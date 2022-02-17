Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has been recovered by Delhi police special cell and a bomb squad from the Seemapuri area of Delhi on 17th February 2022 in the evening. The police had received a call in the afternoon about a suspicious bag near a house in the Seemapuri area, after which the teams had rushed to the spot. NSG was also called to examine the contents of the bag. This IED recovered days before the second anniversary of the Delhi riots against CAA that took place on 25th February 2020, is seen in connection with the 3 KG of IED that was found on 17th January 2022 in the Ghazipur mandi area.

At around 2:15 PM, the Delhi police and the Fire Department received a bomb threat call. An official has reportedly said, “An unidentified bag was found in Shahdara district. Delhi Police and Fire Department received a bomb threat call at 2.15 p.m. We found a bag from the spot and the teams are checking it.” Parallelly, another similar threat call was received at New Seemapuri station. It was about the IED.

According to the NSG team, the IED contained ammonium nitrate, RDX, a 9-volt battery, iron pieces to work as shrapnel, and a timer device attached to it.

Brk: IED confirmed by NSG in northeast Delhi https://t.co/DDkYtas5Vo — Raj Shekhar Jha (@tweetsbyrsj) February 17, 2022

It is also reported that a few tenants living in the house are absconding and the police have launched a search operation to trace them. The explosive was found in a bag in the house. The IED was confirmed late in the evening after the team had completely examined the suspicious bag. The Seemapuri comes under the Shahdara district and the DCP of Shahdara has confirmed the incident.

According to Delhi Police, during the Ghazipur IED case investigation, Special Cell got information about a house in Old Seemapuri. The special cell had intercepted several dozen suspicious phone calls, and based on that data the said house was traced. When the Delhi Police Special Cell team reached the place, the house was closed, and the tenants were missing. It is suspected that they might be working as sleeper cells.

On 17th January 2022, a bag full of explosives was recovered from the Ghazipur flower market in east Delhi ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. The Delhi police special cell and other teams were investigating the case to trace the people behind this.