Saturday, December 18, 2021
India successfully tests fire new-generation ballistic missile Agni-P with nuclear capabilities

DRDO test-fired nuclear-capable Agni-P, a two-stage canisterised solid-propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system, from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha. 

OpIndia Staff
India succesfully tests Agni-P, the new generation ballistic missile off the coast of Odisha
Image Credit : Times of India
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out the second flight test of the nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-P on Saturday, according to reports. The test-fire was conducted from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha. 

A statement given by the DRDO noted, “Various telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile trajectory and parameters. The missile followed textbook trajectory meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy,” 

Ministry of Defence stated that the second flight test of the missile Agni-P has proved the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into its system. Earlier this year, the first test of the nuclear-capable Agni-P was conducted by DRDO on June 28. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO for the successful mission.

What is Agni-P missile?

According to DRDO officials, Agni-P is a two-staged ballistic missile using solid propellants. This new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles boasts of improved parameters, including manoeuvring and accuracy. Canisterisation of missiles has been incorporated into Agni-P to shorten the time required for its launch while simultaneously improving the storage and the process of handling. Agi-P has a range of between 1000 km and 2000 km.

Notably, the Agni class of missiles are a part of India’s nuclear launch capability which also consist of the Prithvi short-range ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and fighter aircraft. The Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) Agni-V which covers more than 5,000 km in the range had undergone several tests and readied for induction.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

