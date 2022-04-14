YouTuber Abhisar Sharma has recently targeted Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar and Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh for “staying mum on remarks by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken”.

In his remarks, Blinken had targeted India for alleged human rights violations in the country. In his live video, Sharma said, “Blinken destroyed India over the Human Rights records of the country, and the two ministers Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar did not say a word.”

According to Sharma, their alleged “silence” was an agreement that there were problems in India when it comes to Human Rights. He said during the joint press conference that Blinken said the Human Rights violation in India is worrisome. Blinken had said, “We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values, and to that end, we’re monitoring some recent concerning developments in India, including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police, and prison officials.”

Sharma, without mentioning Hindus, targeted them for the communal violence that took place on Ram Navami this year in several states. He also mentioned the statement made by Ilhan Omar against India where she questioned the Biden administration for inaction against India over alleged human rights violations.

‘We too have views about Human Rights issues in the US:’ External Affairs Minister’s reply to the US

In reply to Blinken’s remarks, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar gave a strong rebuttal. Speaking at a joint news conference after the 2+2 dialogue, Dr S Jaishankar said that even India also has views on other people’s human rights situation, including that of the United States.

“So, we take up human rights issues when they arise in this country, especially when they pertain to our community. And in fact, we had a case yesterday that’s really where we stand on that,” he added.

The External Affairs Minister was referring to an incident of hate crime against two Sikh men in the US two days back, who were attacked and robbed in a New York neighbourhood. He added, “Look, people are entitled to have views about us. But we are also equally entitled to have views about their views and about the interests, and the lobbies and the vote banks which drive that. So, whenever there is a discussion, I can tell you that we will not be reticent about speaking out.”

Sharma releases another video to claim Jaishankar’s statement was a bad response

Social media users made fun of Abhisar Sharma’s ‘premature reaction’ to Blinken’s statement. Sharma had overhyped Blinken’s statement and had claimed that India has been ‘exposed’ badly.

After Dr Jaishankar’s response, Sharma has released another video, where he is visibly agitated over the response. In the second video whose title can be translated to, “First India got humiliated in the USA, now the EAM makes an invalid argument” Sharma is seen raving and ranting about the difference between Indian and US media.

He claims that “Blinken had totally exposed India”, and then goes on to lament how US media ‘dares to question the government’ while Indian media just follows the government’s line.

First embarrass India as US secretary of state flags human rights violations and keep quiet infront of him .Now Foreign minister @DrSJaishankar gives outrageous arguments on issues shaming India. Watch … https://t.co/5sAiJzBKdd — Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) April 14, 2022

Ironically, to validate his claims of US media questioning their government over George Floyd’s death, Sharma kept giving examples of US journalists questioning Trump, who was the previous US president. He probably could not find any instances where the US media is posing hard questions to the current US government.

Sharma then goes on a rant on alleged human rights abuses in India, probably doing what he hoped Blinken would do. He even questioned the suspension of the internet and the selected instances where he gets to claim Muslim victimhood. Probably Sharma does not want his YouTube subscribers to know that anyone who criticises the current US government led by Joe Biden, gets removed from social media altogether, and the US tech giants take their content off the internet.

Leftist journalists and camp followers of the Left ecosystem have had big expectations from the Joe Biden administration that it would ‘teach a lesson to Modi’, but sadly, the US govt continues to seek good relations with the Indian government, to the utter dismay of some anti-Modi media figures in India.

Abhisar Sharma had had a prolonged meltdown after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor by PM Modi. He had also ranted about why Akhilesh Yadav deserves more media coverage than PM Modi.