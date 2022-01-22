FBI tried to downplay anti-Semitism of Islamist who attacked Texas synagogue

Days after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) tried to downplay the anti-Semitic nature of the terror attack at a Texas synagogue, its Director Christopher A. Wray has now conceded that it was an act of terrorism against the Jewish community.

On Thursday (January 17), Wray informed, “This was not some random occurrence. It was intentional, it was symbolic and we’re not going to tolerate antisemitism in this country.” He made the remarks during a webinar organised by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the Texas synagogue siege was “not some random occurrence, it was intentional, it was symbolic and we’re not going to tolerate antisemitism” in the U.S. and adds the FBI is treating it as “an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community” — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) January 20, 2022

It must be mentioned that the FBI had earlier tried to trivialise the actions of slain terrorist Malik Faisal Akram, who took 4 Jews hostage at the Texas synagogue for 11 hours before being gunned down.

While speaking about the matter on January 16, FBI officer Matthew DeSarno had claimed, “We do believe from our engagement with the subject that he was singularly focused on one issue and it was not specifically related to the Jewish community. We are continuing to work to find the motive and we will continue on that path.”

Biden’s FBI: The Islamist terrorist, who held Jews hostage at a Texas synagogue, on Sabbath, was “singularly focused on one issue” that was not “specifically related to the Jewish community.



He then adds “We are continuing to work to find motive.” pic.twitter.com/RUPFhORWbs — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) January 16, 2022

Criticism of FBI for trivialising anti-Semitism of Islamist

The attempt by the FBI to dismiss the ‘anti-Semitic’ angle irked several politicians and members of the Jewish community. Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard had pointed out, “Instead of trying to be “woke”/politically correct and targeting parents who care about what schools are teaching their children, the FBI/Dept of Homeland Security should focus on actual threats like the jihadist who terrorized the Texas synagogue.”

Instead of trying to be “woke”/politically correct and targeting parents who care about what schools are teaching their children, the FBI/Dept of Homeland Security should focus on actual threats like the jihadist who terrorized the Texas synagogue. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 19, 2022

Journalist Todd Starnes remarked, “The FBI says they have no idea why a Muslim man, who pledged allegiance to a jailed Muslim terrorist, would take Jews hostage inside a Texas synagogue. Yes sir – it’s a genuine headscratcher.”

The FBI says they have no idea why a Muslim man, who pledged allegiance to a jailed Muslim terrorist, would take Jews hostage inside a Texas synagogue. Yessir – it’s a genuine headscratcher. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) January 16, 2022

Fox News journalist Lucas Tomlinson also highlighted the U-turn of the flip flop of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

FBI Saturday: Texas hostage standoff at synagogue “not specifically related to the Jewish community.”



FBI Sunday: “This is a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted” — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 17, 2022

Viral audio clip reveals how terrorist wanted to kill Jews

During the hostage situation, Malik Faisal Akram dialled his brother Gulbar in Blackburn in the United Kingdom and talked about ‘f*cking Jews’ before being gunned down by FBI officials. The Jewish Chronicle revealed how the Islamist had plans to import terrorists from the UK to the USA.

“I’m opening the doors for every youngster in England to enter America and f*** with them…Live your f***ing life bro, you f***ing coward. We’re coming to f***ing America. F them if they want to f*** with us. We’ll give them f***ing war,” Akram was heard as saying.

He announced, “I’ve asked Allah for this death, Allah is with me, I’m not worried in the slightest.” The radical Islamist further inquired, “Why do these f***ing motherf***ers come to our countries, rape our women and f*** our kids? I’m setting a precedent… maybe they’ll have compassion for f***ing Jews.”

EXCLUSIVE: The JC has obtained a recording of the last phone call made by Malik Faisal Akram during his siege of a Texas synagogue pic.twitter.com/LrMSXxQwFb — The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) January 19, 2022

His brother Gulbar tried to persuade Akram to surrender but it was in vain. “(I have been) praying to Allah for two years for this. I’d rather live one day as a lion than 100 years as a jackal. I’m going to go toe-to-toe with [police] and they can shoot me dead … I’m coming home in a body bag. I promised my brother on his deathbed that I’d go down a martyr.”

His brother can be heard trying to talk him out of the attack saying the people he’s taken hostage in the synagogue are innocent. — The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) January 19, 2022

The Islamist expressed happiness that his actions drew the attention of the world to the Muslims in the US, who according to him were being oppressed. He also demanded the release of Pakistani neuroscientists cum Al-Qaeda terrorist Aafia Siddiqui. “I’m bombed up, I’ve got fucking every ammunition,” he had announced.

It must be mentioned that Akram, a Tablighi Jamaat member, had entered the synagogue by pretending to be a homeless man. Despite the existence of ample evidence, the Federal Bureau of Investigation initially tried to downplay the Jewish hatred in the mind of the terrorist.