Thursday, February 17, 2022
HomeCrimeDelhi: IED containing ammonium nitrate and RDX recovered from a house in Seemapuri, tenants...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: IED containing ammonium nitrate and RDX recovered from a house in Seemapuri, tenants from the house missing

OpIndia Staff
4

Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has been recovered by Delhi police special cell and a bomb squad from the Seemapuri area of Delhi on 17th February 2022 in the evening. The police had received a call in the afternoon about a suspicious bag near a house in the Seemapuri area, after which the teams had rushed to the spot. NSG was also called to examine the contents of the bag. This IED recovered days before the second anniversary of the Delhi riots against CAA that took place on 25th February 2020, is seen in connection with the 3 KG of IED that was found on 17th January 2022 in the Ghazipur mandi area.

At around 2:15 PM, the Delhi police and the Fire Department received a bomb threat call. An official has reportedly said, “An unidentified bag was found in Shahdara district. Delhi Police and Fire Department received a bomb threat call at 2.15 p.m. We found a bag from the spot and the teams are checking it.” Parallelly, another similar threat call was received at New Seemapuri station. It was about the IED.

According to the NSG team, the IED contained ammonium nitrate, RDX, a 9-volt battery, iron pieces to work as shrapnel, and a timer device attached to it. 

It is also reported that a few tenants living in the house are absconding and the police have launched a search operation to trace them. The explosive was found in a bag in the house. The IED was confirmed late in the evening after the team had completely examined the suspicious bag. The Seemapuri comes under the Shahdara district and the DCP of Shahdara has confirmed the incident.

According to Delhi Police, during the Ghazipur IED case investigation, Special Cell got information about a house in Old Seemapuri. The special cell had intercepted several dozen suspicious phone calls, and based on that data the said house was traced. When the Delhi Police Special Cell team reached the place, the house was closed, and the tenants were missing. It is suspected that they might be working as sleeper cells.

On 17th January 2022, a bag full of explosives was recovered from the Ghazipur flower market in east Delhi ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. The Delhi police special cell and other teams were investigating the case to trace the people behind this.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Delhi: IED containing ammonium nitrate and RDX recovered from a house in Seemapuri, tenants from the house missing

OpIndia Staff -

‘Khalistan Zindabad’, ‘Saadi majboori hai, Khalistan zaroori hai’: Khalistani slogans chanted during the cremation of Deep Sidhu

OpIndia Staff -

Ahmedabad: Man gives triple talaq to his wife because she offered milk to their 5-year-old daughter before him, use to assault her for dowry

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan using Karnataka hijab row to spread misinformation and communal divide, created hundreds of fake Twitter accounts to push anti-India propaganda

OpIndia Staff -

As the strike by Delhi Anganwadi workers enter third week, AAP govt sends threatening messages and notices to them

OpIndia Staff -

Amnesty USA supports charity fraud, equates investigation on Rana Ayyub to ‘preventing her right to practice journalism freely’

OpIndia Staff -

The Burqa over barbarism and trauma: Millions of Muslim women at risk due to Female Genital Mutilation, no Islamic organisation protests for their rights

Shashank Bharadwaj -

Punjab CM Channi and Priyanka Gandhi activate damage control mode after they were caught spreading hate against UP-Bihar people

OpIndia Staff -

‘Fallacious and completely inaccurate’: Govt dismisses media reports claiming COVID-19 mortality in India higher than official counts

OpIndia Staff -

AAP IT Cell member shares fake tweets of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu two days before Punjab polls

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,157FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com