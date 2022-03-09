In the midst of Ukraine-Russia tensions, US-funded biological weapon laboratories in Ukraine have garnered considerable attention. After Russia, now China has accused US military of operating “dangerous” Biolabs in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian Tweeted a snippet from a press conference where he asked the US to release “relevant details as soon as possible” regarding alleged US biological laboratories in Ukraine. He captioned his Tweet as, “The US has 336 labs in 30 countries under its control, including 26 in Ukraine alone. It should give a full account of its biological military activities at home and abroad and subject itself to multilateral verification.”

Speaking in Mandarin, the official standard language of China, Zhao Lijian responded to a question posed at him by a local reporter. He said, “US Biolabs in Ukraine have indeed attracted much attention recently.”

“According to reports, in these facilities, large quantities of dangerous viruses are stored. Russia has found during its military operation that the US uses these facilities to conduct military plans. Accoridng to data released by the US it has 26 labs in Ukraine. The US has 336 labs in 30 countries under its control. The US has also conducted many biological military activities in Fort Detrick. What is the true intention of the US? what has it done specifically? The International community has doubts,” Zhao added.

He urged the US to give a full account of its biological military activities at home and abroad and accept multilateral verification.

US admits there are Biolabs in Ukraine

Interestingly, on Tuesday, the US State Department official Victoria Nuland in a way had admitted that US-funded Biolabs are working on developing bioweapons on Ukrainian soil. Nuland testified before a Senate Foreign Relation Committee hearing on Ukraine in Washington, DC, and said that the United States was working with Ukraine to prevent invading Russian forces from seizing biological research material. The State Department also stated that it was concerned that Russian forces are trying to gain control of biological research facilities within Ukraine.

By stating that Russia will be held responsible for any ‘biological or chemical weapon attack,’ Nuland had effectively admitted what the Russian government has been saying all along: that US-funded Biolabs are developing bioweapons on Ukrainian soil.

Russian Defence Ministry says they found evidence of US-funded Biolabs in Ukraine

On Sunday, March 6, the Russian Defense Ministry had claimed that there were “evidence of a US-financed military biological program developed in Ukraine.” Igor Konashenkov, the spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry, said, “In the course of the special military operation, evidence of the Kyiv regime’s hasty measures to conceal any traces of the military biological program finance by the US Department of Defense in Ukraine has been revealed.”

In fact, when Russia had started attacking military installations in Ukraine, there had been speculations that the United State’s Biolabs that have been established in Ukraine in the name of research and defence are also among the targets. Social media had been abuzz with discussions on how the Russian government, in addition to objecting to NATO’s expansion in the region, had been highlighting their concerns, accusing the USA of running bioweapon labs near their border.

These remarks, however, echo claims made last year about the Wuhan lab’s research on deadly viruses being funded by the US and overseen by Anthony Fauci.

Since the outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, experts have hinted at the possibility of the leakage of the deadly virus from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). In fact, Chinese Virologist had also gone on record to declare that the Covid-19 virus indeed emerged from China and was intentionally leaked by the Chinese Communist Party as a ‘bio-weapon’. Many reports had emerged that testify China’s nefarious plans to weaponise the SARS Coronavirus against the world.

Wuhan lab’s research on deadly viruses was funded by the US

In September last year, a new book had claimed that the United States funded the research of WIV on ‘deadly viruses with pandemic potential’.

The book titled, ‘What Really Happened in Wuhan: The Cover-Ups, the Conspiracies and the Classified Research’ has been authored by award-winning Australian journalist Sharri Markson. Published by Harper Collins, the book delves into a ‘secretive project’ that the US funded at the Wuhan laboratory in China. Daily Mail reported that the contentious lab was being used to create a database of ‘lethal viruses’.

It must be mentioned that WIV is one of the few laboratories in the world that can undertake ‘gain-of-function’ research i.e. make viruses deadlier and more infectious. While such research work has been hailed for predicting pandemics, providing opportunities for researchers to work pre-emptively on medicines and vaccines, it has been criticised for its ability to unleash dangerous viruses in the world.