a Gujarati, I wish you well. I know you are a prudent businessman and will make sound business decisions and they will not be under duress.