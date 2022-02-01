Earlier in the day, OpIndia reported how the Tamil Nadu police had arrested and threatened Ganesh babu, an RSS volunteer from the Pudukottai district, with bogus charges under SC/ST Act for complaining against religious conversions by Christian evangelists. Most of the media houses reported about the incident. Like others, the news was picked up by the mainstream media outlets as well, but as usual, they distorted it only to utilise it to promote their anti-Hindu narrative.

The incident occurred on January 21 and Ganesh was arrested on Saturday and produced before a magistrate on Sunday. He has been lodged in the Aranthangi sub-jail.

A case has been registered under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 294(b) (obscenity), 387 (extortion) of the IPC and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The purported action was taken against the Hindu man after he resisted the religious conversion attempts of his family members and other locals of his village by two nuns, namely Rani and Devasanth. The Tamil Nadu police reportedly called Ganesh babu to the PS and asked him to retract the complaint and threatened to pursue bogus charges under several statutes, including the Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST Act.

The victim has submitted a letter to the Pudukottai Superintendent of Police in which he gave a clear and lucid account of what exactly transpired on January 21, 2022, the day when the incident occurred. It is evident that Ganesh babu had found himself on the receiving end of the police atrocity as he dared to raise his voice against the imperialistic goals of the evangelists.

Many media houses have reported about this incident, but of course, the so-called leftist outlets, in their obvious anti-Hindu bias, have twisted the incident to portray the Hindu youth, you are actually the victim in this particular case, as the villain. Regular offenders like the Times of India, The New Indian Express have worded their reports so meticulously that the reader, not averse to the case, would be forced to sympathise with the nuns or the Christian missionary and instead, hate the RSS leader.

Let us first look into the report published by The New Indian Express. The media outlet reported the incident on January 31, 2022. The article was headlined: “Man harasses nuns alleging religious conversion, arrested”

The report published by the New Indian Express

What impression does the TNIE report’s headline and the excerpt have on a reader who isn’t familiar with the incident? It obviously renders the man to be the perpetrators and the nuns, the so-called victims. The anti-Hindu narration building, however, does not end here. The entire report, in fact, has been given a ‘nuns under attack’ or ‘Christian under attack’ sort of a spin.

Similarly, the Times of India, which is infamous for its proclivity to ‘secularise‘ a crime when Hindus are at the receiving end, published a report with headline: “RSS man held for restraining two women in Tamil Nadu”. At first glance, the headline of the TOI article reveals how dire the situation is. It attempts to imply that it was the Hindu man who had harassed the women in Tamil Nadu for which the police rightly arrested him.

TOI report published on January 31

The reports brazenly accuse Ganesh Babu of waylaying the nuns’ two-wheeler and seizing their mobile phone when the duo was on their way to visit an “acquaintance” in the village. This accusation is obviously unfounded, as the victim himself in a letter to the SP confirmed that the nuns had gone to his house to convince his family to convert to Christianity. He had confirmed that the nuns had used derogatory language against Hindu deities leading to an altercation between them. The nun’s had reportedly tried to lure the children of the village by giving chocolates and gifts and spoke disparagingly about Hinduism. They allegedly threatened to kill Ganesh Babu as well.

The dubiousness with which the aforementioned media sources reported this issue is regrettable, but not unusual. Truth, integrity, and fair reporting are all things that media outlets who thrive on distorting and whitewashing crimes against Hindus ignore. The mainstream media organisations have developed a habit of vilifying Hindu pushback against nefarious attempts of religious conversions adopted by Christian missionaries or Muslim clerics. It is because of such practices, religious conversions by Christian evangelical groups are understated and incidents of love jihad are dismissed as fiction by mainstream media organisations.

Such was the case when media recently water-downed the brutal murder of Hindu youth Kishan Bharwad, where they claimed the incident was given a “communal” colour because of a bandh called by VHP and not because of his murder by Islamists. The media even gave a “secular’ spin to the suicide case of M Lavanya, a student in standard 12th at Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Thirukattupali in Thanjavur, Tamilnadu, who gave up her life after allegedly being tortured by her school authorities for refusing to convert to Christianity.