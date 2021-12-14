Abhisar Sharma 'fumes' after PM inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath corridor

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kal Bhairav temple in Varanasi, journalist Abhisar Sharma had an epic meltdown on social media.

In his show ‘Suniye Sarkar’ hosted on the Youtube channel of HW News, Sharma lamented the supposed ‘politicisation’ of a religious event. He claimed that the Kashi Vishwanath corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even before its competition, to send out a political message to his voters prior to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections.

He then attempted to dissect the video wherein PM Modi was seen offering his prayers at Kal Bhairav temple. “Look at this footage carefully. Why are there cameras in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple? There is not one but multiple cameras… And who is visible in the footage? Not Kal Bhairav sahab but PM Modi… Had this been a politician from another party, BJP and its PR agency would have declared him anti-religion,” Sharma said.

Abhisar Sharma then went on to cite an unnamed Hindu priest to claim that the presence of a camera in the sanctum sanctorum of Rudra cave was against religion. He alleged that the PMO wanted to shoot videos inside the Pashupatinath temple and that the request was turned down by the Nepal government and the temple administration.

Sharma dawned the shoes of a video analyst and talked in detail about the different camera angles used to capture the footage of PM Modi taking a dip in the Holy Ganga. The journalist turned Youtuber claimed that the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor was an attempt to glorify the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, check the growing influence of the Samajwadi party leader and divert attention from the promises made during the previous term.

Abhisar Sharma alleged that PM Modi failed to double farmers’ income, provide housing for all or make the paradigm shift to renewable energy by 2022. He insinuated that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had been sidelined by the Prime Minister ahead of the polls to make it a direct contest between the PM and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

This meltdown happened regardless of the picture that Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi had posted recently, on the 21st November 2021.

The photographs were perhaps intended to dispel rumours that there are frictions developing between Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi. Media reports have often peddled the narrative in the recent past.

The photographs demonstrate that the Chief Minister of UP has the firm support of the top man in the party. In rallies and elsewhere as well, Narendra Modi has been throwing his weight behind Yogi Adityanath and showering him with applause for the development of the state.

“You are wasting taxpayer’s money for your election rallies. Answer my questions. You cannot run from them…I am keeping all my points in front of you on the basis of facts and evidence. What is your answer?” Sharma brazened out. The ace journalist then claimed that the hacking of the Twitter account of PM Modi (for the second time) was a compromise not on the part of Twitter but the PMO. “Whose responsibility is to answer these questions,” Sharma inquired.

Abhisar had no proof whatsoever. It just seemed like Abhisar had a meltdown because PM Modi asserted his religious faith openly and did something for a section of the population that Abhisar has been running a campaign against.

Not just Abhisar, other liberals have been going through a meltdown as well. NDTV’s veteran propagandist Sreenivasan Jain, who had whitewashed bomb blasts by Muslim terrorists, took to Twitter, brooding over how India was descending into Majoritarian rule, by rulers who had taken their oath under a “secular constitution”.

“So easily have we normalised the Indian state’s shift towards majoritarianism that its easy to forget this is a (multi-cam) govt. event, attended by functionaries who have taken an oath under a secular Constitution”, he tweeted.

Other elephantine dodos were not far behind. Erstwhile Congress troll and present TMC foot soldier Saket Gokhale tweeted another asinine conjecture saying that BBC had never telecast religious events, which is completely untrue.

BBC has, in its history, telecast several programs from Westminster Abbey and Canterbury. In fact, the UK is an officially Christian nation. For Saket Gokhale, the political shill for hire, to cite a Christian nation to shame a Hindu nation is not surprising, given that Gokhale would just as easily praise ISIS in his hate for Modi and Hindus.

The inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor

The Kashi Vishwanath corridor was inaugurated on the 13th of December with much-deserved pomp and show. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kal Bhairav temple, took Sankalp at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and presented to the city of Varanasi and the country at large, a corridor that is historic in India’s fight to reclaim its civilisation.

PM Modi started his address to the nation by bowing down to Baba Vishwanath, Mata Annapurna and Baba Kaal Bhairav, the Kotwal of Kashi Vishwanath. He said, “I went to ask permission from Baba Kaalbhairav as he is Kotwal of the city. Without his permission, no one can enter the city.” PM Modi also asked every Indian to take three vows that were Swachchta (cleanliness), Srijan (innovation) and Atmanirbharta (self-sufficiency).

PM Modi praised the residents of Kashi and said without their support, the work of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor would not have been possible. He said, “My heart is filled with happiness. I would like to congratulate all of you on this auspicious day.” He added it is said in the scriptures, whoever enters Kashi, gets freed from all the worldly ties.